Global Drone Simulator Market Report 2022: Applications in Sports, Payload Training, Training for Licensing/Flying, & Military Gaming/Exercises Gaining Momentum - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Simulator Market by Application (Commercial, Military), Component (Software, Hardware), Device Type (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), Drone Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), System Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Drone Simulator market size is projected to grow from USD 799 million in 2022 to USD 1,501 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2027

Simulators can create different environments and situations that a drone pilot may face in the real world. The drone simulator market is expected to increase as the defense forces shift their training to simulation based on real-world training. This saves them much money, and the pilots can be trained in different situations.

The demand for drone simulators is expected to increase in commercial applications because of the growing demand for drones in photography, inspection, monitoring, and others. Using simulators for drone racing and gaming is also expected to drive the drone simulator market.

The military segment is projected to lead the application segment during the forecast period

The market based on applications is segmented into military and commercial. The military market is expected to stay dominant, owing to the low cost of drone simulators for training military pilots and operators, as opposed to live training with real drones.

The augmented reality segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the device type, the market is divided into two categories: augmented reality and virtual reality. The augmented reality category is expected to increase faster throughout the projection period. The rising implementation of augmented reality drone simulators in military applications, which gives a better training experience to pilots by utilizing the real-world environment, is driving the growth of this market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2021

The North American region is one of the major markets for drone simulators. The drone simulator market in the North American region has been studied in US and Canada. Drones have been used in the US for military and defense applications for the past several years.

Currently, drones are used in various commercial and security applications, including media & entertainment, law enforcement, inspections, and surveys. Considering security and safety issues has led to increased demand for certified drone pilots in the region, increasing demand for drone simulators for training commercial drone pilots. Various government bodies regulate commercial drone pilot training programs.

Regulatory bodies, such as Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), have set certain regulations for the use of commercial drones in different countries. The market for drone simulators in the North American region is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for trained military and commercial drone pilots.

Competitivelandscape

Major players operating in the drone simulator market are CAE Inc. (Canada), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Zen Technologies Limited (India), Havelsan A.S. (Turkey), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (US), Simlat UAS & ISR Training Solutions (Israel), and ST Engineering (Singapore)

Premium Insights

Demand for Drone Simulators to Train Military Pilots to Drive Market

Commercial Segment Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2022-2027

Hardware to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Fixed Wing to be Dominant Segment During Forecast Period

Virtual Reality Estimated to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Drone Simulator Market in India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Funding for Military Drones

Growing Prominence of Intensified Military Training

Adoption of Uavs in Civil and Commercial Applications

Full-Scale Conversion of Drones for War Simulation

Affordability of Simulator Training

Increased Capabilities of Drone Simulators

Restraints

Complexity of Drone Simulator Systems

Stringent Government Regulations and Lack of Air Traffic Management

Opportunities

Lack of Skilled and Trained Personnel

Improvements in Operational Regulatory Frameworks

Challenges

Fully Automated Drones

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Drone Simulator Market

Value Chain Analysis

Drone Simulator Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Use Case Analysis

Use Case: Drone Simulator for Agriculture

Use Case: Mission Trainer for Uavs

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Advancements in Synthetic Training Systems

Innovations in Drones/Uavs

3D Simulation Provisions for Uav Training

Manned-Unmanned Teaming (Mum-T)

Fog Computing

Real-Time Operating System (Rtos)

Computer Vision

Advanced Algorithms and Analytics

Machine Learning-Powered Analytics

Drone Simulator Applications and Trends

Sports

Payload Training

Training for Licensing/Flying

Military Gaming/Exercises

Impact of Megatrends

Artificial Intelligence

Innovations and Patent Registrations

Key Players

Bluehalo

CAE Inc.

DJI

Dronobotics Aviation Developers Llp

Eduvance

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (Ga-Asi)

Havelsan A.S.

Immersion Rc

Indra Sistemas Sa

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.P.A

Little Arms Studios

Simlat Uas & Isr Training Solutions

Squadrone System

ST Engineering

UAS Technologies Ltd.

UAV Navigation

Zen Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjp9a9

Attachment