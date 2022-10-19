New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351338/?utm_source=GNW

, Arm Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ZTE Corporation, Links Field Networks, Mavoco Ag, Swisscom AG, Sierra Wireless, and Vodafone Idea Limited.



The global IoT connectivity management platform market is expected to grow from $5.77 billion in 2021 to $6.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The IoT connectivity management platform market is expected to grow to $12.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.1%.



The IoT connectivity management platform market consists of sales of IoT connectivity management platform services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in organizations to connect various devices, hardware, software, and connectivity technologies.The IoT connectivity management platform provides access to data and insights for analysis that helps to optimize deploy devices and increase the project success rate.



Additionally, the IoT connectivity management platform reduces operational charges and increases the security of various devices connected in organizations.



The main product types of IoT connectivity management platforms are cellular and non-cellular.Cellular refers to deploying various connectivity management platforms which use the current cellular network used by smartphones.



The cellular IoT connectivity management platform does not require a separate set of networks for operating as it is operational with existing mobile networks.The various components include solutions and services that are deployed over the cloud and on-premises.



The several applications include automotive, consumer electronics, retail, energy & utilities, finance & banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the IoT connectivity management platform market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the IoT connectivity management platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The IoT connectivity management platforms market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides IoT connectivity management platforms market statistics, including IoT connectivity management platforms industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an IoT connectivity management platforms market share, detailed IoT connectivity management platforms market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the IoT connectivity management platforms industry. This IoT connectivity management platforms market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The increasing deployment of IoT devices is significantly contributing to the growth of the IoT connectivity management platform market.The number of IoT devices in an enterprise is connected through an IoT connectivity management platform for data management, data transmission, communication, and smooth interaction of numerous devices in a single frame for the network to complete various business activities.



The IoT Connectivity Management Platform offers faster network monitoring, troubleshooting, application management, lowering security threats, and other services to connected IoT devices. For instance, according to Forbes, a US-based business magazine, the global number of cellular IoT devices is expected to reach 3.5 billion by 2023. Therefore, increasing the deployment of IoT devices is significantly contributing to the growth of the IoT connectivity management market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the IoT connectivity management market.Major companies operating in the IoT connectivity management sector are focused on developing new technologically advanced solutions to optimize their business operations.



For instance, in November 2020, Aeris, a US-based company operating in the IoT connectivity management platform, launched Aeris Cloud Connect based on cloud computing technology.Cloud computing technology gives users access to data storage, files, and servers through interconnected devices such as computers, tablets, smartphones, and others in an organization.



Data is stored, processed, and managed by a third-party organization to manage the large data sets of the organization for the organization’s smooth functioning. Aeris Cloud Connect establishes a private connection between Aeris Fusion IoT Network and clients’ AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud instances via an underlying MPLS (multi-protocol label switching) connection, allowing data transfer from IoT devices directly to the cloud without the use of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) and without the need for data sharing over the public internet.



In May 2021, Planon, a UK-based software company, acquired Axonize for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Planon aims to strengthen its smart building systems by connecting buildings on a larger scale with an IoT connectivity management platform known as a 360-degree building digitization platform.



It would offer services in smart buildings such as asset monitoring, resource management, the ecological footprint of assets, and others via the cloud, and it also provides security in data transfer and management. Axonize is an Israel-based software as a service (SaaS) company operating in the development of IoT connectivity management platforms.



The countries covered in the IoT connectivity management platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351338/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________