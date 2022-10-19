The global embedded systems market is predicted to record a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL EMBEDDED SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351394/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

An embedded system is a microprocessor- or microcontroller-based system designed to perform specific tasks.It can either be part of a large system or an independent system.



Embedded systems are used to deliver feature-rich connected and IoT devices that meet the power, security, and reliability needs of demanding markets like automotive, industrial, and medical. Accordingly, the thriving Internet of Things (IoT) solutions offer growth opportunities for embedded systems.

Also, IoT is transitioning existing revenue and business models alongside generating new ones.It drives business value facilitating enterprises to multiply productivity & efficiency, innovations in services, and leverage their data.



With the growing potential of IoT across different industry verticals and the increasing number of connected devices, the global embedded systems market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. However, security concerns hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global embedded systems market growth evaluation includes the geographical assessment of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is the dominant and leading region in terms of revenue in the global market.



The growth prospects are accredited to the rising production of electronics and the increasing presence of electronics companies.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intensive market rivalry is due to strategies like product developments and expansions by market players. Some of the leading companies in the market include Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices Inc, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, etc.



