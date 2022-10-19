Insights on the Organic Skincare Global Market to 2028 - Rising Consumer Demand for Chemical-Free Beauty Products is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Skincare Market, By Products, By Distribution Channel & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organic Skincare Market was valued at USD 9.75 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 17.57 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.78% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).



Skincare is an essential component of personal care. Beauty industry advancements and innovations promise to deliver better products with a wellness twist. The primary factor driving the organic and natural skincare products market's expansion Rising consumer demand for chemical-free beauty products, as well as increasing concepts of creams, serums, and moisturizers infused with organic components, which are expected to drive demand for organic skin care products over the forecast period.

These products are thought to be more effective and have fewer side effects, which should lead to increased customer use. Other factors driving market growth include increased skin sensitivity and increased awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic products. The majority of consumers prefer to buy products that have the terms natural or organic attached to them, which contributes significantly to market growth during the forecast period.



Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following details: The key players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market shares in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research.

This entire procedure includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights from industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns were determined by using secondary sources and verified through Primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.



Segments covered in this report



The Global Organic Skincare market is segmented based on Product, Distribution channel, and Region. Based on Product it is categorized into Body care-(Body Lotions, Body Wash, Other Body Care), Face care -(Cleansers, Moisturizers, and Oils/Serums, Other Facial Care, Face Masks and Packs), and Others. Based on the Distribution channel it is categorized into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Other Distribution Channels. Based on the region it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.



Driver



The increasing prevalence of skin problems caused by synthetic ingredients in beauty products and cosmetics is expected to boost sales. Toxic chemicals such as methylparaben, propylparaben, and butylparaben have been linked to allergic reactions, acne, blemishes, rashes, and other skin-related issues.



Restraint



Cosmetic products can harm the skin over time, causing irritation, redness, burning sensations, discoloration, and premature aging of skin cells. Some skin nourishment products are only for certain skin types, such as dry or oily skin. Consumers are prone to focusing solely on the brand name and ignoring other product details, which can be harmful to their skin. Furthermore, due to the use of ingredients that are not appropriate for the individual, a few products may cause allergic reactions and the development of pimples.



Market Trends



Increased awareness of grooming products for men, strong advertising initiatives by manufacturers, and the digitalization trend, consumer awareness of skin care products has increased. Male end users increased their demand for products such as fairness creams and aftershave creams as a result of these factors.

Companies Mentioned

Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)

Natura & Co. (Brazil)

The Estee Lauder Companies (US)

Yves Rocher (France)

True Botanicals (US)

Tata Harper (US)

The Hain Celestial Group (US)

Weleda AG (Switzerland)

Arbonne International (US)

Purity Cosmetics (100% Pure) (US)

