Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA, Completion of second tranche of buy-back programme

| Source: Adevinta ASA Adevinta ASA

Barcelona, SPAIN

Oslo, 19 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.Following the trades included in this release, the second tranche of the buy-back programme is now completed.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 12 October 2022 until 18 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 304,617 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 72.53 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
12 Oct 202263,47268.29384,334,744
13 Oct 202262,97870.05744,412,075
14 Oct 202263,95574.02994,734,582
17 Oct 202259,19374.93874,435,846
18 Oct 202255,01975.88534,175,133
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		5,695,38370.5430401,769,553
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme6,000,00070.6437423,861,934







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 9,418,635 own shares, corresponding to 0.77% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

20221019 - Appendix Second Tranche ADE Buy Back