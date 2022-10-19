Theory Wellness Announces Kittery Recreational Dispensary Opening in the Outlet Village

STONEHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Friday, Theory Wellness ("Theory" or "the Company") will open its fourth adult-use Maine dispensary in the heart of New England's premier shopping destination, the Kittery Outlets. The Kittery recreational dispensary is nestled between major national retail brands; the presence of a dispensary in this district demonstrates how far regulated cannabis has come on the East Coast.

The Oct. 21 opening offers Theory a chance to give back to the Kittery community, as Theory is partnering with the local nonprofit Footprints food pantry by donating 10% of its opening week net profits. It's a consistent theme for the company, which has a track record of helping support local nonprofits across New England.

"We aim to support the community with every new location; Kittery is no exception," says Thomas Winstanley, Chief Marketing Officer of Theory Wellness. "While the dispensary itself is in the heart of a shopping district, we're now part of a larger community in Southern Maine- Footprints is tackling a serious issue around food insecurity, and we're excited to help."

In their respective markets, Theory has been an active supporter of nonprofits. While opening their Bangor dispensary, they partnered with the local farmer's market. At their Massachusetts Dispensaries, they donated a mobile food pantry in Chicopee and at their Great Barrington dispensary, they've been an annual contributor to the local farmers' market via Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP), and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits.

The new location at 8 Dexter Lane is just minutes off I-95 on Route 1 and opens at 10 AM this Friday. The dispensary will be open seven days a week, featuring a wide variety of cannabis and cannabis products from local Maine companies available for any 21+ customers. It will be Theory's fourth Maine dispensary, following locations in Waterville, Bangor, and South Portland.

If you want to learn more about Foodrints to volunteer, donate, or need assistance, visit their website.

