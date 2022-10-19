Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 19 October 2022
Corporate Announcement 37/2022
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition
Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview as of 30 September 2022 for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
As per 30 September 2022, the number of life insurance policies owned is 495. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1 250 million.
Portfolio composition as of 2022-09-30
|Top 10 Carriers
|Weight % of portfolio value
|John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA
|17.8%
|Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
|16.9%
|Transamerica Life Insurance Company
|4.7%
|AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
|4.7%
|Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
|4.3%
|C.M. Life Insurance Company
|4.0%
|American General Life Insurance Company
|4.0%
|Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company
|3.4%
|Protective Life Insurance Company
|3.1%
|Pacific Life Insurance Company
|3.1%
|Carrier Rating
|Weight % of face value
|A++
|10.1%
|A+
|57.2%
|A
|26.0%
|A-
|1.5%
|B++
|3.7%
|B+
|0.0%
|B
|0.7%
|B-
|0.0%
|C++
|0.9%
|Top 10 States
|Weight % of face value
|CA
|13.4%
|FL
|13.2%
|NY
|6.7%
|OH
|6.6%
|TX
|6.4%
|PA
|5.9%
|AZ
|5.4%
|NJ
|3.7%
|IL
|3.3%
|GA
|3.1%
|Face Group
|Weight % of face value
|100,000-250,000
|0.2%
|250,001-500,000
|2.8%
|500,001-1,000,000
|10.3%
|1,000,001-2,000,000
|13.2%
|2,000,001-3,000,000
|10.0%
|3,000,001-5,000,000
|22.9%
|5,000,001-10,000,000
|29.3%
|10,000,001-15,000,000
|5.0%
|15,000,001-
|6.3%
|Age Group
|Weight % of face value
|< 65
|11.2%
|65 – 69
|11.2%
|70 – 74
|16.7%
|75 – 79
|22.0%
|80 – 84
|13.7%
|85 – 89
|14.1%
|90 – 94
|9.3%
|95 <
|1.7%
|Gender
|Weight % of face value
|Female
|16.3%
|Male
|64.0%
|Joint
|19.7%
Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.
