Global Smart Pills Market size to record 11.4% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added report, global smart pills market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2028.

Following that, the report is separated into four categories: application ambit, disease indication, target area, and end-user scope. The primary geographic regions of the industry are then discussed, along with their growth rates and revenue contributions. Finally, it offers a list of the key participants in the market along with several suggestions and techniques for building a strong presence in the commercial world.

The industry growth is primarily driven by increasing elderly population and the rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases like obesity, stomach ulcers, & gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Furthermore, prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, etc., as well as rising R&D expenditures for the creation of the smart pill are spurring market expansion.

Notably, patients suffering specific lifestyle disorders favor minimally invasive methods, which is expected to present a big opportunity for the development of smart medicines, thereby impelling the industry outlook in the coming years.

Market segment overview:

Based on application ambit, worldwide smart pills market is divided into drug delivery, patient monitoring, capsule endoscopy, and others. Among these, the capsule endoscopy segment is gaining traction at present, and is estimated to showcase notable expansion during the analysis period.

In terms of disease indication, the industry is branched into small bowel tumors, digestive tract diseases, colon diseases, esophageal diseases, and others. Out of which, the esophageal diseases segment is poised to log significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of target area, the market is categorized into stomach, small intestine, esophagus, and large intestine. Among these, the stomach segment is expected is expand substantially during the analysis timeframe.

Speaking of end-user, the industry is segregated into diagnostics center, hospitals, academic & research institutes, and others. Out of these, the hospital segment is anticipated to capture a prominent share during the stipulated timeframe.

Regional scope:

Coming to the regional landscape, the latest trends are studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive dashboard:

Moving to the competitive terrain, Veloce Corporation, Check-Cap Ltd., Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., Rf Co., Ltd., IntroMedic Co., Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, CapsoVision, Inc., and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. are the leading players in global smart pills industry.

Global Smart Pills Market, By Application (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Drug Delivery

Patient Monitoring

Capsule Endoscopy

Others

Global Smart Pills Market, By Disease Indication (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Small Bowel Tumors

Digestive Tract Diseases

Colon Diseases

Esophageal Diseases

Others

Global Smart Pills Market, By Target Area (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Stomach

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Esophagus

Global Smart Pills Market, By End-User (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Diagnostics Center

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Global Smart Pills Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Poland

Russia

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Global Smart Pills Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Veloce Corporation

Check-Cap Ltd.

Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

Rf Co., Ltd.

IntroMedic Co., Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

CapsoVision, Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Table of Contents

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1. Global Population Overview and Forecast

6.1.2. Per Capita Income in Key Countries

6.1.3. Healthcare Spending Per Capita in Key Countries

6.1.4. Consumer Spending on Smart Pills by Region

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers

6.3.1.1. Pharmaceutical Raw Material Suppliers

6.3.1.2. Edible Electronic Components Suppliers

6.3.2. Smart Pills Manufacturers

6.3.3. Key End Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Smart Pills Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1. By Electronics Companies

9.2. By Sensors and Components Providers

9.3. Technological Assessment

9.4. By Application

9.5. By Region

9.6. M&A Activities

Robust assessment of major investments made by various industry players in the areas ranging from the application, technology, etc.

10. Global Smart Pills Market: Patent Analysis

