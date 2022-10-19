New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961436/?utm_source=GNW
Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Local & Short Haul Fleets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable GPS Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Other Product Segments Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured) -
AppLocation Systems, Inc.
AT&T, Inc.
CalAmp Corp.
Garmin International, Inc.
Masternaut
PeopleNet Communications Corp.
SkyBitz, Inc.
Spireon, Inc.
Telenav, Inc.
Teletrac Navman Group
Telogis, Inc.
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc.
Transics International NV
Trimble, Inc.
Verizon Communications, Inc.)
