READOUT: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman visits Kansas City

Kansas City, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thursday, October 13, 2022, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, joined Rep. Sharice Davids (KS 3rd District), and a member of the House Committee, on a Kansas City small business metro visit and joined Senator Roger Marshall for a small business roundtable. The Administrator was also joined by SBA Kansas City District Director Michael Barrera and Deputy District Director Ram Basnet.

“Small businesses need access to capital and support networks that can help them navigate resources to grow and succeed, and the Small Business Administration is here to help,” stated Administrator Guzman. “Kansas City small business owners and local leaders continue to inform how the SBA does our work supporting local entrepreneurs to build resilient businesses and create good jobs. My thanks to Representative Davis and Senator Marshall for their leadership and commitment to serving small businesses. Together with the House and Senate Small Business Committees, we continue to extend our reach to ensure all of America’s entrepreneurs can access impactful SBA resources and support.”

The Administrator participated in a tour at Mid-State Aerospace, an Olathe-based aviation parts manufacturer. Mid-State Aerospace was able to reach international customers through SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) which provides financial awards to state and territory governments to assist small businesses with export development. The company was able to maintain workers and keep operations running through the pandemic thanks to the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Administrator Guzman traveled to 1889 Pizza Napoletana, a small business in Kansas City, KS for dinner. She met with husband-and-wife owners, Jason and Kelli Kolich. The Kolich’s business survived the pandemic thanks to SBA pandemic economic aid programs such as a COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) award, and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) .

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the Administrator’s day started at El Centro, a not-for-profit corporation, whose mission is to strengthen the communities and lives of Latinos and others through educational, social, and economic opportunities. Administrator Guzman joined Senator Roger Marshall for a full small business roundtable that focused on capital access with local Kansas businesses. The El Centro corporation secured a PPP loan during the pandemic.

Administrator Guzman and Sen. Marshall traveled to Mark One Electric, a company that provides power, data, lighting, and renewable energy solutions. They met with Mark One Executive Vice President Tony Privitera and toured the business. The company benefited from SBA’s PPP to keep afloat during the pandemic.

Administrator Guzman and Sen. Marshall experienced lunch and met with staff and customers at the Mason Jar, owned by Clifford Dale Jr. Clifford’s restaurant were able to survive the pandemic after receiving assistance from PPP. The business also received an SBA 7(a) loan to remodel the restaurant.

Administrator Guzman and Sen. Marshall’s visit ended at CJ Industries, a general, mechanical, and millwright construction company in Kansas City where they met with owner Mindy Rocha. CJ Industries benefited from SBA’s programs like the Paycheck Protection Program to keep afloat during the pandemic. Rocha is a graduate of the Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the University of Missouri- Kansas City Scaleup ! program.

###

