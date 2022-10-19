Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA, Completion of second tranche of buy-back programme

Oslo, 19 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.Following the trades included in this release, the second tranche of the buy-back programme is now completed.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 12 October 2022 until 18 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 304,617 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 72.53 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|12 Oct 2022
|63,472
|68.2938
|4,334,744
|13 Oct 2022
|62,978
|70.0574
|4,412,075
|14 Oct 2022
|63,955
|74.0299
|4,734,582
|17 Oct 2022
|59,193
|74.9387
|4,435,846
|18 Oct 2022
|55,019
|75.8853
|4,175,133
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|5,695,383
|70.5430
|401,769,553
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|6,000,000
|70.6437
|423,861,934
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 9,418,635 own shares, corresponding to 0.77% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
