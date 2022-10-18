Betaverse Launches a Fully Decentralized Peer-to-Peer Betting Platform

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betaverse has established itself as a blockchain-based decentralized platform. In the latest development, the platform has expanded its services by introducing self-governed, fully decentralized Peer-to-Peer Betting Platform features.





The growing popularity of connected devices, the adoption of Betting, and the evolving digital infrastructure all contribute to the demand for Betting. Therefore, Online betting opportunities provided by Betaverse allow players to monitor betting activity in real-time using internet-connected devices escalating the betting market growth as well as the betting market trends and forecasts.

In addition, the feature of Online Betting comes with no limit on what people can bet on, no maximum or minimum limits on the amount they can bet and no rollover requirements. Moreover, it requires no intermediary who can interfere with the integrity of the Bet, it is fully decentralized, and the USERS from the community initiates the betting process. It includes the following characteristics:

People can BET with any genre or event, whether Sports, Politics, Global Affairs, Movies or Even Crypto.

Betaverse allows its users to deposit BET tokens to either join a bet, start their Bet or be an Arbitrator. It generates token-buying pressure.

The currency used for Betting will be a stablecoin, so there will be NO real selling pressure.

Since everything is decentralized, the winner takes all with Winner + Losers POT, which is proportional to one's contribution, also known as Bet on the Pot. The Tokenomics of Betaverse are as follows:

Total Supply: 100,000,000 $BETS

Token Buy/Sell Tax: 0%

3% fee on losers pot, wherein 1% will be rewarded to Arbitrators. Eventually, 2% will be used for BUYBACK and BURN

Furthermore, BETaverse is a platform of simplistic approach for betting with clarity on the prediction betting process and the results of the bet post the respective bet event among the participants keeping ambiguity at bay.

About Betaverse

BETaverse is a platform that concentrates on various Sports-type and facilitates its users with opportunities to create bets on any other segments wherein a decision is involved, which can attract predictions. BETaverse opens opportunities for Bet creation in various components. Every user will have a chance to create a Bet or Participate in betting on available Bets. The opportunity for growth is immense.

It facilitates the users with low fees as only 3 % of the loser's pot fees are applicable. It gives global access to its markets with a community-driven environment where everyone can participate and create bets. Hence, everything is driven by smart contracts (Code is the rule!). No middleman entities. Consequently, Betaverse had successfully filled the hard cap of PRE-SALE held on Pink sale last Oct 15. The OFFICIAL PANCAKESWAP TOKEN is set to launch on Oct 22 at 12:30 PM UTC.

