Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 19 October 2022

Corporate Announcement 37/2022

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview as of 30 September 2022 for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09





As per 30 September 2022, the number of life insurance policies owned is 495. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1 250 million.

Portfolio composition as of 2022-09-30

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 17.8% Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 16.9% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 4.7% AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company 4.7% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 4.3% C.M. Life Insurance Company 4.0% American General Life Insurance Company 4.0% Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company 3.4% Protective Life Insurance Company 3.1% Pacific Life Insurance Company 3.1%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 10.1% A+ 57.2% A 26.0% A- 1.5% B++ 3.7% B+ 0.0% B 0.7% B- 0.0% C++ 0.9%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value CA 13.4% FL 13.2% NY 6.7% OH 6.6% TX 6.4% PA 5.9% AZ 5.4% NJ 3.7% IL 3.3% GA 3.1%









Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.2% 250,001-500,000 2.8% 500,001-1,000,000 10.3% 1,000,001-2,000,000 13.2% 2,000,001-3,000,000 10.0% 3,000,001-5,000,000 22.9% 5,000,001-10,000,000 29.3% 10,000,001-15,000,000 5.0% 15,000,001- 6.3%





Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 11.2% 65 – 69 11.2% 70 – 74 16.7% 75 – 79 22.0% 80 – 84 13.7% 85 – 89 14.1% 90 – 94 9.3% 95 < 1.7%





Gender Weight % of face value Female 16.3% Male 64.0% Joint 19.7%

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

