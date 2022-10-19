Global Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Dioxide Lasers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031058/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Communication segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $666.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Carbon Dioxide Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$666.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$657.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Medical Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Medical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$424.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$537 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$425.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Amtec
Coherent, Inc.
Control Laser Corporation
El.En. S.P.A.
Epilog Laser
Fanuc Corporation
Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd
Kern Electronics & Lasers, Inc.
Lightmachinery, Inc
PRC Laser Corporation
Trumpf;
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Carbon Dioxide Lasers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Communication by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial, Communication and
Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: France Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial, Communication and
Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: UK 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: India Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: India 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carbon
Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial, Communication and
Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Carbon
Dioxide Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Carbon
Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial, Communication and
Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Carbon
Dioxide Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide
Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Carbon
Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial, Communication and
Medical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Carbon
Dioxide Lasers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Carbon Dioxide Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide Lasers by Application - Industrial,
Communication and Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Lasers by
Application - Industrial, Communication and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Lasers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Communication and Medical for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
