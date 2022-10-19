Growth Opportunities in Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Wearables, and Processors 2022

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Wearables, and Processors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine for February 2022 covers innovations pertaining to silicon carbide, gallium nitride, wearables, and processors. Some of the key developments profiled include efficient production of silicon carbide wafers, gallium nitride transistors, photonic integrated circuits for holographic displays, smart wearables aiding walking in diabetes, stretchable electronics, and processors for high sensing applications.



The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Developments are centered on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables. Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene), smart monitoring and control (touch and haptics), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs).



Key Topics Covered:



Innovations in Microelectronics

Novel Tri-Radio Makes Smart Devices Interoperable

Nxp Semiconductor's Value Proposition Trims Development Time and Costs

Nxp Semiconductor - Investor Dashboard

Gallium Nitride Transistors Support Miniaturization

STMicroelectronics' Value Proposition is to Reduce the Bulk and Energy Consumption of Power Devices

STMicroelectronics - Investor Dashboard

Efficient Production of Silicon Carbide Wafers

Veeco's Value Proposition Brings Wafer Cutting Expertise into the Silicon Carbide Market

Veeco Instruments - Investor Dashboard

Miniature Laser Scanner Facilitates Augmented Reality

Trilite Technologies' Value Proposition Shifts Complexity from Hardware to Software

Trilite Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Photonic Integrated Circuit Enabling Holographic Displays

Vitrealab's Value Proposition

Vitrealab - Investor Dashboard

Smart Wearable Insole Aiding Walking in Diabetics

Locilabs's Value Proposition

Locilabs - Investor Dashboard

Photoconductor Enabling Use in Stretchable Electronics

Georgia Institute of Technology's Value Proposition

Wrist Wearable That Creates Sound Patterns

Mictic's Value Proposition

Mictic - Investor Dashboard

Novel General Purpose Processor for On-Device Ai and Computer Vision

Quadric's Value Proposition

Quadric - Investor Dashboard

Fast Ev Wireless Charging Solution

Eleappower's Value Proposition

Eleappower - Investor Dashboard

Ultra-Wideband System on Chip for High-Precision Sensing Applications

Mksemi's Value Proposition

Mksemi - Investor Dashboard

Microwave Source That Finds Applications in Quantum Computers

Aalto University's Value Proposition

Wireless Charging Technology for Consumer Electronics Devices

Dispelix's Value Proposition

Dispelix - Investor Dashboard

Gallium Nitride-Based Transistors for Power Electronics

Cambridge Gan Devices' Value Proposition

Cambridge Gan Devices - Investor Dashboard

Industry Contacts

