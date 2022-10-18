Western Dermatology Consultants Welcomes New Spa Providers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As far as skin care goes, consistency is the key to achieving radiant and healthy skin. Good skin care habits can have lifelong impacts.



Western Dermatology Consultants in Albuquerque, NM, has long provided expert diagnosis and comprehensive treatments for most conditions that affect the hair, skin, and nails. The practice also includes the Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants, offering an extensive selection of cosmetic procedures such as injectables, skin resurfacing treatments, and laser-based options to enhance the skin’s appearance. The team is now pleased to announce that two new team members—nurse injector specialist Candace Griego, RN, and licensed aesthetician Consuelo Poblano—have joined the skin care team.

Griego was a client for many years before joining the practice. Her passion for caring for others was obvious at a young age and made nursing the perfect career option for her. Having developed an interest in aesthetics, she became a nurse injector who strives to help patients achieve their goals via aesthetic treatments. When providing cosmetic procedures, Griego focuses on being highly attentive to each patient’s individual needs so that she can help them feel more comfortable and confident. She aims to put together a personalized treatment plan to help each of her patients put their best face forward.

Poblano has had a lifelong passion for cosmetics and skin care. She is fascinated by the constant evolution of the aesthetics industry as skin care and beauty continue to become more advanced, and she understands the importance of keeping up to date with current trends. Since she knows firsthand how chronic skin conditions can be impact a person—having suffered as a teenager from constant acne that negatively impacted her self-confidence—she now aims to use her knowledge of skin care to assist others who are dealing with skin problems.

Poblano has found that the holistic approach taken by the dermatologists and aestheticians at Western Dermatology Consultants is the perfect match for her. Going forward, she plans to utilize her knowledge of skin tools and products to support patients so that they can feel more comfortable and happier with the condition of their skin.

For more information, contact Albuquerque’s The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants. Call 505-855-9267 or submit a contact form to request a consultation.