United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) announced today that net income for the third quarter was $81.2 million with pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.9 million. Diluted earnings per share was $0.74 for the quarter, which represented an increase of $0.13 or 21% from the second quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $0.08 or 10% from the third quarter a year ago. The year-over-year decrease is largely attributable to an $11.0 million provision release in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a $15.4 million provision expense in this quarter. Other highlights of the quarter include 9.4% annualized loan growth, 38 basis points of net interest margin expansion, a reserve build to 1.12% of loans and an improvement in the efficiency ratio to 48.4%, or 47.7% on an operating basis, which excludes the effect of merger-related and other charges.



United’s third-quarter return on assets (ROA) was 1.32%, and return on common equity was 11.02%. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.34%, and its return on tangible common equity was 15.60%. Also, on an operating basis, United’s pre-tax, pre-provision ROA was 1.97% for the quarter.

Total loans increased by $341 million during the quarter, resulting in loan growth of 9.4% on an annualized basis. Deposits decreased by $552 million or 11% annualized. A large portion of this decrease was driven by a seasonal decrease in public deposits, which were down by $278 million. United’s cost of deposits increased 11 basis points from the second quarter to 0.19% while the average yield on interest-earning assets was up 49 basis points to 3.83%.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This was a great quarter on multiple fronts for United as our businesses and our markets continue to provide solid growth opportunities. Loan growth and an expanding net interest margin propelled our pre-tax, pre-provision ROA and our efficiency ratio to record levels for the company. Deposits fell as anticipated due to higher-yielding market alternatives provided by increasing interest rates, however our core deposit base continues to provide strong liquidity for the company.”

Harton continued, “From a strategic perspective, we continued to strengthen our Board of Directors with the appointment of George Bell, an experienced information technology executive who has more than 35 years in large financial institutions, with a specific emphasis on Customer Information Management. He brings an incredible depth of knowledge in leveraging technology to improve products and services, enhancing customer experience, and increasing organizational productivity. We are excited to have George join United as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities.”

Harton concluded, “Finally, our thoughts are with the people, communities and businesses in Florida who are recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian. We are fortunate to report that United sustained no loss of life or property.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $81.2 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.9 million

EPS decreased by 10% compared to third quarter 2021 on a GAAP basis and on an operating basis; compared to second quarter of 2022, EPS increased by 21% on a GAAP basis and increased 14% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 1.32%, or 1.34% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.94%, or 1.97% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 11.02%

Return on tangible common equity of 15.60% on an operating basis

A provision for credit losses of $15.4 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.12% of loans from 1.05% in the second quarter

Loan production of $1.6 billion, resulting in loan growth of 9.4% annualized for the quarter

Core transaction deposits were down $225 million, which represents a decline of 5% annualized for the quarter

Net interest margin of 3.57% was up 38 basis points from the second quarter, due to the effect of higher interest rates

Mortgage closings were $317 million compared to $568 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks were $456 million compared to $731 million a year ago

Noninterest income was down $1.5 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by lower lock volume driven by higher interest rates

Noninterest expenses decreased by $8.0 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and by $2.6 million on an operating basis, primarily driven by lower merger-related charges as the second quarter included costs for the Reliant systems conversion

Efficiency ratio improved to historically low levels of 48.4%, or 47.7% on an operating basis

Net charge-offs were $1.1 million or 3 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 6 basis points from the net recoveries experienced in the second quarter

Nonperforming assets were 0.15% of total assets, an increase of 1 basis point compared to June 30, 2022

Quarterly common shareholder dividend was $0.22 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year



Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 am EST to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10171644/f49bf32028. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Third Quarter

2022 - 2021

Change

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, YTD 2022 - 2021 Change

Third

Quarter Second Quarter First

Quarter Fourth Quarter Third

Quarter 2022 2021 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 213,887 $ 187,378 $ 171,059 $ 143,768 $ 147,675 $ 572,324 $ 435,026 Interest expense 14,113 8,475 7,267 6,213 6,636 29,855 23,547 Net interest revenue 199,774 178,903 163,792 137,555 141,039 42 % 542,469 411,479 32 % Provision for (release of) credit losses 15,392 5,604 23,086 (647 ) (11,034 ) 44,082 (36,903 ) Noninterest income 31,922 33,458 38,973 37,177 40,095 (20 ) 104,353 120,641 (14 ) Total revenue 216,304 206,757 179,679 175,379 192,168 13 602,740 569,023 6 Noninterest expenses 112,755 120,790 119,275 109,156 96,749 17 352,820 287,483 23 Income before income tax expense 103,549 85,967 60,404 66,223 95,419 9 249,920 281,540 (11 ) Income tax expense 22,388 19,125 12,385 14,204 21,603 4 53,898 63,758 (15 ) Net income 81,161 66,842 48,019 52,019 73,816 10 196,022 217,782 (10 ) Merger-related and other charges 1,746 7,143 9,016 9,912 1,437 17,905 4,058 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (385 ) (1,575 ) (1,963 ) (2,265 ) (328 ) (3,923 ) (909 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 82,522 $ 72,410 $ 55,072 $ 59,666 $ 74,925 10 $ 210,004 $ 220,931 (5 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 118,941 $ 91,571 $ 83,490 $ 65,576 $ 84,385 41 $ 294,002 $ 244,637 20 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 0.55 $ 0.82 (10 ) $ 1.78 $ 2.42 (26 ) Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.75 0.66 0.50 0.64 0.83 (10 ) 1.91 2.45 (22 ) Cash dividends declared 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.20 10 0.64 0.58 10 Book value 23.78 23.96 24.38 23.63 23.25 2 23.78 23.25 2 Tangible book value (3) 16.52 16.68 17.08 18.42 18.68 (12 ) 16.52 18.68 (12 ) Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 11.02 % 9.31 % 6.80 % 9.32 % 14.26 % 9.08 % 14.55 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 11.21 10.10 7.83 10.74 14.48 9.75 14.77 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 15.60 14.20 11.00 13.93 18.23 13.64 18.55 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.32 1.08 0.78 0.96 1.48 1.06 1.52 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.34 1.17 0.89 1.10 1.50 1.13 1.54 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.94 1.49 1.37 1.21 1.70 1.60 1.71 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.97 1.60 1.52 1.40 1.73 1.70 1.74 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.57 3.19 2.97 2.81 3.12 3.25 3.17 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 48.41 56.58 57.43 62.12 53.11 53.94 53.72 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 47.66 53.23 53.09 56.48 52.33 51.20 52.97 Equity to total assets 11.12 10.95 11.06 10.61 10.89 11.12 10.89 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.70 7.59 7.72 8.09 8.53 7.70 8.53 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 35,511 $ 34,428 $ 40,816 $ 32,855 $ 45,335 (22 ) $ 35,511 $ 45,335 (22 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans 148,502 136,925 132,805 102,532 99,620 49 148,502 99,620 49 Allowance for credit losses - total 167,300 153,042 146,369 113,524 110,875 167,300 110,875 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,134 (1,069 ) 2,978 248 551 3,043 (210 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.00 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 1.00 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.12 1.05 1.02 0.97 0.99 1.12 0.99 Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.08 0.01 0.02 0.03 — NPAs to total assets 0.15 0.14 0.17 0.16 0.23 0.15 0.23 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 11,760 $ 11,191 33 $ 14,882 $ 11,191 33 Investment securities 6,539 6,683 6,410 5,653 5,335 23 6,539 5,335 23 Total assets 23,688 24,213 24,374 20,947 19,481 22 23,688 19,481 22 Deposits 20,321 20,873 21,056 18,241 16,865 20 20,321 16,865 20 Shareholders’ equity 2,635 2,651 2,695 2,222 2,122 24 2,635 2,122 24 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 106,163 106,034 106,025 89,350 86,559 23 106,163 86,559 23

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Third

Quarter Second Quarter First

Quarter Fourth Quarter Third

Quarter 2022 2021 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 112,755 $ 120,790 $ 119,275 $ 109,156 $ 96,749 $ 352,820 $ 287,483 Merger-related and other charges (1,746 ) (7,143 ) (9,016 ) (9,912 ) (1,437 ) (17,905 ) (4,058 ) Noninterest expenses - operating $ 111,009 $ 113,647 $ 110,259 $ 99,244 $ 95,312 $ 334,915 $ 283,425 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 81,161 $ 66,842 $ 48,019 $ 52,019 $ 73,816 $ 196,022 $ 217,782 Merger-related and other charges 1,746 7,143 9,016 9,912 1,437 17,905 4,058 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (385 ) (1,575 ) (1,963 ) (2,265 ) (328 ) (3,923 ) (909 ) Net income - operating $ 82,522 $ 72,410 $ 55,072 $ 59,666 $ 74,925 $ 210,004 $ 220,931 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 81,161 $ 66,842 $ 48,019 $ 52,019 $ 73,816 $ 196,022 $ 217,782 Income tax expense 22,388 19,125 12,385 14,204 21,603 53,898 63,758 Provision for (release of) credit losses 15,392 5,604 23,086 (647 ) (11,034 ) 44,082 (36,903 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 118,941 $ 91,571 $ 83,490 $ 65,576 $ 84,385 $ 294,002 $ 244,637 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 0.55 $ 0.82 $ 1.78 $ 2.42 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.01 0.05 0.07 0.09 0.01 0.13 0.03 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.75 $ 0.66 $ 0.50 $ 0.64 $ 0.83 $ 1.91 $ 2.45 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 23.78 $ 23.96 $ 24.38 $ 23.63 $ 23.25 $ 23.78 $ 23.25 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (7.26 ) (7.28 ) (7.30 ) (5.21 ) (4.57 ) (7.26 ) (4.57 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 16.52 $ 16.68 $ 17.08 $ 18.42 $ 18.68 $ 16.52 $ 18.68 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 11.02 % 9.31 % 6.80 % 9.32 % 14.26 % 9.08 % 14.55 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.19 0.79 1.03 1.42 0.22 0.67 0.22 Return on common equity - operating 11.21 10.10 7.83 10.74 14.48 9.75 14.77 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.39 4.10 3.17 3.19 3.75 3.89 3.78 Return on tangible common equity - operating 15.60 % 14.20 % 11.00 % 13.93 % 18.23 % 13.64 % 18.55 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.32 % 1.08 % 0.78 % 0.96 % 1.48 % 1.06 % 1.52 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.02 0.09 0.11 0.14 0.02 0.07 0.02 Return on assets - operating 1.34 % 1.17 % 0.89 % 1.10 % 1.50 % 1.13 % 1.54 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.32 % 1.08 % 0.78 % 0.96 % 1.48 % 1.06 % 1.52 % Income tax expense 0.37 0.32 0.20 0.26 0.45 0.30 0.45 (Release of) provision for credit losses 0.25 0.09 0.39 (0.01 ) (0.23 ) 0.24 (0.26 ) Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.94 1.49 1.37 1.21 1.70 1.60 1.71 Merger-related and other charges 0.03 0.11 0.15 0.19 0.03 0.10 0.03 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.97 % 1.60 % 1.52 % 1.40 % 1.73 % 1.70 % 1.74 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 48.41 % 56.58 % 57.43 % 62.12 % 53.11 % 53.94 % 53.72 % Merger-related and other charges (0.75 ) (3.35 ) (4.34 ) (5.64 ) (0.78 ) (2.74 ) (0.75 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 47.66 % 53.23 % 53.09 % 56.48 % 52.33 % 51.20 % 52.97 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.12 % 10.95 % 11.06 % 10.61 % 10.89 % 11.12 % 10.89 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles — (2.96 ) (2.94 ) (2.06 ) (1.87 ) — (1.87 ) Effect of preferred equity (3.42 ) (0.40 ) (0.40 ) (0.46 ) (0.49 ) (3.42 ) (0.49 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.70 % 7.59 % 7.72 % 8.09 % 8.53 % 7.70 % 8.53 %









UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2022 2021 Linked Quarter Change



Year over Year Change



(in millions) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 2,700 $ 2,681 $ 2,638 $ 2,322 $ 2,149 $ 19 $ 551 Income producing commercial RE 3,299 3,273 3,328 2,601 2,542 26 757 Commercial & industrial 2,236 2,243 2,302 1,822 1,729 (7 ) 507 Paycheck protection program 2 10 34 88 150 (8 ) (148 ) Commercial construction 1,514 1,514 1,482 1,015 947 — 567 Equipment financing 1,281 1,211 1,148 1,083 1,017 70 264 Total commercial 11,032 10,932 10,932 8,931 8,534 100 2,498 Residential mortgage 2,149 1,997 1,826 1,638 1,533 152 616 Home equity lines of credit 832 801 778 694 661 31 171 Residential construction 423 381 368 359 321 42 102 Manufactured housing 301 287 269 — — 14 301 Consumer 145 143 143 138 142 2 3 Total loans $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 11,760 $ 11,191 $ 341 $ 3,691 LOANS BY MARKET Georgia $ 4,003 $ 3,960 $ 3,879 $ 3,778 $ 3,732 $ 43 $ 271 South Carolina 2,516 2,377 2,323 2,235 2,145 139 371 North Carolina 2,117 2,006 1,879 1,895 1,427 111 690 Tennessee 2,536 2,621 2,661 373 383 (85 ) 2,153 Florida 1,259 1,235 1,208 1,148 1,113 24 146 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,451 2,342 2,366 2,331 2,391 109 60 Total loans $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 11,760 $ 11,191 $ 341 $ 3,691









UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) 2022 Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 877 $ 1,876 $ 4,590 Income producing RE 2,663 7,074 7,220 Commercial & industrial 11,108 4,548 6,227 Commercial construction 150 208 401 Equipment financing 3,198 3,249 2,540 Total commercial 17,996 16,955 20,978 Residential mortgage 10,424 12,228 13,024 Home equity lines of credit 1,151 933 1,183 Residential construction 104 198 212 Manufactured housing 4,187 2,804 2,507 Consumer 17 25 40 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 33,879 33,143 37,944 Nonaccrual loans held for sale 316 317 2,033 OREO and repossessed assets 1,316 968 839 Total NPAs $ 35,511 $ 34,428 $ 40,816





2022 Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average

Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average

Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average

Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (90 ) (0.01 )% $ (1,496 ) (0.23 )% $ (45 ) (0.01 )% Income producing RE 176 0.02 (116 ) (0.01 ) (290 ) (0.04 ) Commercial & industrial (744 ) (0.13 ) (302 ) (0.05 ) 2,929 0.51 Commercial construction 10 — (144 ) (0.04 ) (373 ) (0.10 ) Equipment financing 1,121 0.36 907 0.31 267 0.10 Total commercial 473 0.02 (1,151 ) (0.04 ) 2,488 0.09 Residential mortgage (66 ) (0.01 ) (51 ) (0.01 ) (97 ) (0.02 ) Home equity lines of credit (102 ) (0.05 ) (346 ) (0.18 ) (81 ) (0.04 ) Residential construction (109 ) (0.11 ) (76 ) (0.08 ) (23 ) (0.03 ) Manufactured housing 220 0.30 135 0.20 164 0.25 Consumer 718 1.98 420 1.18 527 1.48 Total $ 1,134 0.03 $ (1,069 ) (0.03 ) $ 2,978 0.08 (1) Annualized.







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 222,524 $ 144,244 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 216,496 2,147,266 Federal funds and other short-term investments 45,000 27,000 Cash and cash equivalents 484,020 2,318,510 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,862,886 4,496,824 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,241,160 and $1,148,804, respectively) 2,676,405 1,156,098 Loans held for sale 21,967 44,109 Loans and leases held for investment 14,882,484 11,760,346 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (148,502 ) (102,532 ) Loans and leases, net 14,733,982 11,657,814 Premises and equipment, net 288,597 245,296 Bank owned life insurance 300,365 217,713 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 780,868 472,407 Other assets 538,765 338,000 Total assets $ 23,687,855 $ 20,946,771 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 8,198,129 $ 6,956,981 NOW and interest-bearing demand 4,208,731 4,252,209 Money market 4,638,509 4,183,354 Savings 1,508,557 1,215,779 Time 1,622,608 1,442,498 Brokered 144,608 190,358 Total deposits 20,321,142 18,241,179 Long-term debt 324,515 247,360 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 407,488 235,987 Total liabilities 21,053,145 18,724,526 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, $25,000 per share liquidation preference 96,422 96,422 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

106,162,861 and 89,349,826 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 106,163 89,350 Common stock issuable; 596,365 and 595,705 shares, respectively 11,966 11,288 Capital surplus 2,304,514 1,721,007 Retained earnings 452,788 330,654 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (337,143 ) (26,476 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,634,710 2,222,245 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,687,855 $ 20,946,771







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 174,065 $ 128,477 $ 476,072 $ 382,261 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,568, $2,280, $7,762 and $6,685, respectively 36,953 18,540 91,043 51,530 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 2,869 658 5,209 1,235 Total interest revenue 213,887 147,675 572,324 435,026 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 3,992 1,290 7,624 4,158 Money market 4,503 1,119 7,030 4,278 Savings 178 55 337 157 Time 1,207 678 2,322 3,388 Deposits 9,880 3,142 17,313 11,981 Short-term borrowings 27 — 27 2 Long-term debt 4,206 3,494 12,515 11,564 Total interest expense 14,113 6,636 29,855 23,547 Net interest revenue 199,774 141,039 542,469 411,479 Provision for (release of) credit losses 15,392 (11,034 ) 44,082 (36,903 ) Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 184,382 152,073 498,387 448,382 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 9,569 9,350 28,644 25,255 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 6,297 13,828 29,420 47,536 Wealth management fees 5,879 5,554 17,759 12,881 Gains from sales of other loans, net 2,228 2,353 9,226 7,506 Lending and loan servicing fees 2,946 2,825 7,518 7,070 Securities gains (losses), net — — (3,688 ) 41 Other 5,003 6,185 15,474 20,352 Total noninterest income 31,922 40,095 104,353 120,641 Total revenue 216,304 192,168 602,740 569,023 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 67,823 60,458 208,062 180,457 Communications and equipment 8,795 7,368 27,718 21,979 Occupancy 9,138 7,096 27,381 21,130 Advertising and public relations 2,544 1,458 6,332 4,150 Postage, printing and supplies 2,190 1,731 6,308 5,171 Professional fees 4,821 5,347 14,670 14,509 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,333 2,450 7,746 8,508 Outside services - electronic banking 3,159 2,308 8,629 6,811 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 2,356 1,723 6,796 5,520 Amortization of intangibles 1,678 1,028 5,207 2,942 Merger-related and other charges 1,746 1,437 17,905 4,058 Other 6,172 4,345 16,066 12,248 Total noninterest expenses 112,755 96,749 352,820 287,483 Income before income taxes 103,549 95,419 249,920 281,540 Income tax expense 22,388 21,603 53,898 63,758 Net income 81,161 73,816 196,022 217,782 Preferred stock dividends 1,719 1,719 5,157 5,157 Earnings allocated to participating securities 407 448 1,007 1,342 Net income available to common shareholders $ 79,035 $ 71,649 $ 189,858 $ 211,283 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 1.78 $ 2.42 Diluted 0.74 0.82 1.78 2.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 106,687 87,211 106,616 87,274 Diluted 106,800 87,355 106,732 87,413







Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 14,658,397 $ 174,168 4.71 % $ 11,204,653 $ 128,185 4.54 % Taxable securities (3) 6,539,615 34,385 2.10 4,738,860 16,260 1.37 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 493,115 3,449 2.80 383,196 3,061 3.20 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 614,755 3,106 2.00 1,751,222 1,185 0.27 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 22,305,882 215,108 3.83 18,077,931 148,691 3.27 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (138,907 ) (111,952 ) Cash and due from banks 231,376 124,360 Premises and equipment 290,768 228,556 Other assets (3) 1,261,236 1,002,810 Total assets $ 23,950,355 $ 19,321,705 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 4,335,619 3,992 0.37 $ 3,594,670 1,290 0.14 Money market 4,849,705 4,503 0.37 4,010,720 1,119 0.11 Savings 1,515,350 178 0.05 1,120,843 55 0.02 Time 1,635,580 984 0.24 1,466,821 609 0.16 Brokered time deposits 51,530 223 1.72 63,917 69 0.43 Total interest-bearing deposits 12,387,784 9,880 0.32 10,256,971 3,142 0.12 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 3,442 27 3.11 — — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 54 — — Long-term debt 324,444 4,206 5.14 257,139 3,494 5.39 Total borrowed funds 327,886 4,233 5.12 257,193 3,494 5.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,715,670 14,113 0.44 10,514,164 6,636 0.25 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,176,987 6,379,969 Other liabilities 349,647 308,551 Total liabilities 21,242,304 17,202,684 Shareholders' equity 2,708,051 2,119,021 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,950,355 $ 19,321,705 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 200,995 $ 142,055 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.39 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.57 % 3.12 %





(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $318 million in 2022 and pretax unrealized gains of $39.6 million in 2021 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.







Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 14,426,470 $ 475,989 4.41 % $ 11,417,285 $ 380,765 4.46 % Taxable securities (3) 6,274,230 83,281 1.77 4,206,099 44,845 1.42 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 498,177 10,425 2.79 381,323 8,979 3.14 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,271,287 6,192 0.65 1,468,487 3,462 0.31 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 22,470,164 575,887 3.43 17,473,194 438,051 3.35 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (129,278 ) (127,793 ) Cash and due from banks 200,463 138,973 Premises and equipment 284,850 225,021 Other assets (3) 1,308,647 1,007,669 Total assets $ 24,134,846 $ 18,717,064 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 4,520,079 7,624 0.23 $ 3,452,206 4,158 0.16 Money market 4,992,357 7,030 0.19 3,853,907 4,278 0.15 Savings 1,483,169 337 0.03 1,064,045 157 0.02 Time 1,688,250 2,009 0.16 1,551,934 3,096 0.27 Brokered time deposits 65,133 313 0.64 67,794 292 0.58 Total interest-bearing deposits 12,748,988 17,313 0.18 9,989,886 11,981 0.16 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 1,383 27 2.61 41 — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 1,117 2 0.24 Long-term debt 322,600 12,515 5.19 286,347 11,564 5.40 Total borrowed funds 323,983 12,542 5.18 287,505 11,566 5.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,072,971 29,855 0.31 10,277,391 23,547 0.31 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,958,392 6,059,680 Other liabilities 375,182 311,749 Total liabilities 21,406,545 16,648,820 Shareholders' equity 2,728,301 2,068,244 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,134,846 $ 18,717,064 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 546,032 $ 414,504 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.12 % 3.04 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.25 % 3.17 %





(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $221 million in 2022 and pretax unrealized gains of $40.3 million in 2021, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.





About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. As of September 30, 2022, United had $23.7 billion in assets and 193 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. The company, known as “The Bank That SERVICE Built,” has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. In 2022, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast, marking eight out of the last nine years United earned the coveted award. Forbes recognized United as one of the top ten World’s Best Banks in 2022. Forbes also included United on its 2022 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the ninth consecutive year. United also received ten Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2021 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including national awards for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year based on employee satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information, which excludes merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, includes performance measures such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

