South Africa Minerals Mining Service Activities Market Report 2022: Trends, Technology, Research and Development, Competitive Environment, Industry Associations

This report on service activities incidental to mining of minerals in South Africa covers various services to mining companies such as site preparation, drilling, blasting, crushing, screening, truck loading, hauling, stockpile management, shaft sinking, rock boring, tunnelling, exploration drilling and mine rehabilitation. It includes information on the state of the sector, notable players, corporate actions and developments.

There are profiles of 25 companies including major players such as Aveng Moolmans and Master Drilling and Murray & Roberts, logistics companies such as Cargo Carriers and specialist services providers such as Lesedi Drilling and Mining Contracting and UMS Shaft Sinkers.



Conditions in the mining services industry are favourable, and most companies are positive about their prospects, largely due to higher demand for commodities.

The mining support services industry's total income has been increasing over the past few years, and demand for the industry's services is expected to grow due to the large volumes of metals and minerals needed for the global clean energy transition. Africa is widely regarded as a key long-term growth market for mining, providing opportunities for local mining services companies.

However, the local mining industry's sustainability is not certain, as not enough mines are being developed to replace ageing mines.



Trends



Mines are getting deeper and are developed in more remote locations, which has an impact on providers of services to these mines. Mining companies expect service providers to access orebodies faster and mining services companies are increasingly using digitisation and manufacturing boring equipment that meets the growing demand for deeper and wider holes.

Providers of drilling and rock boring services are introducing more mechanisation and remote operations to improve productivity and safety.



Technology, Research and Development



New technology includes semi-autonomously controlled equipment, articulated wheeled carriers and high-capacity openpit drilling rigs, and there is a focus on automation, digitisation and remote operation.

Products under development include a shaft boring machine for hard-rock applications and there is increasing use of technologies that monitor operator and machine performance and simulators and virtual reality for training.



