Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bone Marrow, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adipose Tissues segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $868.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$868.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



Fetal Liver Segment to Record 11.4% CAGR



In the global Fetal Liver segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$385.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$810.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$770.3 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

Cell Applications Inc.

Celprogen Inc.

Cyagen US Inc.

Genlantis Inc.

Lonza Group

Mesoblast Limited

MilliporeSigma

Neuromics

Orthofix International N.V.

PromoCell GmbH

R&D Systems Inc.

ScienCell Research Laboratories

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961465/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market on a Rapid Growth Path

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

The Present and Future of MSC Therapies

Select MSC-based Therapeutics

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Research

Completed Phase III Studies with MSCs

MSCs are Being Explored for Several New Treatment Possibilities

Widespread Commercialization of ’Off-the-Shelf’ MSCs to Become

a Reality

Software Companies Endeavour to Cash in on the Boom

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for MSCs

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cell

Therapies

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels Demand for

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Key Disease Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Growing Volume of Orthopedic Procedures: An Opportunity for the

MSC Market

Adult Stem Cell Therapies on Growth Trajectory, as

Controversies Continue to Haunt Embryonic Stem Cell Research

Adult Stem Cells and Embryonic Stem Cells - A Comparison

MSCs Versus Embryonic or Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

MSC Therapies - Immune to Ethical Issues Applicable to

Embryonic Stem Cells

MSCs - A Potential Vehicle for ’Targeted Drug Delivery’

Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead

Loopholes Associated with In Vivo Properties Constrain

Therapeutic Advancements

Major Challenges Confronting Mesenchymal Stem Cell Market

Allogeneic MSCs - Offering Promise in Immunosuppressive and

Tissue Repair Therapy

Administration Route Determines the Effectiveness of MSCs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

