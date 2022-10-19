New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Care Shower And Bath Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351343/?utm_source=GNW

, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG & Co. KG aA, Beiserdorf AG, ITC Limited, Kao Corporation, The Body Shop International Limited, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.



The global personal care shower and bath market is expected to grow from $49.87 billion in 2021 to $54.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The personal care shower and bath market is expected to grow to $68.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.



The personal care shower and bath market consists of sales of personal care shower and bath products by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to maintain private hygiene and personal appearance.Personal care shower and bath refer to the activities that help in continence management and keep the body clean and healthy.



These include catheter or stoma care, skin care, incontinence, and others.



The main types of personal care shower and bath products are shower cream or gel, bar soap, body wash, shower oil, bath additives, and others.Shower creams and gels are personal care shower and bath products used for regular body washing during showers.



Shower cream or gel-based personal care products, showers and baths refer to the gentle and more luxurious watery texture type of liquid soap specifically formulated for the skin using natural alternatives to microbeads.The different forms include solids, gels and jellies, liquids and others that are distributed through several channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores and others.



The various end-users are men and women.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the personal care shower and bath market in 2021. The regions covered in the personal care shower and bath market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for ayurvedic products is driving the growth of the personal care shower and bath market going forward.Ayurveda is a traditional Indian medicine system.



Ayurvedic products are made using natural ingredients such as herbs and essential oils.These ayurvedic products are mostly used in personal care showers and baths to keep the body in good condition, and they are suitable for any skin type.



For instance, according to Ayushakti, an India-based ayurvedic health center, in December 2020, there has been an upward trend in the search for Ayurveda-based solutions by 10% to 12% during the pandemic. Also, the global market of natural healing solutions stood at 1.2 billion dollars, of which the USA stands the largest, followed by Germany, Japan, and the UK. Therefore, the rising demand for ayurvedic products in healthcare is driving the growth of the personal care shower and bath market.



New product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the personal care shower and bath market.Major companies operating in the personal care shower and bath market are introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2019, DOW, a US-based company that manufactures chemicals, cosmetics, and personal care products launched a new bio-based hair care ingredient, MaizeCare Style Polymer which is manufactured by using the natural ingredient corn.This product does not contain ingredients of animal origin which is suitable for vegans as well.



This product helps to protect the hair and make it strong and bouncy. This product comes in a kit containing gels and hair styling products.



In July 2020, Voyant Beauty Holdings LLC, a US-based manufacturer of innovative hair care, bath, body, and skincare products company acquired KIK Personal Care for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Voyant Beauty Holdings would broaden the company’s presence in 15 facilities in North America and internationally with product offerings as well as enhance product development and innovation capabilities.



KIK Personal Care is a Canada-based company that manufactures bath, body care, and household products.



The countries covered in the personal care shower and bath market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

