Mineral Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022

The global mineral cosmetics market is expected to grow from $2.55 billion in 2021 to $2.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The mineral cosmetics market is expected to grow to $3.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The mineral cosmetic market consists of sales of mineral cosmetics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to beautify, alter, cleanse, condition, or protect the appearance of the skin, hair, lips, or eyes.Mineral cosmetics refer to a type of face makeup that is composed of compressed minerals such as iron oxides, zinc oxides, titanium oxides, and organic oils.



Some of the advantages of mineral cosmetics are that they soothe sensitive skin, are used for oily skin types, and any other skin types that are prone to congestion or acne.



The main mineral types in mineral cosmetics are iron oxides, zinc oxide, mica powders, titanium dioxide, organic oils, and others.Iron oxide is used in powders, concealers, and other facial make-up to match skin tones.



Iron oxides are composed of iron and oxygen and are used as coloring pigments in cosmetics and skincare products. The different types of products include face products, lip products, eye products, and others that are distributed through various channels such as online and offline.



North America was the largest region in the mineral cosmetics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the mineral cosmetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing preference for organic and natural beauty products is expected to propel the mineral cosmetics market going forward.Organic beauty products are manufactured from plant-based materials that are grown without the use of fertilizers or pesticides.



They do not contain genetically engineered substances and are free of petrochemicals.The use of organic and natural beauty products is increasing due to their advantages, such as being safe for the skin, nutrition-rich, more effective, and sustainable.



For example, according to IKW (Industrieverband Körperpflege-und Waschmittel), a Germany-based industry and trade association of manufacturers and distributors of cosmetic natural and organic cosmetics, in 2019, the sales of natural cosmetics in Germany stood at 1.38 billion euros (US $1.445 billion) across all sales channels. Therefore, an increasing preference for organic and natural beauty products is driving the demand for the mineral cosmetics market.



Product innovation has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the mineral cosmetics market.Major players operating in the mineral cosmetics sector are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in December 2021, Beraca, a Brazil-based manufacturer of natural and organic ingredients launched Berashades, a five-shade palette of naturally colored clays for use in cosmetics.Ivory, Beige, Bronze, Caramel, and Ebony are among the five naturally colored clays available for mineral cosmetics.



These five hues allow for the creation of over 3,000 color combinations that are tailored to different skin tones. The Berashades palette’s colors adhere to vegan promises, provide good coverage, provide a more natural appearance and matte effect, and have consistent color thanks to the micronization process.



In February 2020, e.l.f. Beauty, a US-based manufacturer of skin-care products, acquired W3LL PEOPLE for a deal amount of $27 million. With this acquisition, e.l.f. Beauty aims to pursue strategic extensions to enhance the marketing, customer relationships, and operational capabilities of the company. W3LL PEOPLE is a US-based company that manufactures toxin-free and cruelty-free cosmetics.



The countries covered in the mineral cosmetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

