Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2022

The global aviation and defense cyber security market is expected to grow from $56.81 billion in 2021 to $65.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The aviation and defense cyber security market is expected to grow to $100.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.



The aviation and defense cyber security market consists of sales of aviation and defense cyber security services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to prevent or mitigate the effects of a cyberattack.Aviation and defense cyber security refers to highly reliant and progressively interconnected cybersecurity that encompasses the protection of information in the form of digital data and information associated with networks, websites, services, computers, and portals that transport and enable security.



Aviation relies heavily on cyber-enabled technologies to improve the safety and efficiency of air travel.



The main types of components in aviation and defense cyber security are solutions and services.The solution refers to tools and services that help to protect administrations against cyberattacks, which may result in application downtime, theft of sensitive data, and other hostile consequences.



It is deployed in on-cloud and on-premises models.



North America was the largest region in the aviation and defense cyber security market in 2021. The regions covered in the aviation and defense cyber security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising cyber-attacks in the aircraft industry are expected to propel the growth of the aviation and defense cyber security market going forward.The emergence of digital or connected airplanes, as well as the internet of things in airports, introduces new hazards and risks of cyber-attacks, which can be prevented with cyber security.



For instance, according to The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, an international organization working to achieve safe and seamless air traffic management across Europe, there was a 530% rise in cyber-attacks between 2019 and 2020, with 775 cyber-attacks against airlines. Therefore, the rising cyber-attacks in the aircraft industry are driving the demand for the aviation and defense cyber security market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the aviation and defense cyber security market.Major companies operating in the aviation and defense cyber security market are focused on developing advanced products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in July 2019, CCX Technologies, a Canada-based aviation cybersecurity company launched the AP-250 Inline Cybersecurity Appliance (AP-250), a ground-breaking device that offers a fresh way of protecting avionics and airplanes against dangers that could result in intrusions and disruptions of electronic systems, interfaces, and data.It is physically mounted on the aircraft and it keeps track of the onboard network, issues alarms, and improves cybersecurity posture.



The AP-250 is a compact and capable networking device that will be mounted directly on the aircraft, in line with avionics and other networking gear. It can be mounted on the aircraft with or without a Satcom link.



In July 2021, SITA, a Switzerland-based air transport communications, and information technology company acquired Safety Line S.A.S for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would make it possible for SITA to expand its digital day of operations portfolio, which enables airlines to increase aircraft efficiency and fuel savings while taking immediate and long-term efforts to lower their carbon footprint. Safety line S.A.S is a Paris-based start-up specializing in digital solutions for aviation safety and efficiency.



The countries covered in the aviation and defense cyber security market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

