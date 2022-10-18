SnowPak Announces New Colorado Ski Resort Partner

Littleton, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Littleton, Colorado -

SnowPak proudly announces a wholesale partnership with Telluride ski resort for the 2022/23 ski season. This new partnership allows SnowPak access to Telluride's ski products to expand its product offering of Colorado resorts in its online mountain travel booking platform.

"Telluride is one of the top ski resorts in Colorado, and SnowPak is very excited to work with them directly. SnowPak currently works with amazing resorts like Breckenridge, Vail, and Aspen, so adding Telluride to the company ski resort portfolio makes sense," said Jack Lee, Communications Director for SnowPak.

Under this wholesale agreement, SnowPak and its connected travel agent representatives can distribute and package Telluride ski passes with other ski vacation travel products such as ski lodging, equipment rentals, ski lessons, and transportation services.

The pandemic has dramatically impacted the ski travel industry as a whole. The ski resort industry has been heavily focused on mountain operations to maintain a safe environment for its guests for the past three ski seasons. The SnowPak Vacations - Telluride Ski Resort partnership is a sign that ski resorts are shifting their focus back to attracting destination skiers.

"Destination ski travel was hit hard, but demand has picked up this ski season with many inquiries about Colorado ski packages. It looks like ski vacations are now coming back in a big way as a winter getaway option," said Mark Liang, Chief Product Officer of SnowPak. "The partnership with Telluride ski resort is a major step forward in meeting that demand. SnowPak has a lot of customers who are looking for a ski vacation to Colorado, and Telluride is definitely at the top of the list."

SnowPak is one of North America's biggest ski tour operators specializing in Colorado ski vacations. Telluride ski resort is one of the top ski resorts in Colorado, voted the best in North America for the 2021/22 season by Canyon News. SnowPak's goal is to make destination ski vacations accessible to new skiers.

