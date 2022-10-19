January 13, 2023, Final Deadline Approaching for Federal Indian Day School Settlement

English French

OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class members who have yet to file their claim for the Federal Indian Day School Class Action Settlement are urged to submit their Extension Request Form together with their Claim Form as soon as possible as the January 13, 2023 final deadline is fast approaching.



“The Settlement Agreement sets January 13, 2023 as the end of the submission process. This is the final deadline. It is important that Class Members understand that the Claims Administrator will not accept Extension Request Forms and Claim Forms after January 13, 2023, said Cam Cameron, Class Counsel Lead for the Federal Indian Day School Implementation. “There’s still time and we are available to provide legal support for anyone in need of assistance with their claim.”

“More than half of extension requests have been related to estate matters,” added Cameron. “Estate Claims are generally more complex and require specific documentation, which changes based on a number of factors, such as residing on or off-reserve, the particular provincial/territorial jurisdiction involved, and whether there is a will or not.”

For more information on Estate Claims please visit indiandayshcools.com.

Supports available for Class Members

Class Counsel supports Class Members throughout the Claims Process. Individuals can receive free legal support and help filling out their Claim Forms by calling the Gowling WLG call center at 1-844-539-3815 or emailing dayschools@gowlingwlg.com. Independent legal advice, however, may be needed if seeking to be appointed as a representative of an Estate.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is available to Class Members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Hope for Wellness Help Line. Contact Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.

