The global data exchange in healthcare market is set to record a 26.14% CAGR during the assessment period, 2022-2030

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DATA EXCHANGE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028826/?utm_source=GNW
Data exchange in the healthcare market evolved with digitization alongside the emergence of the customer data platform.As a result, healthcare professionals have started transferring patient data from paper-based data platforms to digitally-driven data platforms.
Moreover, the rising benefits of data sharing and data-driven social collaborations between government and business sectors result in increased purchasing power. As a result, data exchange in the healthcare sectors such as biotech, pharmaceuticals, providers, payers, and other sectors is growing more rapidly.
The global demand for data exchange in healthcare has increased in recent years. The growing demand for data exchange from biotech and pharma and the data-driven expansions and innovations of companies operating have contributed significantly to the global market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global data exchange in healthcare market evaluation includes the analysis of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Europe is the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the adoption of advanced analytics, high per capita income, developed healthcare systems, and significant reduction of the cost of emergency care and services.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The competitive rivalry is significantly high in the global data exchange in healthcare market due to significant investments from leading players who focus on improving and expanding their existing product portfolio to strengthen their position among their rivals. Further, due to increased funding availability, the threat of new entrants is expected to be high over the forecast period.
Some key players operating in the market are CloudTag Inc, Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS), McKesson Corporation, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC (AWS)
2. BURSTIQ LLC
3. CLOUDERA INC
4. CLOUDTAG INC
5. CLOUDTICITY
6. DATAVANT
7. DEFINITIVE HEALTHCARE CORP
8. H1 INC
9. HEALTHVERITY
10. LONGENESIS
11. MCKESSON CORPORATION
12. MEDICALCHAIN SA
13. OPTUM INC
14. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
15. SNOWFLAKE INC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028826/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
The global data exchange in healthcare market is set to record a 26.14% CAGR during the assessment period, 2022-2030
Data sharing and monetization benefits, the emergence of data-driven social partnerships, and the increasing digitization of healthcare data drive global market growth. MARKET INSIGHTS
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DATA EXCHANGE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028826/?utm_source=GNW