Global Ambient Intelligence Market Report 2022: Increasing Investments of Private Organizations to Leverage AmI Technology Presents Opportunities

The global ambient intelligence market size will reach USD 225.35 billion by 2028 and register a revenue growth rate of 32% over the next five years, according to recent research. Increasing need for energy efficiency coupled with increasing smart device usage are expected to drive revenue growth during the forecast period.

Sensor manufacturers like Sensinode Technologies AG who produce advanced sensors used specifically within industry 4.0 applications; right down into consumer markets where companies can now buy products equipped with these sorts of capabilities rather than just relying on built-in features alone.



The sensor network community is used in applications such as environmental monitoring, situational awareness and structural safety monitoring for dynamic environments. This factor will boost revenue growth of the global Ambient Intelligence market during forecast period due to significant advancements made by networking technology which enables pervasive computing system implementation.



The AmI products store important and personal data, which can be leaked if the product is not handled effectively. Lack of awareness regarding these systems could hamper revenue growth during this forecast period as well. In addition, operations and maintenance requirements for these products requires expertise in operating them as well-especially when virtual space becomes increasingly available across the globe!



The development of the digital economy has been accompanied by an increase in threats to personal data. Privacy and security issues in the virtual environment are becoming more prevalent as data theft increase. It would be difficult to establish jurisdiction or set laws that can assure users their personal information will remain safe, but there have been some efforts made by governments across different countries with Guidelines on protecting this privacy whatsoever.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

The solution segmentation will account for nearly half (45%) all revenue generated within intelligent ambient technologies throughout 2021-2028 due mainly thanks its rising popularity among businesses wanting access without having any installation costs whatsoever - they just need stable internet reception. Virtual environments are becoming more popular in the private sector, with a corresponding increase of demand for ambient intelligence. This trend is expected to continue over coming years and result in increasing market share by Solution Segment during this period up until 2028.

The North American market for Ambient Intelligence is expected to grow at a higher rate than other regions. This can be attributed largely in part by the presence of both tech giants and start-ups focusing on building AmI technology products, which will drive demand throughout this region's economy. These companies have established themselves as key players within their respective industries while also implementing new strategies that address more personalized customer experiences; all signs point towards increased revenue generation over time.

The launch of a new smart building suite by Siemens AG in March 2020 aims to make workplaces more efficient and flexible. Businesses can take advantage due their IoT connected equipment, applications & services as well as additional technologies that allow buildings management systems respond smarter with human input; making the work environment better for employees while also increasing productivity levels within these spaces.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Smart Devices

Increasing Need for Energy Efficiency

Increasing Advancement in Deep Learning

Increasing Investments of Private Organizations to Leverage the Ambient Intelligence (AmI) Technology

Market Restraints Analysis

Concerns Regarding Privacy, Security, and Identity Issues

Lack of AmI Knowledge

High Pricing of AmI Products

Market Segmentation



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solution

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bluetooth Low Energy

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Software Agents

Nanotechnology

Biometrics

Affective Computing

Others

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-commerce

Government & Defence

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Companies Mentioned

ABB Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric S.E

Tunstall Healthcare Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vitaphone GmbH

Legrand SA

AISense Inc

