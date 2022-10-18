Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $143.0 million or $2.21 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 48% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded net income of $364.9 million or $5.78 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2022 compared to net income of $367.4 million or $6.00 per diluted common share for the same period of 2021.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with our third quarter results as we reported strong net income and record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP). By design, we were able to benefit significantly from the recent rise in interest rates as net interest income and net interest margin showed substantial growth. We expect that momentum to continue as we remain asset sensitive to changes in interest rates. In addition, we added strong loan growth in the third quarter, which paired with margin expansion, is expected to drive meaningful revenue growth in future quarters."

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022:
Comparative information to the second quarter of 2022

  • Net interest income increased by $63.6 million or by 19% as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and loan growth.
    • Net interest margin increased by 42 basis points as the upward repricing of earning assets significantly outpaced increases in deposit costs.
  • Total loans increased by $1.1 billion, or 12% on an annualized basis. In addition, total loans as of September 30, 2022 were $736 million higher than average total loans in the third quarter of 2022 which is expected to benefit future quarters.
  • Total assets increased by $1.4 billion totaling $52.4 billion as of September 30, 2022 and total deposits increased by $204 million.
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily related to loan growth and $3.2 million of net charge-offs or three basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis.
  • The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.26% of the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2022 down from 1.31% as of June 30, 2022. See Table 12 for more information.
  • Non-performing loans remained low but increased to 0.26% of total loans, as of September 30, 2022, from 0.20% as of June 30, 2022. See “Asset Quality” section for more information.
  • Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the current rising rate environment.

Other items of note from the Third Quarter of 2022

  • The Company recorded net negative fair value adjustments of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets, see “Non-Interest Income” section for more information.
  • Net losses on investment securities totaled $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • The effective tax rate increased as the Company recorded approximately $2.0 million of additional income tax expense related to earnings at its Canadian subsidiary. See “Income Taxes” section for more information.

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans increased by $1.1 billion, or 12% on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2022. Once again, the loan growth was spread across all of our material loan portfolios as we experienced growth in core commercial, commercial real estate, commercial insurance premium finance receivables and life insurance premium finance receivables. This is the sixth quarter in a row in which all of these portfolios individually increased in balance relative to the prior quarter end. We believe our diversified loan portfolio provides many levers for growth and we remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. In addition, in the third quarter we continued to grow unfunded loan commitments which we expect to drive funded loan growth in future quarters. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 89.2% within our preferred operating range."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $63.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin as well as an increase in earning assets. Net interest margin increased by 42 basis points as the upward repricing of earning assets significantly outpaced deposit rate changes. We remain asset sensitive to interest rates and believe that in the near term loan yields will continue to reprice at a greater magnitude than deposit costs. Further, we believe, subject to no material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin will continue to expand and should approach 4.00% during the first quarter of 2023.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "While uncertain economic conditions may persist in the coming quarters, Wintrust is confident in our ability to navigate such conditions especially given our current credit quality metrics. Non-performing loans comprise only 0.26% of total loans as of September 30, 2022 increasing to $97.6 million as compared to $72.4 million as of June 30, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, in part related to $3.2 million of net charge-offs and strong loan growth recorded in the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022 is approximately 1.26% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our third quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are closely watching our expenses and believe our efficiency ratio will continue to improve. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS: 

BALANCE SHEET

Total loans increased by $1.1 billion as core loans increased by $703 million and niche loans increased by $450 million. See Table 1 for more information. As of September 30, 2022, virtually all of the PPP loan balances were forgiven with only $44 million remaining on balance sheet.

Total liabilities increased $1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $1.1 billion increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and a $204 million increase in total deposits. The Company utilized $1.0 billion of this funding to purchase investment securities which settled early in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 89.2%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $401.4 million, an increase of $63.6 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The $63.6 million increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to loan growth and improvement in net interest margin. The Company recognized $463,000 of PPP fee accretion in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.7 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

Net interest margin was 3.34% (3.35% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.92% (2.93% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the second quarter of 2022 was due to a 67 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a 12 basis point increase in net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a 37 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 67 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a 69 basis point improvement on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks. The 37 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a 36 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.

Wintrust remains in an asset-sensitive interest rate position. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in the next 12 months.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $315.3 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $3.1 million as compared to $312.2 million as of June 30, 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $6.4 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $20.4 million recorded in the second quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $9.5 million of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as three basis points in the third quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to 11 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.20% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.16% at June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets totaled $104.3 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $79.2 million at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans totaled $97.6 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 compared to $72.4 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The increase in non-performing loans in the third quarter of 2022 is primarily driven by one commercial loan credit that moved to a non-accrual status and an increase in administrative 90-day past due premium finance receivables. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to increased fees relating to the Company’s tax-deferred like-kind exchange services. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the current rising rate environment. The Company also recorded a net loss of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 relating to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets. This included a $7.5 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions net of economic hedges and a negative $8.0 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. In addition, the Company recorded a $2.0 million negative valuation adjustment in other income on the Company’s held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The Company intends to monitor the relationship of these assets and will seek to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes in future quarters.

Loans originated for sale were $661 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $160 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 18% in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 22% in the second quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to net losses of $7.8 million recognized in the second quarter of 2022.

Net operating lease income decreased $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to lower gains on sale of lease assets recognized in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Other non-interest income increased $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to $2.5 million of losses recognized in the second quarter of 2022 relating to the sale of a property no longer considered for future expansion and the anticipated sale of a former data processing facility.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The $8.8 million increase is primarily related to increased salary and incentive compensation expense. Salary expense increased $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to mid-year compensation increases which included raising the Company’s minimum wage. Commission and incentive compensation increased $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to increased incentive compensation related to the Company’s performance offset somewhat by a lower level of mortgage banking commissions due to the declining mortgage loan origination volumes.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $16.6 million, relatively unchanged as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $1.7 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $57.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $37.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 28.53% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 28.21% in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate increased as the Company recorded approximately $2.0 million of additional income tax expense related to earnings at its Canadian subsidiary. The tax, known as GILTI (“Global Intangible Low-taxed Income”) is a U.S. minimum tax on global profits. During the quarter, the impact of the rapid and significant strengthening of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar caused the GILTI tax to be applicable.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to loan growth and an increased net interest margin.

Mortgage banking revenue was $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the current rising rate environment. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of September 30, 2022 indicating momentum for continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $4.1 billion during the third quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $866.3 million as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the third quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $2.7 billion as of September 30, 2022 as compared to $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2022. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $58,000 from the second quarter of 2022.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $33.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $32.8 billion of assets under administration, which included $6.9 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a slight decrease from the $32.9 billion of assets under administration at June 30, 2022.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Common Stock Offering

In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.

Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio

On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the second quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or(1)
basis point 
(bp) change
from
2nd Quarter
2022		 % or
basis point 
(bp) change
from
3rd Quarter
2021
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 
Net income $142,961  $94,513  $109,137 51 % 31%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)  206,461   152,078   141,826 36   46 
Net income per common share – diluted  2.21   1.49   1.77 48   25 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.34   0.34   0.31    10 
Net revenue(3)  502,930   440,746   423,970 14   19 
Net interest income  401,448   337,804   287,496 19   40 
Net interest margin  3.34%  2.92%  2.58%42 bps 76bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)  3.35   2.93   2.59 42   76 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.53   1.51   1.22 2   31 
Return on average assets  1.12   0.77   0.92 35   20 
Return on average common equity  12.31   8.53   10.31 378   200 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)  14.68   10.36   12.62 432   206 
At end of period           
Total assets $52,382,939  $50,969,332  $47,832,271 11 % 10%
Total loans(5)  38,167,613   37,053,103   33,264,043 12   15 
Total deposits  42,797,191   42,593,326   39,952,558 2   7 
Total shareholders’ equity  4,637,980   4,727,623   4,410,317 (8)  5 

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		Sep 30,
2022		 Sep 30,
2021
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $52,382,939  $50,969,332  $50,250,661  $50,142,143  $47,832,271    
Total loans(1)  38,167,613   37,053,103   35,280,547   34,789,104   33,264,043    
Total deposits  42,797,191   42,593,326   42,219,322   42,095,585   39,952,558    
Total shareholders’ equity  4,637,980   4,727,623   4,492,256   4,498,688   4,410,317    
Selected Statements of Income Data:   
Net interest income $401,448  $337,804  $299,294  $295,976  $287,496 $1,038,546  $828,981 
Net revenue(2)  502,930   440,746   462,084   429,743   423,970  1,405,760   1,281,334 
Net income  142,961   94,513   127,391   98,757   109,137  364,865   367,394 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)  206,461   152,078   177,786   146,344   141,826  536,325   432,189 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.24   1.51   2.11   1.61   1.79  5.86   6.08 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.21   1.49   2.07   1.58   1.77  5.78   6.00 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.34   0.34   0.34   0.31   0.31  1.02   0.93 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:   
Performance Ratios:   
Net interest margin  3.34%  2.92%  2.60%  2.54%  2.58% 2.96%  2.58%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)  3.35   2.93   2.61   2.55   2.59  2.97   2.59 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.79   0.84   1.33   1.08   1.15  0.98   1.31 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.32   2.35   2.33   2.29   2.37  2.33   2.47 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.53   1.51   1.00   1.21   1.22  1.35   1.15 
Return on average assets  1.12   0.77   1.04   0.80   0.92  0.98   1.07 
Return on average common equity  12.31   8.53   11.94   9.05   10.31  10.96   12.05 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)  14.68   10.36   14.48   11.04   12.62  13.21   14.82 
Average total assets $50,722,694  $49,353,426  $49,501,844  $49,118,777  $47,192,510 $49,863,793  $46,050,737 
Average total shareholders’ equity  4,795,387   4,526,110   4,500,460   4,433,953   4,343,915  4,608,399   4,255,851 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  88.8%  86.8%  83.8%  81.7%  83.8% 86.5%  85.8%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  89.2   87.0   83.6   82.6   83.3    
Common Share Data at end of period:   
Market price per common share $81.55  $80.15  $92.93  $90.82  $80.37    
Book value per common share  69.56   71.06   71.26   71.62   70.19    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)  58.42   59.87   59.34   59.64   58.32    
Common shares outstanding  60,743,335   60,721,889   57,253,214   57,054,091   56,956,026    
Other Data at end of period:   
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)  8.8%  8.8%  8.1%  8.0%  8.1%   
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)  9.9   9.9   9.6   9.6   9.9    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)  8.9   9.0   8.6   8.6   8.9    
Total capital ratio(5)  11.7   11.9   11.6   11.6   12.1    
Allowance for credit losses(6) $315,338  $312,192  $301,327  $299,731  $296,138    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.83%  0.84%  0.85%  0.86%  0.89%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  15   15   15   15   15    
Banking offices  174   173   174   173   172    

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2021   2021 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $489,590  $498,891  $462,516  $411,150  $462,244 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  57   475,056   700,056   700,055   55 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  3,968,605   3,266,541   4,013,597   5,372,603   5,232,315 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  2,923,653   2,970,121   2,998,898   2,327,793   2,373,478 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,389,842   3,413,469   3,435,729   2,942,285   2,736,722 
Trading account securities  179   1,010   852   1,061   1,103 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  114,012   93,295   92,689   90,511   88,193 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  178,156   136,138   136,163   135,378   135,408 
Brokerage customer receivables  20,327   21,527   22,888   26,068   26,378 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  376,160   513,232   606,545   817,912   925,312 
Loans, net of unearned income  38,167,613   37,053,103   35,280,547   34,789,104   33,264,043 
Allowance for loan losses  (246,110)  (251,769)  (250,539)  (247,835)  (248,612)
Net loans  37,921,503   36,801,334   35,030,008   34,541,269   33,015,431 
Premises, software and equipment, net  763,029   762,381   761,213   766,405   748,872 
Lease investments, net  244,822   223,813   240,656   242,082   243,933 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,316,305   1,112,697   1,066,750   1,084,115   1,166,917 
Goodwill  653,079   654,709   655,402   655,149   645,792 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  23,620   25,118   26,699   28,307   30,118 
Total assets $52,382,939  $50,969,332  $50,250,661  $50,142,143  $47,832,271 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $13,529,277  $13,855,844  $13,748,918  $14,179,980  $13,255,417 
Interest-bearing  29,267,914   28,737,482   28,470,404   27,915,605   26,697,141 
Total deposits  42,797,191   42,593,326   42,219,322   42,095,585   39,952,558 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,316,071   1,166,071   1,241,071   1,241,071   1,241,071 
Other borrowings  447,215   482,787   482,516   494,136   504,527 
Subordinated notes  437,260   437,162   437,033   436,938   436,811 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Trade date securities payable        437      1,348 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,493,656   1,308,797   1,124,460   1,122,159   1,032,073 
Total liabilities  47,744,959   46,241,709   45,758,405   45,643,455   43,421,954 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  60,743   60,722   59,091   58,892   58,794 
Surplus  1,891,621   1,880,913   1,698,093   1,685,572   1,674,062 
Treasury stock        (109,903)  (109,903)  (109,903)
Retained earnings  2,731,844   2,616,525   2,548,474   2,447,535   2,373,447 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (458,728)  (243,037)  (115,999)  4,092   1,417 
Total shareholders’ equity  4,637,980   4,727,623   4,492,256   4,498,688   4,410,317 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $52,382,939  $50,969,332  $50,250,661  $50,142,143  $47,832,271 

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		Sep 30,
2022		 Sep 30,
2021
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$402,689  $320,501  $285,698  $289,140  $285,587 $1,008,888  $844,388 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,371   5,740   6,087   7,234   7,716  17,198   24,935 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 15,621   5,790   1,687   2,254   2,000  23,098   4,352 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1,845   1,364   431   173     3,640    
Investment securities 38,569   36,541   32,398   27,210   25,189  107,508   68,076 
Trading account securities 7   4   5   4   3  16   6 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 2,109   1,823   1,772   1,776   1,777  5,704   5,291 
Brokerage customer receivables 267   205   174   188   185  646   457 
Total interest income 466,478   371,968   328,252   327,979   322,457  1,166,698   947,505 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 45,916   18,985   14,854   16,572   19,305  79,755   71,547 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,812   4,878   4,816   4,923   4,931  16,506   14,658 
Interest on other borrowings 4,008   2,734   2,239   2,250   2,501  8,981   7,678 
Interest on subordinated notes 5,485   5,517   5,482   5,514   5,480  16,484   16,469 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,809   2,050   1,567   2,744   2,744  6,426   8,172 
Total interest expense 65,030   34,164   28,958   32,003   34,961  128,152   118,524 
Net interest income 401,448   337,804   299,294   295,976   287,496  1,038,546   828,981 
Provision for credit losses 6,420   20,417   4,106   9,299   (7,916) 30,943   (68,562)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 395,028   317,387   295,188   286,677   295,412  1,007,603   897,543 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 33,124   31,369   31,394   32,489   31,531  95,887   91,530 
Mortgage banking 27,221   33,314   77,231   53,138   55,794  137,766   219,872 
Service charges on deposit accounts 14,349   15,888   15,283   14,734   14,149  45,520   39,434 
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net (3,103)  (7,797)  (2,782)  (1,067)  (2,431) (13,682)  8 
Fees from covered call options 1,366   1,069   3,742   1,128   1,157  6,177   2,545 
Trading (losses) gains, net (7)  176   3,889   206   58  4,058   39 
Operating lease income, net 12,644   15,007   15,475   14,204   12,807  43,126   39,487 
Other 15,888   13,916   18,558   18,935   23,409  48,362   59,438 
Total non-interest income 101,482   102,942   162,790   133,767   136,474  367,214   452,353 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 176,095   167,326   172,355   167,131   170,912  515,776   524,538 
Software and equipment 24,126   24,250   22,810   23,708   22,029  71,186   63,807 
Operating lease equipment depreciation 9,448   8,774   9,708   10,147   10,013  27,930   30,733 
Occupancy, net 17,727   17,651   17,824   18,343   18,158  53,202   55,841 
Data processing 7,767   8,010   7,505   7,207   7,104  23,282   20,072 
Advertising and marketing 16,600   16,615   11,924   13,981   13,443  45,139   33,294 
Professional fees 7,544   7,876   8,401   7,551   7,052  23,821   21,943 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,492   1,579   1,609   1,811   1,877  4,680   5,923 
FDIC insurance 7,186   6,949   7,729   7,317   6,750  21,864   19,713 
OREO expense, net 229   294   (1,032)  (641)  (1,531) (509)  (1,013)
Other 28,255   29,344   25,465   26,844   26,337  83,064   74,294 
Total non-interest expense 296,469   288,668   284,298   283,399   282,144  869,435   849,145 
Income before taxes 200,041   131,661   173,680   137,045   149,742  505,382   500,751 
Income tax expense 57,080   37,148   46,289   38,288   40,605  140,517   133,357 
Net income$142,961  $94,513  $127,391  $98,757  $109,137 $364,865  $367,394 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991  20,973   20,973 
Net income applicable to common shares$135,970  $87,522  $120,400  $91,766  $102,146 $343,892  $346,421 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.24  $1.51  $2.11  $1.61  $1.79 $5.86  $6.08 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.21  $1.49  $2.07  $1.58  $1.77 $5.78  $6.00 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.31  $0.31 $1.02  $0.93 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 60,738   58,063   57,196   57,022   57,000  58,679   56,985 
Dilutive potential common shares 837   775   862   976   753  814   728 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 61,575   58,838   58,058   57,998   57,753  59,493   57,713 

 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From(2)
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		Dec 31,
2021(1)		 Sep 30,
2021
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$216,062 $294,688 $296,548 $473,102 $570,663(73)% (62)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 160,098  218,544  309,997  344,810  354,649(72) (55)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$376,160 $513,232 $606,545 $817,912 $925,312(72)% (59)%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$5,818,959 $5,502,584 $5,348,266 $5,346,084 $4,953,76912% 17%
Asset-based lending 1,545,038  1,552,033  1,365,297  1,299,869  1,066,37625  45 
Municipal 608,234  535,586  533,357  536,498  524,19218  16 
Leases 1,582,359  1,592,329  1,481,368  1,454,099  1,365,28112  16 
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 66,957  55,941  57,037  51,464  49,75440  35 
Commercial construction 1,176,407  1,145,602  1,055,972  1,034,988  1,038,03418  13 
Land 282,147  304,775  283,397  269,752  255,9276  10 
Office 1,269,729  1,321,745  1,273,705  1,285,686  1,269,746(2)  
Industrial 1,777,658  1,746,280  1,668,516  1,585,808  1,490,35816  19 
Retail 1,331,316  1,331,059  1,395,021  1,429,567  1,462,101(9) (9)
Multi-family 2,305,433  2,171,583  2,175,875  2,043,754  2,038,52617  13 
Mixed use and other 1,368,537  1,330,220  1,325,551  1,289,267  1,281,2688  7 
Home equity 328,822  325,826  321,435  335,155  347,662(3) (5)
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 2,086,795  1,965,051  1,749,889  1,606,271  1,520,75040  37 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 57,161  34,764  13,520  22,707  18,847NM  NM 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 91,503  79,092  36,576  8,121  8,139NM  NM 
Total core loans$21,697,055 $20,994,470 $20,084,782 $19,599,090 $18,690,73014% 16%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,118,478 $1,136,929 $1,181,761 $1,227,234 $1,176,569(12)% (5)%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 297,374  398,085  261,847  359,818  468,162(23) (36)
Community Advantage - homeowners association 365,967  341,095  324,383  308,286  291,15325  26 
Insurance agency lending 879,183  906,375  833,720  813,897  260,48211  NM 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 4,983,795  4,781,042  4,271,828  4,178,474  3,921,28926  27 
Canada property & casualty insurance 729,545  760,405  665,580  677,013  695,68810  5 
Life insurance 8,004,856  7,608,433  7,354,163  7,042,810  6,655,45318  20 
Consumer and other 47,702  44,180  48,519  24,199  22,529NM  NM 
Total niche loans$16,426,900 $15,976,544 $14,941,801 $14,631,731 $13,491,32516% 22%
             
Commercial PPP loans:            
Originated in 2020$8,724 $18,547 $40,016 $74,412 $172,849NM  (95)%
Originated in 2021 34,934  63,542  213,948  483,871  909,139NM  (96)
Total commercial PPP loans$43,658 $82,089 $253,964 $558,283 $1,081,988NM  (96)%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$38,167,613 $37,053,103 $35,280,547 $34,789,104 $33,264,04313% 15%

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   NM - Not meaningful.

 

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		Jun 30,
2022(1)		 Sep 30,
2021
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$13,529,277  $13,855,844  $13,748,918  $14,179,980  $13,255,417 (9)% 2%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,676,122   5,918,908   5,089,724   4,646,944   4,255,940 (16) 33 
Wealth management deposits(2) 2,988,195   3,182,407   2,542,995   2,612,759   2,300,818 (24) 30 
Money market 12,538,489   12,273,350   13,012,460   12,840,432   12,148,541 9  3 
Savings 3,988,790   3,686,596   4,089,230   3,846,681   3,861,296 33  3 
Time certificates of deposit 4,076,318   3,676,221   3,735,995   3,968,789   4,130,546 43  (1)
Total deposits$42,797,191  $42,593,326  $42,219,322  $42,095,585  $39,952,558 2% 7%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 32%  33%  32%  34%  33%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13   13   12   11   11    
Wealth management deposits(2) 7   7   6   6   6    
Money market 29   29   31   31   30    
Savings 9   9   10   9   10    
Time certificates of deposit 10   9   9   9   10    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

 

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of September 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit(1)
1-3 months $1,057,147 1.15%
4-6 months  631,633 0.56 
7-9 months  608,612 0.51 
10-12 months  674,541 1.01 
13-18 months  686,225 1.26 
19-24 months  164,543 0.81 
24+ months  253,617 1.81 
Total $4,076,318 0.99%

(1)   Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

 

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2021   2021 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $3,039,907  $3,265,607  $4,563,726  $6,148,165  $5,112,720 
Investment securities(2)  6,655,215   6,589,947   6,378,022   5,317,351   5,065,593 
FHLB and FRB stock  142,304   136,930   135,912   135,414   136,001 
Liquidity management assets(3)  9,837,426   9,992,484   11,077,660   11,600,930   10,314,314 
Other earning assets(3)(4)  21,805   24,059   25,192   28,298   28,238 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  455,342   560,707   664,019   827,672   871,824 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)  37,431,126   35,860,329   34,830,520   33,677,777   32,985,445 
Total earning assets(3)  47,745,699   46,437,579   46,597,391   46,134,677   44,199,821 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (260,270)  (260,547)  (253,080)  (254,874)  (269,963)
Cash and due from banks  458,263   476,741   481,634   468,331   425,000 
Other assets  2,779,002   2,699,653   2,675,899   2,770,643   2,837,652 
Total assets $50,722,694  $49,353,426  $49,501,844  $49,118,777  $47,192,510 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $5,789,368  $5,230,702  $4,788,272  $4,439,242  $4,147,436 
Wealth management deposits  3,078,764   2,835,267   2,505,800   2,646,879   2,353,721 
Money market accounts  12,037,412   11,892,948   12,773,805   12,665,167   11,956,346 
Savings accounts  3,862,579   3,882,856   3,904,299   3,766,037   3,851,523 
Time deposits  3,675,930   3,687,778   3,861,371   4,058,282   4,236,317 
Interest-bearing deposits  28,444,053   27,529,551   27,833,547   27,575,607   26,545,343 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  1,403,573   1,197,390   1,241,071   1,241,073   1,241,073 
Other borrowings  478,909   489,779   494,267   501,933   512,785 
Subordinated notes  437,191   437,084   436,966   436,861   436,746 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  31,017,292   29,907,370   30,259,417   30,009,040   28,989,513 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  13,731,219   13,805,128   13,734,064   13,640,270   12,834,084 
Other liabilities  1,178,796   1,114,818   1,007,903   1,035,514   1,024,998 
Equity  4,795,387   4,526,110   4,500,460   4,433,953   4,343,915 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $50,722,694  $49,353,426  $49,501,844  $49,118,777  $47,192,510 
           
Net free funds/contribution(6) $16,728,407  $16,530,209  $16,337,974  $16,125,637  $15,210,308 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2021   2021 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $17,466  $7,154  $2,118  $2,427  $2,000 
Investment securities  39,071   37,013   32,863   27,696   25,681 
FHLB and FRB stock  2,109   1,823   1,772   1,776   1,777 
Liquidity management assets(1)  58,646   45,990   36,753   31,899   29,458 
Other earning assets(1)  275   210   181   194   188 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  5,371   5,740   6,087   7,234   7,716 
Loans, net of unearned income(1)  403,719   321,069   286,125   289,557   285,998 
Total interest income $468,011  $373,009  $329,146  $328,884  $323,360 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $8,041  $2,553  $1,990  $1,913  $1,916 
Wealth management deposits  11,068   3,685   918   1,402   1,176 
Money market accounts  18,916   8,559   7,648   7,658   7,905 
Savings accounts  2,130   347   336   345   406 
Time deposits  5,761   3,841   3,962   5,254   7,902 
Interest-bearing deposits  45,916   18,985   14,854   16,572   19,305 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  6,812   4,878   4,816   4,923   4,931 
Other borrowings  4,008   2,734   2,239   2,250   2,501 
Subordinated notes  5,485   5,517   5,482   5,514   5,480 
Junior subordinated debentures  2,809   2,050   1,567   2,744   2,744 
Total interest expense $65,030  $34,164  $28,958  $32,003  $34,961 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (1,533)  (1,041)  (894)  (905)  (903)
Net interest income (GAAP)(2)  401,448   337,804   299,294   295,976   287,496 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  1,533   1,041   894   905   903 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $402,981  $338,845  $300,188  $296,881  $288,399 

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

 

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 2.28% 0.88% 0.19% 0.16% 0.16%
Investment securities 2.33  2.25  2.09  2.07  2.01 
FHLB and FRB stock 5.88  5.34  5.29  5.20  5.18 
Liquidity management assets 2.37  1.85  1.35  1.09  1.13 
Other earning assets 5.01  3.49  2.91  2.71  2.64 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4.68  4.11  3.72  3.47  3.51 
Loans, net of unearned income 4.28  3.59  3.33  3.41  3.44 
Total earning assets 3.89% 3.22% 2.86% 2.83% 2.90%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.55% 0.20% 0.17% 0.17% 0.18%
Wealth management deposits 1.43  0.52  0.15  0.21  0.20 
Money market accounts 0.62  0.29  0.24  0.24  0.26 
Savings accounts 0.22  0.04  0.03  0.04  0.04 
Time deposits 0.62  0.42  0.42  0.51  0.74 
Interest-bearing deposits 0.64  0.28  0.22  0.24  0.29 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.93  1.63  1.57  1.57  1.58 
Other borrowings 3.32  2.24  1.84  1.78  1.94 
Subordinated notes 5.02  5.05  5.02  5.05  5.02 
Junior subordinated debentures 4.33  3.20  2.47  4.23  4.23 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.83% 0.46% 0.39% 0.42% 0.48%
           
Interest rate spread(1)(2) 3.06% 2.76% 2.47% 2.41% 2.42%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.29  0.17  0.14  0.14  0.17 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 3.34% 2.92% 2.60% 2.54% 2.58%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01  0.01  0.01  0.01  0.01 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.35% 2.93% 2.61% 2.55% 2.59%

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
fornine months ended,		Interest
fornine months ended,		Yield/Rate
fornine months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2022		 Sep 30,
2021		Sep 30,
2022		 Sep 30,
2021		Sep 30,
2022		 Sep 30,
2021
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)$3,617,498  $4,399,217 $26,738  $4,352 0.99% 0.13%
Investment securities(2) 6,542,077   4,597,997  108,947   69,562 2.23  2.02 
FHLB and FRB stock 138,405   136,028  5,704   5,291 5.51  5.20 
Liquidity management assets(3)(4)$10,297,980  $9,133,242 $141,389  $79,205 1.84% 1.16%
Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 23,673   24,016  666   463 3.76  2.59 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 559,258   1,003,868  17,198   24,935 4.11  3.32 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 36,050,185   32,839,837  1,010,913   845,598 3.75  3.44 
Total earning assets(4)$46,931,096  $43,000,963 $1,170,166  $950,201 3.33% 2.95%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (257,992)  (294,033)      
Cash and due from banks 472,127   420,874       
Other assets 2,718,562   2,922,933       
Total assets$49,863,793  $46,050,737       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$5,273,115  $3,891,634 $12,584  $5,826 0.32% 0.20%
Wealth management deposits 2,808,709   2,265,212  15,671   3,133 0.75  0.18 
Money market accounts 12,232,024   11,510,832  35,123   24,372 0.38  0.28 
Savings accounts 3,883,092   3,723,420  2,813   1,238 0.10  0.04 
Time deposits 3,741,014   4,579,161  13,564   36,978 0.48  1.08 
Interest-bearing deposits$27,937,954  $25,970,259 $79,755  $71,547 0.38% 0.37%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,281,273   1,234,929  16,506   14,658 1.72  1.59 
Other borrowings 487,595   518,946  8,981   7,678 2.46  1.98 
Subordinated notes 437,081   436,641  16,484   16,469 5.03  5.03 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  6,426   8,172 3.34  4.25 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$30,397,469  $28,414,341 $128,152  $118,524 0.56% 0.56%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,756,793   12,300,931       
Other liabilities 1,101,132   1,079,614       
Equity 4,608,399   4,255,851       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$49,863,793  $46,050,737       
Interest rate spread(4)(7)      2.77% 2.39%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (3,468)  (2,696)(0.01) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution(8)$16,533,627  $14,586,622    0.20  0.20 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)   $1,038,546  $828,981 2.96% 2.58%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    3,468   2,696 0.01  0.01 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)   $1,042,014  $831,677 2.97% 2.59%

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200
Basis
Points		 +100
Basis
Points		 -100
Basis
Points
Sep 30, 2022 12.9% 7.1% (8.7)%
Jun 30, 2022 17.0  9.0  (12.6)
Mar 31, 2022 21.4  11.0  (11.3)
Dec 31, 2021 25.3  12.4  (8.5)
Sep 30, 2021 24.3  11.5  (7.8)

 

Ramp Scenario+200
Basis
Points		 +100
Basis
Points		 -100
Basis
Points
Sep 30, 20226.5% 3.6% (3.9)%
Jun 30, 202210.2  5.3  (6.9)
Mar 31, 202211.2  5.8  (7.1)
Dec 31, 202113.9  6.9  (5.6)
Sep 30, 202110.8  5.4  (3.8)

 

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or maturity period
As of September 30, 2022One year or
less		 From one to
five years		 From five to
fifteen years		 After fifteen
years		 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$469,049 $2,301,483 $1,516,860 $15,458 $4,302,850
Fixed rate - PPP   43,658      43,658
Variable rate 7,909,538  3,153  51    7,912,742
Total commercial$8,378,587 $2,348,294 $1,516,911 $15,458 $12,259,250
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate 428,391  2,595,594  580,355  41,737  3,646,077
Variable rate 5,905,174  26,933      5,932,107
Total commercial real estate$6,333,565 $2,622,527 $580,355 $41,737 $9,578,184
Home equity         
Fixed rate 12,768  3,278  13,250  37  29,333
Variable rate 299,489        299,489
Total home equity$312,257 $3,278 $13,250 $37 $328,822
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate 13,424  4,647  30,725  1,024,557  1,073,353
Variable rate 58,622  223,238  880,246    1,162,106
Total residential real estate$72,046 $227,885 $910,971 $1,024,557 $2,235,459
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate 5,535,087  178,253      5,713,340
Variable rate         
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$5,535,087 $178,253 $ $ $5,713,340
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate 25,766  511,333  22,271    559,370
Variable rate 7,445,486        7,445,486
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$7,471,252 $511,333 $22,271 $ $8,004,856
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate 8,424  5,017  12  486  13,939
Variable rate 33,763        33,763
Total consumer and other$42,187 $5,017 $12 $486 $47,702
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate 6,492,909  5,599,605  2,163,473  1,082,275  15,338,262
Fixed rate - PPP   43,658      43,658
Variable rate 21,652,072  253,324  880,297    22,785,693
Total loans, net of unearned income$28,144,981 $5,896,587 $3,043,770 $1,082,275 $38,167,613
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
Prime        $3,971,147
One- month LIBOR         5,057,295
Three- month LIBOR         197,233
Twelve- month LIBOR         5,701,876
One- year CMT         1,578,086
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         142,857
SOFR tenors         5,385,527
Ameribor tenors         334,478
BSBY tenors         38,138
Other         379,056
Total variable rate        $22,785,693

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR and SOFR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $5.1 billion tied to one-month LIBOR, $5.7 billion tied to twelve-month LIBOR and $4.6 billion tied to one-month SOFR. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  Prime 1-month
LIBOR		 12-month
LIBOR		 1-month
SOFR		 
Third Quarter 2022 150bps135bps116bps135bps
Second Quarter 2022 125 134 152 139 
First Quarter 2022 25 35 152 25 
Fourth Quarter 2021 0 2 34 -1 
Third Quarter 2021 0 -2 -1 1 

 

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,Sep 30, Sep 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2021   2021  2022   2021 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $312,192  $301,327  $299,731  $296,138  $304,121 $299,731  $379,969 
Provision for credit losses  6,420   20,417   4,106   9,299   (7,916) 30,943   (68,562)
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period(1)           470         
Other adjustments  (105)  (56)  22   5   (65) (139)   
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  780   8,928   1,414   4,431   1,352  11,122   16,370 
Commercial real estate  24   40   777   495   406  841   2,798 
Home equity  43   192   197   135   59  432   201 
Residential real estate  5      466   1,067   10  471   15 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  6,037   2,903   1,671   2,314   1,390  10,611   6,706 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance        7        7    
Consumer and other  635   253   193   157   112  1,081   330 
Total charge-offs  7,524   12,316   4,725   8,599   3,329  24,565   26,420 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  2,523   996   538   389   816  4,057   2,170 
Commercial real estate  55   553   32   217   373  640   1,087 
Home equity  38   123   93   461   313  254   742 
Residential real estate  60   6   5   85   5  71   245 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  1,648   1,119   1,476   1,240   1,728  4,243   6,749 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                    
Consumer and other  31   23   49   26   92  103   158 
Total recoveries  4,355   2,820   2,193   2,418   3,327  9,368   11,151 
Net charge-offs  (3,169)  (9,496)  (2,532)  (6,181)  (2) (15,197)  (15,269)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $315,338  $312,192  $301,327  $299,731  $296,138 $315,338  $296,138 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial (0.06)%  0.27%  0.03%  0.14%  0.02% 0.08%  0.16%
Commercial real estate  0.00   (0.02)  0.03   0.01   0.00  0.00   0.03 
Home equity  0.01   0.09   0.13   (0.38)  (0.28) 0.07   (0.19)
Residential real estate  (0.01)  0.00   0.11   0.25   0.00  0.03   (0.02)
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  0.30   0.14   0.02   0.09   (0.03) 0.16   0.00 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance        0.00        0.00