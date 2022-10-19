Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 12 October 2022 to 18 October 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|806,300
|144.94
|116,862,030.00
|12 October 2022
|5,000
|101.74
|508,700.00
|13 October 2022
|5,000
|101.65
|508,250.00
|14 October 2022
|5,000
|103.22
|516,100.00
|17 October 2022
|5,000
|103.94
|519,700.00
|18 October 2022
|5,000
|109.84
|549,200.00
|Total
|25,000
|104.08
|2,601,950.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|831,300
|143.71
|119,463,980.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 939,931 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.37 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com
