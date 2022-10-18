Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $143.0 million or $2.21 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 48% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded net income of $364.9 million or $5.78 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2022 compared to net income of $367.4 million or $6.00 per diluted common share for the same period of 2021.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with our third quarter results as we reported strong net income and record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP). By design, we were able to benefit significantly from the recent rise in interest rates as net interest income and net interest margin showed substantial growth. We expect that momentum to continue as we remain asset sensitive to changes in interest rates. In addition, we added strong loan growth in the third quarter, which paired with margin expansion, is expected to drive meaningful revenue growth in future quarters."

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022:

Comparative information to the second quarter of 2022

Net interest income increased by $63.6 million or by 19% as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and loan growth. Net interest margin increased by 42 basis points as the upward repricing of earning assets significantly outpaced increases in deposit costs.

Total loans increased by $1.1 billion, or 12% on an annualized basis. In addition, total loans as of September 30, 2022 were $736 million higher than average total loans in the third quarter of 2022 which is expected to benefit future quarters.

Total assets increased by $1.4 billion totaling $52.4 billion as of September 30, 2022 and total deposits increased by $204 million.

Recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily related to loan growth and $3.2 million of net charge-offs or three basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis.

The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.26% of the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2022 down from 1.31% as of June 30, 2022. See Table 12 for more information.

Non-performing loans remained low but increased to 0.26% of total loans, as of September 30, 2022, from 0.20% as of June 30, 2022. See “Asset Quality” section for more information.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the current rising rate environment.

Other items of note from the Third Quarter of 2022

The Company recorded net negative fair value adjustments of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets, see “Non-Interest Income” section for more information.

Net losses on investment securities totaled $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The effective tax rate increased as the Company recorded approximately $2.0 million of additional income tax expense related to earnings at its Canadian subsidiary. See “Income Taxes” section for more information.

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans increased by $1.1 billion, or 12% on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2022. Once again, the loan growth was spread across all of our material loan portfolios as we experienced growth in core commercial, commercial real estate, commercial insurance premium finance receivables and life insurance premium finance receivables. This is the sixth quarter in a row in which all of these portfolios individually increased in balance relative to the prior quarter end. We believe our diversified loan portfolio provides many levers for growth and we remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. In addition, in the third quarter we continued to grow unfunded loan commitments which we expect to drive funded loan growth in future quarters. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 89.2% within our preferred operating range."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $63.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin as well as an increase in earning assets. Net interest margin increased by 42 basis points as the upward repricing of earning assets significantly outpaced deposit rate changes. We remain asset sensitive to interest rates and believe that in the near term loan yields will continue to reprice at a greater magnitude than deposit costs. Further, we believe, subject to no material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin will continue to expand and should approach 4.00% during the first quarter of 2023.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "While uncertain economic conditions may persist in the coming quarters, Wintrust is confident in our ability to navigate such conditions especially given our current credit quality metrics. Non-performing loans comprise only 0.26% of total loans as of September 30, 2022 increasing to $97.6 million as compared to $72.4 million as of June 30, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, in part related to $3.2 million of net charge-offs and strong loan growth recorded in the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022 is approximately 1.26% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our third quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are closely watching our expenses and believe our efficiency ratio will continue to improve. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/152e3876-87c2-465d-903d-0703ddbdba16

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total loans increased by $1.1 billion as core loans increased by $703 million and niche loans increased by $450 million. See Table 1 for more information. As of September 30, 2022, virtually all of the PPP loan balances were forgiven with only $44 million remaining on balance sheet.

Total liabilities increased $1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $1.1 billion increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and a $204 million increase in total deposits. The Company utilized $1.0 billion of this funding to purchase investment securities which settled early in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 89.2%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $401.4 million, an increase of $63.6 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The $63.6 million increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to loan growth and improvement in net interest margin. The Company recognized $463,000 of PPP fee accretion in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.7 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

Net interest margin was 3.34% (3.35% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.92% (2.93% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the second quarter of 2022 was due to a 67 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a 12 basis point increase in net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a 37 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 67 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a 69 basis point improvement on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks. The 37 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a 36 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.

Wintrust remains in an asset-sensitive interest rate position. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in the next 12 months.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $315.3 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $3.1 million as compared to $312.2 million as of June 30, 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $6.4 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $20.4 million recorded in the second quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $9.5 million of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as three basis points in the third quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to 11 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.20% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.16% at June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets totaled $104.3 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $79.2 million at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans totaled $97.6 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 compared to $72.4 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The increase in non-performing loans in the third quarter of 2022 is primarily driven by one commercial loan credit that moved to a non-accrual status and an increase in administrative 90-day past due premium finance receivables. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to increased fees relating to the Company’s tax-deferred like-kind exchange services. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the current rising rate environment. The Company also recorded a net loss of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 relating to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets. This included a $7.5 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions net of economic hedges and a negative $8.0 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. In addition, the Company recorded a $2.0 million negative valuation adjustment in other income on the Company’s held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The Company intends to monitor the relationship of these assets and will seek to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes in future quarters.

Loans originated for sale were $661 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $160 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 18% in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 22% in the second quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to net losses of $7.8 million recognized in the second quarter of 2022.

Net operating lease income decreased $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to lower gains on sale of lease assets recognized in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Other non-interest income increased $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to $2.5 million of losses recognized in the second quarter of 2022 relating to the sale of a property no longer considered for future expansion and the anticipated sale of a former data processing facility.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The $8.8 million increase is primarily related to increased salary and incentive compensation expense. Salary expense increased $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to mid-year compensation increases which included raising the Company’s minimum wage. Commission and incentive compensation increased $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to increased incentive compensation related to the Company’s performance offset somewhat by a lower level of mortgage banking commissions due to the declining mortgage loan origination volumes.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $16.6 million, relatively unchanged as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $1.7 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $57.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $37.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 28.53% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 28.21% in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate increased as the Company recorded approximately $2.0 million of additional income tax expense related to earnings at its Canadian subsidiary. The tax, known as GILTI (“Global Intangible Low-taxed Income”) is a U.S. minimum tax on global profits. During the quarter, the impact of the rapid and significant strengthening of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar caused the GILTI tax to be applicable.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to loan growth and an increased net interest margin.

Mortgage banking revenue was $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the current rising rate environment. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of September 30, 2022 indicating momentum for continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $4.1 billion during the third quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $866.3 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the third quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $2.7 billion as of September 30, 2022 as compared to $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2022. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $58,000 from the second quarter of 2022.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $33.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $32.8 billion of assets under administration, which included $6.9 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a slight decrease from the $32.9 billion of assets under administration at June 30, 2022.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Common Stock Offering

In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.

Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio

On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the second quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point

(bp) change

from

2nd Quarter

2022 % or

basis point

(bp) change

from

3rd Quarter

2021 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Net income $ 142,961 $ 94,513 $ 109,137 51 % 31 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 206,461 152,078 141,826 36 46 Net income per common share – diluted 2.21 1.49 1.77 48 25 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.34 0.31 — 10 Net revenue(3) 502,930 440,746 423,970 14 19 Net interest income 401,448 337,804 287,496 19 40 Net interest margin 3.34 % 2.92 % 2.58 % 42 bps 76 bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.35 2.93 2.59 42 76 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.53 1.51 1.22 2 31 Return on average assets 1.12 0.77 0.92 35 20 Return on average common equity 12.31 8.53 10.31 378 200 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.68 10.36 12.62 432 206 At end of period Total assets $ 52,382,939 $ 50,969,332 $ 47,832,271 11 % 10 % Total loans(5) 38,167,613 37,053,103 33,264,043 12 15 Total deposits 42,797,191 42,593,326 39,952,558 2 7 Total shareholders’ equity 4,637,980 4,727,623 4,410,317 (8 ) 5

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 52,382,939 $ 50,969,332 $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 Total loans(1) 38,167,613 37,053,103 35,280,547 34,789,104 33,264,043 Total deposits 42,797,191 42,593,326 42,219,322 42,095,585 39,952,558 Total shareholders’ equity 4,637,980 4,727,623 4,492,256 4,498,688 4,410,317 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 401,448 $ 337,804 $ 299,294 $ 295,976 $ 287,496 $ 1,038,546 $ 828,981 Net revenue(2) 502,930 440,746 462,084 429,743 423,970 1,405,760 1,281,334 Net income 142,961 94,513 127,391 98,757 109,137 364,865 367,394 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3) 206,461 152,078 177,786 146,344 141,826 536,325 432,189 Net income per common share – Basic 2.24 1.51 2.11 1.61 1.79 5.86 6.08 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.21 1.49 2.07 1.58 1.77 5.78 6.00 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.31 0.31 1.02 0.93 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.34 % 2.92 % 2.60 % 2.54 % 2.58 % 2.96 % 2.58 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.35 2.93 2.61 2.55 2.59 2.97 2.59 Non-interest income to average assets 0.79 0.84 1.33 1.08 1.15 0.98 1.31 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.32 2.35 2.33 2.29 2.37 2.33 2.47 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.53 1.51 1.00 1.21 1.22 1.35 1.15 Return on average assets 1.12 0.77 1.04 0.80 0.92 0.98 1.07 Return on average common equity 12.31 8.53 11.94 9.05 10.31 10.96 12.05 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 14.68 10.36 14.48 11.04 12.62 13.21 14.82 Average total assets $ 50,722,694 $ 49,353,426 $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 $ 49,863,793 $ 46,050,737 Average total shareholders’ equity 4,795,387 4,526,110 4,500,460 4,433,953 4,343,915 4,608,399 4,255,851 Average loans to average deposits ratio 88.8 % 86.8 % 83.8 % 81.7 % 83.8 % 86.5 % 85.8 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 89.2 87.0 83.6 82.6 83.3 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 81.55 $ 80.15 $ 92.93 $ 90.82 $ 80.37 Book value per common share 69.56 71.06 71.26 71.62 70.19 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3) 58.42 59.87 59.34 59.64 58.32 Common shares outstanding 60,743,335 60,721,889 57,253,214 57,054,091 56,956,026 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 8.8 % 8.8 % 8.1 % 8.0 % 8.1 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.9 9.9 9.6 9.6 9.9 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 8.9 9.0 8.6 8.6 8.9 Total capital ratio(5) 11.7 11.9 11.6 11.6 12.1 Allowance for credit losses(6) $ 315,338 $ 312,192 $ 301,327 $ 299,731 $ 296,138 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.83 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.86 % 0.89 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 174 173 174 173 172

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 489,590 $ 498,891 $ 462,516 $ 411,150 $ 462,244 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 57 475,056 700,056 700,055 55 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,968,605 3,266,541 4,013,597 5,372,603 5,232,315 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,923,653 2,970,121 2,998,898 2,327,793 2,373,478 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,389,842 3,413,469 3,435,729 2,942,285 2,736,722 Trading account securities 179 1,010 852 1,061 1,103 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 114,012 93,295 92,689 90,511 88,193 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 178,156 136,138 136,163 135,378 135,408 Brokerage customer receivables 20,327 21,527 22,888 26,068 26,378 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 376,160 513,232 606,545 817,912 925,312 Loans, net of unearned income 38,167,613 37,053,103 35,280,547 34,789,104 33,264,043 Allowance for loan losses (246,110 ) (251,769 ) (250,539 ) (247,835 ) (248,612 ) Net loans 37,921,503 36,801,334 35,030,008 34,541,269 33,015,431 Premises, software and equipment, net 763,029 762,381 761,213 766,405 748,872 Lease investments, net 244,822 223,813 240,656 242,082 243,933 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,316,305 1,112,697 1,066,750 1,084,115 1,166,917 Goodwill 653,079 654,709 655,402 655,149 645,792 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 23,620 25,118 26,699 28,307 30,118 Total assets $ 52,382,939 $ 50,969,332 $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 13,529,277 $ 13,855,844 $ 13,748,918 $ 14,179,980 $ 13,255,417 Interest-bearing 29,267,914 28,737,482 28,470,404 27,915,605 26,697,141 Total deposits 42,797,191 42,593,326 42,219,322 42,095,585 39,952,558 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,316,071 1,166,071 1,241,071 1,241,071 1,241,071 Other borrowings 447,215 482,787 482,516 494,136 504,527 Subordinated notes 437,260 437,162 437,033 436,938 436,811 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable — — 437 — 1,348 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,493,656 1,308,797 1,124,460 1,122,159 1,032,073 Total liabilities 47,744,959 46,241,709 45,758,405 45,643,455 43,421,954 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 60,743 60,722 59,091 58,892 58,794 Surplus 1,891,621 1,880,913 1,698,093 1,685,572 1,674,062 Treasury stock — — (109,903 ) (109,903 ) (109,903 ) Retained earnings 2,731,844 2,616,525 2,548,474 2,447,535 2,373,447 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (458,728 ) (243,037 ) (115,999 ) 4,092 1,417 Total shareholders’ equity 4,637,980 4,727,623 4,492,256 4,498,688 4,410,317 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 52,382,939 $ 50,969,332 $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 402,689 $ 320,501 $ 285,698 $ 289,140 $ 285,587 $ 1,008,888 $ 844,388 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,371 5,740 6,087 7,234 7,716 17,198 24,935 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 15,621 5,790 1,687 2,254 2,000 23,098 4,352 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1,845 1,364 431 173 — 3,640 — Investment securities 38,569 36,541 32,398 27,210 25,189 107,508 68,076 Trading account securities 7 4 5 4 3 16 6 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 2,109 1,823 1,772 1,776 1,777 5,704 5,291 Brokerage customer receivables 267 205 174 188 185 646 457 Total interest income 466,478 371,968 328,252 327,979 322,457 1,166,698 947,505 Interest expense Interest on deposits 45,916 18,985 14,854 16,572 19,305 79,755 71,547 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,812 4,878 4,816 4,923 4,931 16,506 14,658 Interest on other borrowings 4,008 2,734 2,239 2,250 2,501 8,981 7,678 Interest on subordinated notes 5,485 5,517 5,482 5,514 5,480 16,484 16,469 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,809 2,050 1,567 2,744 2,744 6,426 8,172 Total interest expense 65,030 34,164 28,958 32,003 34,961 128,152 118,524 Net interest income 401,448 337,804 299,294 295,976 287,496 1,038,546 828,981 Provision for credit losses 6,420 20,417 4,106 9,299 (7,916 ) 30,943 (68,562 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 395,028 317,387 295,188 286,677 295,412 1,007,603 897,543 Non-interest income Wealth management 33,124 31,369 31,394 32,489 31,531 95,887 91,530 Mortgage banking 27,221 33,314 77,231 53,138 55,794 137,766 219,872 Service charges on deposit accounts 14,349 15,888 15,283 14,734 14,149 45,520 39,434 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (3,103 ) (7,797 ) (2,782 ) (1,067 ) (2,431 ) (13,682 ) 8 Fees from covered call options 1,366 1,069 3,742 1,128 1,157 6,177 2,545 Trading (losses) gains, net (7 ) 176 3,889 206 58 4,058 39 Operating lease income, net 12,644 15,007 15,475 14,204 12,807 43,126 39,487 Other 15,888 13,916 18,558 18,935 23,409 48,362 59,438 Total non-interest income 101,482 102,942 162,790 133,767 136,474 367,214 452,353 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 176,095 167,326 172,355 167,131 170,912 515,776 524,538 Software and equipment 24,126 24,250 22,810 23,708 22,029 71,186 63,807 Operating lease equipment depreciation 9,448 8,774 9,708 10,147 10,013 27,930 30,733 Occupancy, net 17,727 17,651 17,824 18,343 18,158 53,202 55,841 Data processing 7,767 8,010 7,505 7,207 7,104 23,282 20,072 Advertising and marketing 16,600 16,615 11,924 13,981 13,443 45,139 33,294 Professional fees 7,544 7,876 8,401 7,551 7,052 23,821 21,943 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,492 1,579 1,609 1,811 1,877 4,680 5,923 FDIC insurance 7,186 6,949 7,729 7,317 6,750 21,864 19,713 OREO expense, net 229 294 (1,032 ) (641 ) (1,531 ) (509 ) (1,013 ) Other 28,255 29,344 25,465 26,844 26,337 83,064 74,294 Total non-interest expense 296,469 288,668 284,298 283,399 282,144 869,435 849,145 Income before taxes 200,041 131,661 173,680 137,045 149,742 505,382 500,751 Income tax expense 57,080 37,148 46,289 38,288 40,605 140,517 133,357 Net income $ 142,961 $ 94,513 $ 127,391 $ 98,757 $ 109,137 $ 364,865 $ 367,394 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 20,973 20,973 Net income applicable to common shares $ 135,970 $ 87,522 $ 120,400 $ 91,766 $ 102,146 $ 343,892 $ 346,421 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.24 $ 1.51 $ 2.11 $ 1.61 $ 1.79 $ 5.86 $ 6.08 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.21 $ 1.49 $ 2.07 $ 1.58 $ 1.77 $ 5.78 $ 6.00 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 1.02 $ 0.93 Weighted average common shares outstanding 60,738 58,063 57,196 57,022 57,000 58,679 56,985 Dilutive potential common shares 837 775 862 976 753 814 728 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 61,575 58,838 58,058 57,998 57,753 59,493 57,713

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From(2) (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021(1) Sep 30,

2021 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 216,062 $ 294,688 $ 296,548 $ 473,102 $ 570,663 (73 )% (62 )% Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 160,098 218,544 309,997 344,810 354,649 (72 ) (55 ) Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 376,160 $ 513,232 $ 606,545 $ 817,912 $ 925,312 (72 )% (59 )% Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 5,818,959 $ 5,502,584 $ 5,348,266 $ 5,346,084 $ 4,953,769 12 % 17 % Asset-based lending 1,545,038 1,552,033 1,365,297 1,299,869 1,066,376 25 45 Municipal 608,234 535,586 533,357 536,498 524,192 18 16 Leases 1,582,359 1,592,329 1,481,368 1,454,099 1,365,281 12 16 Commercial real estate Residential construction 66,957 55,941 57,037 51,464 49,754 40 35 Commercial construction 1,176,407 1,145,602 1,055,972 1,034,988 1,038,034 18 13 Land 282,147 304,775 283,397 269,752 255,927 6 10 Office 1,269,729 1,321,745 1,273,705 1,285,686 1,269,746 (2 ) — Industrial 1,777,658 1,746,280 1,668,516 1,585,808 1,490,358 16 19 Retail 1,331,316 1,331,059 1,395,021 1,429,567 1,462,101 (9 ) (9 ) Multi-family 2,305,433 2,171,583 2,175,875 2,043,754 2,038,526 17 13 Mixed use and other 1,368,537 1,330,220 1,325,551 1,289,267 1,281,268 8 7 Home equity 328,822 325,826 321,435 335,155 347,662 (3 ) (5 ) Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 2,086,795 1,965,051 1,749,889 1,606,271 1,520,750 40 37 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 57,161 34,764 13,520 22,707 18,847 NM NM Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 91,503 79,092 36,576 8,121 8,139 NM NM Total core loans $ 21,697,055 $ 20,994,470 $ 20,084,782 $ 19,599,090 $ 18,690,730 14 % 16 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,118,478 $ 1,136,929 $ 1,181,761 $ 1,227,234 $ 1,176,569 (12 )% (5 )% Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 297,374 398,085 261,847 359,818 468,162 (23 ) (36 ) Community Advantage - homeowners association 365,967 341,095 324,383 308,286 291,153 25 26 Insurance agency lending 879,183 906,375 833,720 813,897 260,482 11 NM Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 4,983,795 4,781,042 4,271,828 4,178,474 3,921,289 26 27 Canada property & casualty insurance 729,545 760,405 665,580 677,013 695,688 10 5 Life insurance 8,004,856 7,608,433 7,354,163 7,042,810 6,655,453 18 20 Consumer and other 47,702 44,180 48,519 24,199 22,529 NM NM Total niche loans $ 16,426,900 $ 15,976,544 $ 14,941,801 $ 14,631,731 $ 13,491,325 16 % 22 % Commercial PPP loans: Originated in 2020 $ 8,724 $ 18,547 $ 40,016 $ 74,412 $ 172,849 NM (95 )% Originated in 2021 34,934 63,542 213,948 483,871 909,139 NM (96 ) Total commercial PPP loans $ 43,658 $ 82,089 $ 253,964 $ 558,283 $ 1,081,988 NM (96 )% Total loans, net of unearned income $ 38,167,613 $ 37,053,103 $ 35,280,547 $ 34,789,104 $ 33,264,043 13 % 15 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) NM - Not meaningful.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022(1) Sep 30,

2021 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 13,529,277 $ 13,855,844 $ 13,748,918 $ 14,179,980 $ 13,255,417 (9 )% 2 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,676,122 5,918,908 5,089,724 4,646,944 4,255,940 (16 ) 33 Wealth management deposits(2) 2,988,195 3,182,407 2,542,995 2,612,759 2,300,818 (24 ) 30 Money market 12,538,489 12,273,350 13,012,460 12,840,432 12,148,541 9 3 Savings 3,988,790 3,686,596 4,089,230 3,846,681 3,861,296 33 3 Time certificates of deposit 4,076,318 3,676,221 3,735,995 3,968,789 4,130,546 43 (1 ) Total deposits $ 42,797,191 $ 42,593,326 $ 42,219,322 $ 42,095,585 $ 39,952,558 2 % 7 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 32 % 33 % 32 % 34 % 33 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13 13 12 11 11 Wealth management deposits(2) 7 7 6 6 6 Money market 29 29 31 31 30 Savings 9 9 10 9 10 Time certificates of deposit 10 9 9 9 10 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of September 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit(1) 1-3 months $ 1,057,147 1.15 % 4-6 months 631,633 0.56 7-9 months 608,612 0.51 10-12 months 674,541 1.01 13-18 months 686,225 1.26 19-24 months 164,543 0.81 24+ months 253,617 1.81 Total $ 4,076,318 0.99 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 3,039,907 $ 3,265,607 $ 4,563,726 $ 6,148,165 $ 5,112,720 Investment securities(2) 6,655,215 6,589,947 6,378,022 5,317,351 5,065,593 FHLB and FRB stock 142,304 136,930 135,912 135,414 136,001 Liquidity management assets(3) 9,837,426 9,992,484 11,077,660 11,600,930 10,314,314 Other earning assets(3)(4) 21,805 24,059 25,192 28,298 28,238 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 455,342 560,707 664,019 827,672 871,824 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5) 37,431,126 35,860,329 34,830,520 33,677,777 32,985,445 Total earning assets(3) 47,745,699 46,437,579 46,597,391 46,134,677 44,199,821 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (260,270 ) (260,547 ) (253,080 ) (254,874 ) (269,963 ) Cash and due from banks 458,263 476,741 481,634 468,331 425,000 Other assets 2,779,002 2,699,653 2,675,899 2,770,643 2,837,652 Total assets $ 50,722,694 $ 49,353,426 $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,789,368 $ 5,230,702 $ 4,788,272 $ 4,439,242 $ 4,147,436 Wealth management deposits 3,078,764 2,835,267 2,505,800 2,646,879 2,353,721 Money market accounts 12,037,412 11,892,948 12,773,805 12,665,167 11,956,346 Savings accounts 3,862,579 3,882,856 3,904,299 3,766,037 3,851,523 Time deposits 3,675,930 3,687,778 3,861,371 4,058,282 4,236,317 Interest-bearing deposits 28,444,053 27,529,551 27,833,547 27,575,607 26,545,343 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,403,573 1,197,390 1,241,071 1,241,073 1,241,073 Other borrowings 478,909 489,779 494,267 501,933 512,785 Subordinated notes 437,191 437,084 436,966 436,861 436,746 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,017,292 29,907,370 30,259,417 30,009,040 28,989,513 Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,731,219 13,805,128 13,734,064 13,640,270 12,834,084 Other liabilities 1,178,796 1,114,818 1,007,903 1,035,514 1,024,998 Equity 4,795,387 4,526,110 4,500,460 4,433,953 4,343,915 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 50,722,694 $ 49,353,426 $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 Net free funds/contribution(6) $ 16,728,407 $ 16,530,209 $ 16,337,974 $ 16,125,637 $ 15,210,308

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 17,466 $ 7,154 $ 2,118 $ 2,427 $ 2,000 Investment securities 39,071 37,013 32,863 27,696 25,681 FHLB and FRB stock 2,109 1,823 1,772 1,776 1,777 Liquidity management assets(1) 58,646 45,990 36,753 31,899 29,458 Other earning assets(1) 275 210 181 194 188 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,371 5,740 6,087 7,234 7,716 Loans, net of unearned income(1) 403,719 321,069 286,125 289,557 285,998 Total interest income $ 468,011 $ 373,009 $ 329,146 $ 328,884 $ 323,360 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,041 $ 2,553 $ 1,990 $ 1,913 $ 1,916 Wealth management deposits 11,068 3,685 918 1,402 1,176 Money market accounts 18,916 8,559 7,648 7,658 7,905 Savings accounts 2,130 347 336 345 406 Time deposits 5,761 3,841 3,962 5,254 7,902 Interest-bearing deposits 45,916 18,985 14,854 16,572 19,305 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,812 4,878 4,816 4,923 4,931 Other borrowings 4,008 2,734 2,239 2,250 2,501 Subordinated notes 5,485 5,517 5,482 5,514 5,480 Junior subordinated debentures 2,809 2,050 1,567 2,744 2,744 Total interest expense $ 65,030 $ 34,164 $ 28,958 $ 32,003 $ 34,961 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,533 ) (1,041 ) (894 ) (905 ) (903 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(2) 401,448 337,804 299,294 295,976 287,496 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,533 1,041 894 905 903 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $ 402,981 $ 338,845 $ 300,188 $ 296,881 $ 288,399

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 2.28 % 0.88 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Investment securities 2.33 2.25 2.09 2.07 2.01 FHLB and FRB stock 5.88 5.34 5.29 5.20 5.18 Liquidity management assets 2.37 1.85 1.35 1.09 1.13 Other earning assets 5.01 3.49 2.91 2.71 2.64 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4.68 4.11 3.72 3.47 3.51 Loans, net of unearned income 4.28 3.59 3.33 3.41 3.44 Total earning assets 3.89 % 3.22 % 2.86 % 2.83 % 2.90 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.55 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.18 % Wealth management deposits 1.43 0.52 0.15 0.21 0.20 Money market accounts 0.62 0.29 0.24 0.24 0.26 Savings accounts 0.22 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.04 Time deposits 0.62 0.42 0.42 0.51 0.74 Interest-bearing deposits 0.64 0.28 0.22 0.24 0.29 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.93 1.63 1.57 1.57 1.58 Other borrowings 3.32 2.24 1.84 1.78 1.94 Subordinated notes 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 Junior subordinated debentures 4.33 3.20 2.47 4.23 4.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.83 % 0.46 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.48 % Interest rate spread(1)(2) 3.06 % 2.76 % 2.47 % 2.41 % 2.42 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.29 0.17 0.14 0.14 0.17 Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 3.34 % 2.92 % 2.60 % 2.54 % 2.58 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.35 % 2.93 % 2.61 % 2.55 % 2.59 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

fornine months ended, Interest

fornine months ended, Yield/Rate

fornine months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 3,617,498 $ 4,399,217 $ 26,738 $ 4,352 0.99 % 0.13 % Investment securities(2) 6,542,077 4,597,997 108,947 69,562 2.23 2.02 FHLB and FRB stock 138,405 136,028 5,704 5,291 5.51 5.20 Liquidity management assets(3)(4) $ 10,297,980 $ 9,133,242 $ 141,389 $ 79,205 1.84 % 1.16 % Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 23,673 24,016 666 463 3.76 2.59 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 559,258 1,003,868 17,198 24,935 4.11 3.32 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 36,050,185 32,839,837 1,010,913 845,598 3.75 3.44 Total earning assets(4) $ 46,931,096 $ 43,000,963 $ 1,170,166 $ 950,201 3.33 % 2.95 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (257,992 ) (294,033 ) Cash and due from banks 472,127 420,874 Other assets 2,718,562 2,922,933 Total assets $ 49,863,793 $ 46,050,737 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,273,115 $ 3,891,634 $ 12,584 $ 5,826 0.32 % 0.20 % Wealth management deposits 2,808,709 2,265,212 15,671 3,133 0.75 0.18 Money market accounts 12,232,024 11,510,832 35,123 24,372 0.38 0.28 Savings accounts 3,883,092 3,723,420 2,813 1,238 0.10 0.04 Time deposits 3,741,014 4,579,161 13,564 36,978 0.48 1.08 Interest-bearing deposits $ 27,937,954 $ 25,970,259 $ 79,755 $ 71,547 0.38 % 0.37 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,281,273 1,234,929 16,506 14,658 1.72 1.59 Other borrowings 487,595 518,946 8,981 7,678 2.46 1.98 Subordinated notes 437,081 436,641 16,484 16,469 5.03 5.03 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 6,426 8,172 3.34 4.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 30,397,469 $ 28,414,341 $ 128,152 $ 118,524 0.56 % 0.56 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,756,793 12,300,931 Other liabilities 1,101,132 1,079,614 Equity 4,608,399 4,255,851 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 49,863,793 $ 46,050,737 Interest rate spread(4)(7) 2.77 % 2.39 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (3,468 ) (2,696 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution(8) $ 16,533,627 $ 14,586,622 0.20 0.20 Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4) $ 1,038,546 $ 828,981 2.96 % 2.58 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 3,468 2,696 0.01 0.01 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) $ 1,042,014 $ 831,677 2.97 % 2.59 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(4) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Sep 30, 2022 12.9 % 7.1 % (8.7 )% Jun 30, 2022 17.0 9.0 (12.6 ) Mar 31, 2022 21.4 11.0 (11.3 ) Dec 31, 2021 25.3 12.4 (8.5 ) Sep 30, 2021 24.3 11.5 (7.8 )

Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Sep 30, 2022 6.5 % 3.6 % (3.9 )% Jun 30, 2022 10.2 5.3 (6.9 ) Mar 31, 2022 11.2 5.8 (7.1 ) Dec 31, 2021 13.9 6.9 (5.6 ) Sep 30, 2021 10.8 5.4 (3.8 )

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of September 30, 2022 One year or

less From one to

five years From five to

fifteen years After fifteen

years Total (In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 469,049 $ 2,301,483 $ 1,516,860 $ 15,458 $ 4,302,850 Fixed rate - PPP — 43,658 — — 43,658 Variable rate 7,909,538 3,153 51 — 7,912,742 Total commercial $ 8,378,587 $ 2,348,294 $ 1,516,911 $ 15,458 $ 12,259,250 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 428,391 2,595,594 580,355 41,737 3,646,077 Variable rate 5,905,174 26,933 — — 5,932,107 Total commercial real estate $ 6,333,565 $ 2,622,527 $ 580,355 $ 41,737 $ 9,578,184 Home equity Fixed rate 12,768 3,278 13,250 37 29,333 Variable rate 299,489 — — — 299,489 Total home equity $ 312,257 $ 3,278 $ 13,250 $ 37 $ 328,822 Residential real estate Fixed rate 13,424 4,647 30,725 1,024,557 1,073,353 Variable rate 58,622 223,238 880,246 — 1,162,106 Total residential real estate $ 72,046 $ 227,885 $ 910,971 $ 1,024,557 $ 2,235,459 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate 5,535,087 178,253 — — 5,713,340 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 5,535,087 $ 178,253 $ — $ — $ 5,713,340 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 25,766 511,333 22,271 — 559,370 Variable rate 7,445,486 — — — 7,445,486 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,471,252 $ 511,333 $ 22,271 $ — $ 8,004,856 Consumer and other Fixed rate 8,424 5,017 12 486 13,939 Variable rate 33,763 — — — 33,763 Total consumer and other $ 42,187 $ 5,017 $ 12 $ 486 $ 47,702 Total per category Fixed rate 6,492,909 5,599,605 2,163,473 1,082,275 15,338,262 Fixed rate - PPP — 43,658 — — 43,658 Variable rate 21,652,072 253,324 880,297 — 22,785,693 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 28,144,981 $ 5,896,587 $ 3,043,770 $ 1,082,275 $ 38,167,613 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 3,971,147 One- month LIBOR 5,057,295 Three- month LIBOR 197,233 Twelve- month LIBOR 5,701,876 One- year CMT 1,578,086 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 142,857 SOFR tenors 5,385,527 Ameribor tenors 334,478 BSBY tenors 38,138 Other 379,056 Total variable rate $ 22,785,693

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d2e4032c-0e74-4098-ab7b-acbea787c7fc

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR and SOFR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $5.1 billion tied to one-month LIBOR, $5.7 billion tied to twelve-month LIBOR and $4.6 billion tied to one-month SOFR. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR 1-month

SOFR Third Quarter 2022 150 bps 135 bps 116 bps 135 bps Second Quarter 2022 125 134 152 139 First Quarter 2022 25 35 152 25 Fourth Quarter 2021 0 2 34 -1 Third Quarter 2021 0 -2 -1 1

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES