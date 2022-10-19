The global data exchange in healthcare market is set to record a 26.14% CAGR during the assessment period, 2022-2030

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DATA EXCHANGE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028826/?utm_source=GNW

Data exchange in the healthcare market evolved with digitization alongside the emergence of the customer data platform.As a result, healthcare professionals have started transferring patient data from paper-based data platforms to digitally-driven data platforms.



Moreover, the rising benefits of data sharing and data-driven social collaborations between government and business sectors result in increased purchasing power. As a result, data exchange in the healthcare sectors such as biotech, pharmaceuticals, providers, payers, and other sectors is growing more rapidly.

The global demand for data exchange in healthcare has increased in recent years. The growing demand for data exchange from biotech and pharma and the data-driven expansions and innovations of companies operating have contributed significantly to the global market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global data exchange in healthcare market evaluation includes the analysis of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Europe is the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the adoption of advanced analytics, high per capita income, developed healthcare systems, and significant reduction of the cost of emergency care and services.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is significantly high in the global data exchange in healthcare market due to significant investments from leading players who focus on improving and expanding their existing product portfolio to strengthen their position among their rivals. Further, due to increased funding availability, the threat of new entrants is expected to be high over the forecast period.

Some key players operating in the market are CloudTag Inc, Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS), McKesson Corporation, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC (AWS)

2. BURSTIQ LLC

3. CLOUDERA INC

4. CLOUDTAG INC

5. CLOUDTICITY

6. DATAVANT

7. DEFINITIVE HEALTHCARE CORP

8. H1 INC

9. HEALTHVERITY

10. LONGENESIS

11. MCKESSON CORPORATION

12. MEDICALCHAIN SA

13. OPTUM INC

14. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

15. SNOWFLAKE INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028826/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________