Les Hudson, CTE Educational Specialist at Texas Education Agency is Interviewed on Growing our Future Podcast

Austin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On this episode of the Growing Our Future Podcast, Aaron Alejandro introduces Les Hudson, educational specialist at Texas Education Agency (TEA) and Statewide Coordinator for Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources (AFNR). TEA has six programs of study offering about 60 courses for high school students. Courses are designed for students to work specifically in the varied landscape of Texas.

TEA’s mission is to create career and college ready people in the fields of agribusiness; animal science; applied agricultural engineering, environmental and natural resources, food science and technology and plant science. According to Hudson, the CTE agriculture program is “Making sure that every student has an opportunity to do what they want to do once they leave school [high].” Students gain the skills to move on into post-secondary education or have the ability to begin their career. He added that “It is a huge win for everybody.”

Listen to the full episode with host Aaron Alejandro and Les Hudson here.

In this podcast, the host covers:

What are you grateful for today?

How many CTE’s are there in the State of Texas?

What is your role with Agricultural Food and Natural Resources (AFNR)?

How many courses are there in the Agricultural Food and Natural Resources Program?

Tell us what your role is as the Statewide CTE Coordinator for AFNR?

Can you give an overview of what we mean when we say TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills)?

Why do CTE courses get weighted funding?

Can you explain who gets the funding, the district or the program?

How many Certified Technical Student Organizations (CTSO’s) are there in the state of Texas?

What is the importance of a Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE)?

What separates our Agricultural Science and CTE students from others?

Fun Question: What’s the best concert that you have ever been to?

About the Podcast Host and Guest

The Texas FFA Foundation’s purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and leadership in a global marketplace.

Learn more about the Texas FFA Foundation at mytexasffa.org.

Learn more about Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources at: https://www.txcte.org/resource/agriculture-food-and-natural-resources-career-cluster

Media Communications

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future podcast.

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Media contact and published by KISS PR az@kisspr.com

Attachment