NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market to Garner around USD 167 Million by 2031 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~7% during 2022-2031; Rising Number of Pets to Elevate Market Growth – Kenneth Research

NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size:

The NORDIC veterinary diagnostics market is predicted to gather a revenue of around USD 167 million by the end of 2031 and to grow with a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market has garnered a revenue of around USD 82 million in the year 2021. The rising number of dogs and cats is ascribed to the market expansion. For instance, according to the European Pet Food Industry, 88 million households, or nearly 38% had at least one pet animal. In addition to this, animals are currently experiencing an outbreak of several diseases, which is expected to fuel the market expansion of the NORDIC veterinary diagnostics industry. According to the information from the Norwegian Zoonoses Report 2019, diagnostic tests on 118 dogs in Norway revealed that 20 have the disease campylobacteriosis.

Owing to the region’s residents consuming more consistently, there has been an increase in demand for nutritious meats. The NORDIC veterinary diagnostics market is therefore anticipated to increase as a result. Norway consumed more than 55 kg of beef per person overall in the year 2019. Additionally, according to the OCED figures, the anticipated meat consumption rate in Norway in 2029 is 20.8 Kg per capita of pork meat, 18.5 Kg per capita of poultry, and 12.6 Kg per capita of beef and veal.

Furthermore, the household discretionary income in the NORDIC region has been steadily increasing over the forecast period. For instance, according to the information published by the Organization for Economic Corporation and Development, Finland’s household disposable income in 2020 was USD 36,269. In addition to this, from 10 years ago, Sweden’s yearly household disposable income increased each year until 2021. The average per capita disposable income was about USD 26,960.62 in 2021. The average yearly household disposable income was USD 60,778.4 in 2020. The rising consumption of meat products and the increasing household disposable income propels the market growth.

On account of the rise in Zoonoses infections among animals, the infectious diseases segment is predicted to have the highest share over the forecast period. In Norway, there were 103 confirmed cases of zoonoses out of the 2108 flocks that were examined, according to the Norwegian Zoonoses Report 2019. 99% of all human rabies deaths are caused by rabies in dogs. Thousands of people per year die from dog-mediated rabies, many of whom are youngsters. Over 150 nations and territories throughout the world have the disease. Every year rabies claims the lives of about 59,000 people worldwide. Moreover, from September 16 to October 5 in 2011, two artic foxes and eight reindeer in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago were found to have rabies, and as a result, 280 people got post-exposure prophylaxis. The rising cases of infectious diseases in animals drive the growth of the segment.

The Hospitals segment is estimated to hold a substantial share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the people’s strong desire to have their pets treated by highly skilled medical personnel. There were around 1375 hospitals and clinics in Norway in 2019. Furthermore, in 2022, it is anticipated that Norway’s veterinary activities to generate about USD 0.57 billion in revenue with a yearly growth rate of 3.1% (CAGR 2022-2027). In addition to this, the surge in the number of veterinarians is predicted to promote further growth of the segment. According to the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe, there are 3,326, 3,000, and 2500 veterinarians in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, respectively. The expanding number of hospitals increased revenue, and the rising number of veterinarians drive the growth of the segment.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Heska Corporation, Boule Diagnostics AB, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Zoetis Inc, bioMérieux, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, Scil animal care company GmbH, DiaSystem Scandinavia AB, and others.

On June 30 th, 2021, the agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc and Seegene, Inc. was announced for the clinical development and commercialization of infectious disease molecular diagnostic products.

On August 31st, 2020, a corporation among Boule Diagnostics AB and its OEM clients was announced to provide goods and services for the hematology platform.

