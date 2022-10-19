Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market to Grow with a CAGR of ~12% During 2023 – 2033, backed by the Increasing Role of Technology in the Healthcare Industry across the Globe - Kenneth Research

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2023– 2033 which includes the following factors:

Market Scope of Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS:

Market Size Value in 2022 (Base Year) ~ USD 1 Billion Market Forecast Value in 2033 ~ USD 3 Billion Growth Rate (CAGR) of Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market (Global) ~12% Forecast Period of Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market (Global) 2023 – 2033

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market Size:

The global laboratory information management system/LIMS market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 3 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~12% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033. Further, the market generated a revenue of nearly USD 1 billion in the year 2022. The primary factors driving the growth of the global laboratory information management system/LIMS market are the significant role of technology in the healthcare industry, and worldwide growth in the healthcare industry. For instance, there is a significant presence of hospitals in countries worldwide. As of 2020, the number of hospitals in Japan was more than 8200, while the count in the United States (U.S.) came up to 7000. The global market is further expected to be propelled by factors, such as, increased use of data analytics in labs, growth of automation in health care, and increasing digitalization across various enterprises around the world.

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market: Key Takeaways

The North America region to gain the largest portion of the revenue by 2033

The cloud-based sub-segment to dominate the revenue graph

The hospitals & clinics sub-segment remains prominent in the end user segment

Rapid Digitalization across Various Sectors around the World to Boost Market Growth

The increasing demand to rise productivity rate across various enterprises, and increased insistence on ensuring regulatory compliance and preventing errors are expected to be responsible factors to drive the growth of the global laboratory information management system/LIMS market. For healthcare industry, LIMS services offer improved visibility and control required for managing changes associated with the complexity of patient data environment. It was noted that, enterprises across the globe, faced an average of 20 security breaches in 2020 and this number is estimated to grow over the forecast period. Hence, this is expected to fuel the growth of the global market significantly over the forecast period.

In addition to this, digitalization across various sectors has been increasing throughout the years and is expected to increase even more over the projected years. Along with that, expenditure behind digitalization is also growing rapidly. For instance, nearly 65% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is predicted to be digitized by 2022, and digitally transformed organizations are projected to contribute to more than half of the global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2023, accounting for nearly USD 54 trillion. Hence, this is estimated to be a major factor to propel the growth of the global laboratory information management system/LIMS market.

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market: Regional Overview

The global laboratory information management system/LIMS market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Technological Advancements in Cloud Based Services to Propel the Market in the North America Region

The market in the North American region is projected to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033. This can majorly be ascribed to the increase in the number of healthcare facilities opting for cloud-based services in order to reduce their cost. Moreover, cloud friendly policies and laws by the government are adding to the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the U.S in the North America region is one of the countries with the best cloud based strategies. As per the U.S. Department of the Interior, a cloud smart strategy was introduced in the year 2018 that provides guidelines related to security, labor skills and procurement for faster cloud adoption. Moreover, technical advancements in cloud- managed systems and enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and being a highly developed region in healthcare industry are estimated to be prime factors to fuel the growth of the laboratory information management system/LIMS market in North America region.

Rapid Development in Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

On the other hand, market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth can be majorly attributed to rapid development in healthcare infrastructure, along with the government’s support to digitalized services. Moreover, increasing funding in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing health expenditure in regional GDP are expected to influence the growth of the laboratory information management system/LIMS market. As per The World Bank, in the year 2019, share of global health expenditure in East Asia & Pacific region accounted to 6.67% of GDP.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, Segmentation by Deployment Type

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premises Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery Mode

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to hold the largest market size by the end of 2033. This can be accredited to the lower cost and high rate of awareness among different sectors related to the cloud, increasing internet penetration among individuals across the globe. According to The World Bank, individuals using the internet was 40% of global population in 2015, and in 2020, the percentage had increased to 60% of global population.

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

The hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to hold a substantial market share in the laboratory information management system/LIMS market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the existence of a huge patient pool in the hospital facilities requiring clinical treatment. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure per capita worldwide is also estimated to propel the growth of this segment. According to the data by The World Bank, as of 2019, current health expenditure per capita among the global population was USD 1,121.97.

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, Segmentation by Component

Software

Services

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global laboratory information management system/LIMS market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Abbott Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Illumina, Inc., LabLynx LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System), LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market

In August 2022, Matrix Gemini version 6.5 was released by Autoscribe Informatics with new web browser applications to satisfy the changing needs of contemporary laboratory informatics systems.

In June 2022, in order to improve lab operations and eliminate errors, LabVantage Solutions Inc. announced that it has signed a contract with Holo4Labs (H4L) to integrate H4L's mixed reality software solution with its cutting-edge LIMS platform.

