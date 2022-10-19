United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022-2025: Medications, Competitor Profiles, Non-profit and For-profit Autism Treatment Centers, Centers & Programs, Patient Demographics

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
The incidence of autism among American children has soared from 1 in 150 in 2000 to 1 in 44 today, and 6.8 million children and adults now live with autism. Yet, few therapies exist to treat this disease - just a few medications and ABA (applied behavioral analysis) programs.
Includes a first-ever, comprehensive analysis by Marketdata of the 2018-2020 revenues of non-profit treatment centers/schools and how well they fared during the pandemic in 2020, based on IRS data in the Guidestar.org non-profit database.
This groundbreaking report includes:
- Dollar value & growth of the market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 performance, 2022 and 2025
- Forecasts, market structure, key metrics of treatment centers
- Definition of and the types of autism
- Typical therapies used
- How ABA programs work and key metrics
- Insurance coverage
- Patient demographics
- Analysis of the market for drugs to treat autism (Risperdal, new drugs in development)
- The latest CDC research and demographics on autism
- Market growth factors
- Economic costs
- The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on operations
- Analysis of for-profit vs. non-profit treatment centers
- Discussion of the role of private equity and recent deals
- Ranking of the top for-profit treatment center chains and their revenues
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology
Executive Overview of Major Findings
- Highlights of all report chapters: Nature of the market and its characteristics, key market metrics, patient demographics and demand, market structure and competition, description of ABA programs, market size and growth (2009-2019, 2020 - effects of the pandemic,2021 performance, 2022 & 2025 outlook & forecasts), the role of private equity investors.
Nature of The Field & Patient Demographics
- Summary: Definition of Autism Spectrum Disorder, typical symptoms, incidence In the population
- Types of treatments used
- Non-profit vs. for-profit treatment centers
- Patient demographics: Latest CDC data on incidence of autism, increase
- Increase in disease population set to boost the future market
- Extensive list of facts about autism and the scope of the disorder, by the Autism Society, CDC, NIH, Autism Speaks (economic costs, risk factors and characteristics, etc.)
ABA Treatment Centers & Programs (Applied Behavior Analysis)
- Summary: Discussion of types of programs: center-based, community, in-home therapy
- Key metrics (no. of adults and children with autism, avg. revenues per treatment center, avg. per therapist, percent of patients using medications, percent with access to insurance coverage, estimated market value)
- In-depth description of how ABA programs work, types of therapy, controversies
- Description of other therapies used (TEAACH, speech therapy, occupational therapy)
- Discussion of obstacles with insurance coverage, Medicare, Medicaid, other major market issues, insurance coverage is getting better, states without essential health benefit, share of children covered by insurance now vs. 2016.
- BLS job outlook for Applied Behavior Analysts to 2029, average salaries, shortage
- Demand for license behavior analysts - annual number of job postings nationwide over the past 12 years (2010-2021)
- Salary levels for Applied Behavior Analysts: top paying states, hourly/yearly wages
- Insurance coverage Is getting better: discussion
- The Cost of Care/ABA programs - Varies by need and type, typical no. of hrs. and cost per year
Market Size & Growth, Market Segments
- Summary: Discussion of market size estimation methods, known facts about the autism treatment market, major industry metrics
- Discussion of major drivers of the market
Analysis of Non-profit and For-profit Autism Treatment Centers & Schools:
- 2020 Market Performance: Effects of the 2020 pandemic, Marketdata estimates of industry $ size and growth, revenue performance of 137 non-profit treatment centers in the Guidestar database (New analysis by Marketdata).
- 2021 Market Performance: Recovery from the pandemic, shift to partial virtual operations
- 2022 Market Forecast: Addition of new centers, acquisitions by major for-profit players
- 2025 Forecast: key factors affecting demand, Marketdata estimates of industry $ size and growth
- Rationale for estimating market size:
- by no. of patients in treatment programs
- by revenues of for-profit and non-profit treatment programs/centers, avg. revenues per center
- Discussion of available information & proxy indicators
- Discussion of insurance coverage
- Growth factors
Analysis of the Autism Medications Market
- Discussion of reasons for shrinking sales, $ size of the market
The Market For Autism Medications
- Summary & Discussion of the drugs currently used to treat behavioral and emotional problems of autistic children, including mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, stimulants
- List of drug companies doing research and clinical trials
- Risperdal: description and uses, side effects and problems
- Abilify: description and uses, side effects and problems
- Ritalin: description and uses, side effects and problems
- Market Size: estimates by Marketdata, actual sales by drug companies, emergence of less costly generics as patents expire
- New Drugs Under Development (Bumetanide, Balovaptan, Suramin, Lithobid, others)
- List of Key Players in the autism drugs market
- 2022 forecast: Marketdata estimate of $ market size
- 2025 Forecast: Marketdata estimate of $ market size
Competitor Profiles
(Descriptions of program, number of sites/centers and therapists, specialties, headquarters address, estimated/actual revenues, acquisitions)
- Autism Treatment Network (Autism Speaks)
- Autism Learning Partners
- Autism Spectrum Therapies
- Butterfly Effects
- BlueSprig
- Centria Autism Services
- The Center for Autism & Related Disorders (CARD)
- ChanceLightT Behavioral Health and Education
- City Pro Group
- Easter Seals
- Hi-5 ABA Inc. (franchise)
- Hopebridge
- Kadiant
- LEARN Behavioral
- The May Institute - (incl. 2018-2021 financial profile/income statement)
- Success on the Spectrum (franchise)
- Trumpet Behavioral Health
Reference Directory
- Directory of autism research, treatment and education organizations, societies, Institutes, magazines, reports, special surveys, experts, other information sources
