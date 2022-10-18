Lincoln Electric Board Approves 14.3% Dividend Increase

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 14.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.56 per share to $0.64 per share, or to $2.56 per share on an annualized basis. This marks the 27th consecutive annual increase of the dividend. The dividend is payable January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022.



“Our dividend increase reflects the strong execution of our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy and our confidence in the strength of future cash flow generation through the cycle,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

