Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bone Marrow, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adipose Tissues segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $868.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$868.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
Fetal Liver Segment to Record 11.4% CAGR
In the global Fetal Liver segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$385.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$810.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$770.3 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
Cell Applications Inc.
Celprogen Inc.
Cyagen US Inc.
Genlantis Inc.
Lonza Group
Mesoblast Limited
MilliporeSigma
Neuromics
Orthofix International N.V.
PromoCell GmbH
R&D Systems Inc.
ScienCell Research Laboratories
Stemcell Technologies Inc.
Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.
Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market on a Rapid Growth Path
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
The Present and Future of MSC Therapies
Select MSC-based Therapeutics
Mesenchymal Stem Cell Research
Completed Phase III Studies with MSCs
MSCs are Being Explored for Several New Treatment Possibilities
Widespread Commercialization of ’Off-the-Shelf’ MSCs to Become
a Reality
Software Companies Endeavour to Cash in on the Boom
Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Cell Applications, Inc. (USA)
Celprogen, Inc. (USA)
Cyagen US Inc. (USA)
Genlantis, Inc. (USA)
Lonza Group (Switzerland)
Mesoblast Limited (Australia)
MilliporeSigma (USA)
Neuromics (USA)
Orthofix International N.V. (Italy)
PromoCell GmbH (Germany)
R&D Systems, Inc. (USA)
ScienCell Research Laboratories (USA)
Stemcell Technologies Inc. (Canada)
Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Vitro Biopharma (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for MSCs
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cell
Therapies
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels Demand for
Mesenchymal Stem Cells
Key Disease Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Growing Volume of Orthopedic Procedures: An Opportunity for the
MSC Market
Adult Stem Cell Therapies on Growth Trajectory, as
Controversies Continue to Haunt Embryonic Stem Cell Research
Adult Stem Cells and Embryonic Stem Cells - A Comparison
MSCs Versus Embryonic or Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
MSC Therapies - Immune to Ethical Issues Applicable to
Embryonic Stem Cells
MSCs - A Potential Vehicle for ’Targeted Drug Delivery’
Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead
Loopholes Associated with In Vivo Properties Constrain
Therapeutic Advancements
Major Challenges Confronting Mesenchymal Stem Cell Market
Allogeneic MSCs - Offering Promise in Immunosuppressive and
Tissue Repair Therapy
Administration Route Determines the Effectiveness of MSCs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
