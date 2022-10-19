Growth Opportunities in Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Wearables, and Processors 2022

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Wearables, and Processors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine for February 2022 covers innovations pertaining to silicon carbide, gallium nitride, wearables, and processors. Some of the key developments profiled include efficient production of silicon carbide wafers, gallium nitride transistors, photonic integrated circuits for holographic displays, smart wearables aiding walking in diabetes, stretchable electronics, and processors for high sensing applications.
The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Developments are centered on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables. Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene), smart monitoring and control (touch and haptics), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs).
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Microelectronics
- Novel Tri-Radio Makes Smart Devices Interoperable
- Nxp Semiconductor's Value Proposition Trims Development Time and Costs
- Nxp Semiconductor - Investor Dashboard
- Gallium Nitride Transistors Support Miniaturization
- STMicroelectronics' Value Proposition is to Reduce the Bulk and Energy Consumption of Power Devices
- STMicroelectronics - Investor Dashboard
- Efficient Production of Silicon Carbide Wafers
- Veeco's Value Proposition Brings Wafer Cutting Expertise into the Silicon Carbide Market
- Veeco Instruments - Investor Dashboard
- Miniature Laser Scanner Facilitates Augmented Reality
- Trilite Technologies' Value Proposition Shifts Complexity from Hardware to Software
- Trilite Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Photonic Integrated Circuit Enabling Holographic Displays
- Vitrealab's Value Proposition
- Vitrealab - Investor Dashboard
- Smart Wearable Insole Aiding Walking in Diabetics
- Locilabs's Value Proposition
- Locilabs - Investor Dashboard
- Photoconductor Enabling Use in Stretchable Electronics
- Georgia Institute of Technology's Value Proposition
- Wrist Wearable That Creates Sound Patterns
- Mictic's Value Proposition
- Mictic - Investor Dashboard
- Novel General Purpose Processor for On-Device Ai and Computer Vision
- Quadric's Value Proposition
- Quadric - Investor Dashboard
- Fast Ev Wireless Charging Solution
- Eleappower's Value Proposition
- Eleappower - Investor Dashboard
- Ultra-Wideband System on Chip for High-Precision Sensing Applications
- Mksemi's Value Proposition
- Mksemi - Investor Dashboard
- Microwave Source That Finds Applications in Quantum Computers
- Aalto University's Value Proposition
- Wireless Charging Technology for Consumer Electronics Devices
- Dispelix's Value Proposition
- Dispelix - Investor Dashboard
- Gallium Nitride-Based Transistors for Power Electronics
- Cambridge Gan Devices' Value Proposition
- Cambridge Gan Devices - Investor Dashboard
