Global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market to Reach $211.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) estimated at US$57.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$211.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027. Public Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.4% CAGR and reach US$168.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Private Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR
The Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 117 Featured) -
8x8 Inc.
AT&T, Inc.
Avaya Inc.
BT Group plc
Centile Telecom Applications
Cisco Systems Inc.
DXC Technology Co.,
Fuze
IBM Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Mitel Networks Corporation
NTT Communications
Orange Business Services
RingCentral Inc.
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Vonage
West Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Availability of Diverse Communication Channels & Collaboration
Solutions Heightens the Need for Unification
Recent Market Activity
Complexities of In-House Deployment & Management of UCC Throws
Spotlight on Cloud Based Services
Why In-House Implementation of UCC is a Complex Task
Cloud Based Unified Communication & Collaboration as a Service -
The ’Buzzword’ for Affordable, Scalable & Easy-to-Deploy UCC
Strategy
Cloud Based UCCaaS - Market Dynamics
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to UCaaS Demand
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth
Cloud Ready Asian Countries to Drive the Next Wave of
Disruptive Cloud Service Offerings in UCC
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Enterprise Cloud Spending Augurs Well for the Cloud
Based UCaaS Market
Cloud Based UCCaaS Comes as a Shot in the Arm for Enterprise
Green IT Initiatives
Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Strategies and
Huge Complexities in Integrating UCC to Mobile Platforms Drive
Cloud Based UCCaaS Adoption
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
High Speed Internet Infrastructure Supports Cloud Based UCCaaS
Deployment
Public Cloud - The Most Popular Choice of Cloud Model for
UCCaaS Delivery
Hybrid Clouds to be Fastest Growing Deployment Model for UCCaaS
Mushrooming SMBs Spur Adoption of Cloud Based UCC
Tracing UCCaaS Adoption Patterns in Key End-Use Industries
Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare Industry
Retail Industry
Key Issues & Challenges
Security Concerns
Lack of Interoperability Among Vendor Solutions
Lack of Adequate Awareness About Cloud Based UCCaaS
Difficultly in Migrating Traditional Communication Strategy
with Cloud Based UCCaaS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications as
a Service (UCaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Public Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Private Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Legal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Legal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Real
Estate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Real Estate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications as
a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real
Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications as
a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal,
Education, Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real
Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal,
Education, Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real
Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal,
Education, Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real
Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal,
Education, Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real
Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal,
Education, Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: France 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real
Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: France 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal,
Education, Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 54: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real
Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal,
Education, Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real
Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal,
Education, Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Public
Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: UK 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications as a
Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real Estate,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: UK 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communications as a
Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal,
Education, Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education,
Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real Estate, Automotive and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education,
Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real Estate, Automotive and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment -
Public Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Public Cloud and Private Cloud for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Education,
Real Estate, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Legal, Education, Real Estate, Automotive and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
