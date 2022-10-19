United Kingdom ChildWise Monitor Report 2022: Annual Report on Children Aged 5-16 with Focus on Mental Health, Favourite Apps, Spending Habits, Sports Played, and Views on the Environment

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ChildWise Monitor Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive annual report focused on children and young people's media consumption, purchasing habits, attitudes and activities.
More than 2000 children aged 5-16 in schools across the UK complete our survey, on topics as varied as their favourite apps, what they spend money on, sports played, and their views on the environment.
See articles based on data from the report about kids TV, online habits and mental health on Kidscreen.
The Monitor Report 2022 covers:
- Technology
- Websites and apps
- YouTube
- Gaming
- Viewing habits
- Services and content
- Mobile phones
- Music
- Reading
- Equipment
- Money
- Purchasing
- Sport and Activities
- Health and wellbeing
- The environment
Key Topics Covered:
Overview and Summary
- Introduction
- Background to the Report
- Sample
- Interview
- Report Contents
- A Note on Gender
- A Note on Ethnicity
- Children and Their Media
1. Technology - Summary
1.1 Computers in Home
1.2 Using the Internet
1.3 Time Spent Online
1.4 Awareness of Voice Recognition Technology
1.5 What Children Ask Their Smart Speakers
1.6 Differences Between Subgroups
2. Websites and Apps - Summary
2.1 Favourite Websites or Apps
2.2 Use of Social Networking Websites and Apps
2.3 Frequency of Using Tiktok
2.4 Time Spent Using Tiktok
2.5 Favourite Tiktokers
3. Youtube - Summary
3.1 Frequency of Using Youtube
3.2 Time Spent Using Youtube
3.3 Devices Used to Access Youtube Content in the Last Week
3.4 Favourite Youtubers/Youtube Channels
4. Gaming - Summary
4.1 Devices Used to Play Games on in the Last Week
4.2 Ownership of Games Consoles
4.3 Games Console Brands
4.4 Time Spent Playing on Games Consoles
4.5 Selected Games Played in the Last Week
5. Viewing Habits - Summary
5.1 Viewing Per Day
5.2 Balance of Viewing Across Television and Other Devices
5.3 Watching on Demand
6. Services and Content - Summary
6.1 Channels Watched in the Last Week
6.2 Variations in Viewing Between Boys and Girls by Age
6.3 on Demand Services
6.4 Favourite Programmes
7. Mobile Phones - Summary
7.1 Ownership of Mobile Phones
7.2 Mobile Phone Usage
7.3 Mobile Phone Activities
8. Music - Summary
8.1 Music Websites/Services Used
8.2 Where Children Listen to Music
8.3 Favourite Group or Singer
8.4 Listening to Podcasts
9. Reading - Summary
9.1 Amount of Time Spent Reading
9.2 Reading Books
9.3 Reading Magazines and Comics
9.4 Purchase of Books and Magazines
9.5 Time Spent Reading Online
10. Children's Equipment - Summary
10.1 Equipment Overview
10.2 Devices Used to Access Media in the Last Week
10.3 Equipment Children Can't Live Without
11. Money and Aspirations - Summary
11.1 Pocket Money, Allowance and Jobs
11.2 Weekly Income
11.3 Other Money from Other Sources
11.4 Employment
11.5 Career Aspirations
11.6 Educations and Careers
12. Children's Purchasing - Summary
12.1 Overall Purchasing
12.2 Sweets and Chocolate
12.3 Crisps and Snacks
12.4 Soft Drinks
12.5 Clothes
12.6 Going Out (Eg Cinema, Mcdonald's)
12.7 Computer/Console Games
12.8 Accessories (Eg Jewellery)
12.9 Footwear
12.10 Books
12.11 Toys
12.12 Sports Gear and Equipment
12.13 Apps
12.14 Toiletries/Hair Products/Make-Up
12.15 Movies/Films
12.16 Magazines and Comics
12.17 Music
12.18 Percentage Ever Buying (In Last Month) by Age and Gender
13. Sport and Activities - Summary
13.1 Time Spent Playing Sport
13.2 Sports Played at School
13.3 Sports Played Outside of School
13.4 Out of School Activities
14. Health and Wellbeing - Summary
14.1 How Healthy Do You Think You Are
14.2 How Happy Are You Most of the Time
14.3 How Often Do You Feel or Experience These Things
14.4 Statements About the Last Year
14.5 Feelings About the Future
15. The Environment - Summary
15.1 Overall Concern About the Environment
15.2 Statements About the Environment
15.3 Environmental Action
