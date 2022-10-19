Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc



19 October 2022

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Second Interim Dividend on B Shares

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 1.5 pence per B Share for the year to 31 December 2022, to be paid on 16 December 2022.

The ex-dividend date is 1 December 2022.

The record date for the dividend is 2 December 2022.

On 26 August 2022 the Company launched an offer for subscription for B Shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").

Those investors seeking to invest under the Offer and benefit from the above dividend should note that applications with cleared funds should be received by midday on Monday 28 November 2022 for allotment on or before Wednesday 30 November 2022.

A copy of the Prospectus, and the application form, is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Matt Currie, Seneca Partners Limited at Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk