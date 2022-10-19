Indian Construction Equipment Market to Witness 23.3% CAGR Between 2021 to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Construction Equipment Market: Market Forecast By Types (Cranes, Earthmoving Equipment), Aerial Work Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Dump Trucks, Construction Tractor And Bulldozer), By Applications,?By Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report thoroughly covers the construction equipment market by equipment type, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies, which would help stakeholders to devise and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

India Construction Equipment Market Synopsis

India Construction Equipment market is capitalizing on rapid development of infrastructure and construction sector in the country. Growing public & private infrastructure, FDI reforms for construction sector, highway projects and growing economy has led to the overall surge in demand for construction equipment in India. In addition, ambitious government projects such as Smart city, Golden Corridor, Housing for all, restructuring and expansion of railways, etc. are further fueling the growth of India construction equipment market.

The market witnessed a slowdown in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in halt in construction projects, suspension of economic activities and lockdown across the country. However, with the gradual recovery of economic activities and relaxation in lockdown measures, the market regained its momentum and is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Government activities focused on infrastructure advancement and improvement in financing from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are boosting the demand for construction equipment in India.

According to the publisher, India Construction Equipment Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 23.3% during 2021-27. The growth can be attributed to rising investment in the growing public & private infrastructure, FDI reforms for construction sector, highway projects and growing economy has led to the overall surge of construction equipment market in India. In addition, government ambitious projects such as Smart city, Golden Corridor, Housing for all, restructuring and expansion of railways, etc. would bolster the growth of the construction equipment during the forecast period.

Market by Equipment Type Analysis

Earth moving equipment segment acquired a volume share of 85% in the overall construction equipment market in 2020, owing to increasing number of public private partnerships and government initiatives such as smart city development projects. The market is witnessing a growing trend of adopting multifunctional equipment to cater to a wide range of applications on construction and mining sites.

Market by Application Analysis

Construction sector occupied more than 60% of revenue share in the country in 2020 owing to the high use of construction equipment in various applications such as such as retail, government & transportation, commercial offices, industrial & manufacturing, railways and residential. Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Project, Housing for all scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, development of new airports etc. are further resulting into increase in the demand for construction equipment.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

India Construction Equipment Market Forecast for the Period 2020-2027F

Historical data & Forecast of India Construction Equipment Market Revenues and Volume, By Equipment Type, for the Period 2020-2027F

Historical data & Forecast of India Construction Equipment Market data, By Applications, for the Period 2020-2027F

Historical data & Forecast of India Construction Equipment Market data, By Regions, for the Period 2020-2027F

India Construction Equipment Market Outlook on Drivers and Restraints

India Construction Equipment Market Trends

India Construction Equipment Market - Distribution Channel Analysis

India Construction Equipment Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

India Construction Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment

India Construction Equipment Market Share, By Company

India Construction Equipment Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. India Construction Equipment Market Overview

3.1. India Construction Equipment Market Revenues and Volume 2017-2027F

3.2. India Construction Equipment Market - Industry Life Cycle (2020)

3.3. India Construction Equipment Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.4. India Construction Equipment Market Revenue Share, By Equipment Type

3.5. India Construction Equipment Market Volume Share, By Equipment Type

3.6. India Construction Equipment Market Revenue Share, By Applications

3.7. India Construction Equipment Market Revenue Share, By Regions

4. India Construction Equipment Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraint

5. India Construction Equipment Market Trends

6. India Construction Equipment Market Distribution Channel

7. India Construction Equipment Market Price Trend

8. India Cranes Market Overview

8.1. India Cranes Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

8.2. India Construction Cranes Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2020 & 2027F

8.3. India Construction Cranes Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2020-2027F

8.3.1 India Tower Crane Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

8.3.2 India Crawler Crane Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

8.3.3 India Mobile Crane Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

9. India Construction Tractor & Bulldozers Market Overview

9.1. India Construction Tractor & Bulldozers Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

10. India Earth Moving Equipment Market Overview

10.1. India Earth Moving Equipment Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

10.2. India Earth Moving Equipment Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2020 & 2027F

10.3. India Earth Moving Equipment Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

10.3.1 India Loaders Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Types, 2017 & 2027F

10.3.1.1 India Backhoe Loader Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

10.3.1.2 India Wheeled Loader Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

10.3.1.3 India Compact Track Loader Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

10.3.1.4 India Skid Steer Loader Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

10.3.1.5 India Wheeled Loader Market Trends

10.3.2 India Excavator Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Types, 2017 & 2027F

10.3.2.1 India Tracked Excavator Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

10.3.2.2 India Wheeled Excavator Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

10.3.2.3 India Mini Excavator Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

10.3.3 India Motor Grader Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

11. India Material Handling Equipment Market Overview

11.1. India Material Handling Equipment Market Revenues and Volume

11.2. India Material Handling Equipment Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2020 & 2027F

11.3. India Material Handling Equipment Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

11.3.1 India Forklifts Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

11.3.2 India Telescopic Handler Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

12. India Dump Trucks Market Overview

12.1. India Dump Trucks Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

13. India Aerial Work Equipment Market Overview

13.1. India Aerial Moving Equipment Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

13.2. India Aerial Moving Equipment Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2020 & 2027F

13.3. India Aerial Moving Equipment Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 20107-2027F

13.3.1 India Telescopic Boomlift Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 20107-2027F

13.3.2 India Articulated Boomlift Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 20107-2027F

13.2.3 India Scissor Lift Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 20107-2027F

14. India Road Construction Equipment Market

14.1. India Road Construction Equipment Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

14.2. India Road Construction Equipment Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2020 & 2027F

14.3. India Road Construction Equipment Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

14.3.1 India Road Rollers Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

14.3.2 India Pavers Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2017-2027F

15. India Construction Equipment Market, By Applications

15.1. India Construction Equipment Market Revenues, By Applications, 2017-2027F

15.1.1 India Construction Sector Market Revenues, By Applications, 2017-2027F

15.1.2 India Oil & Gas Sector Market Revenues, By Applications, 2017-2027F

15.1.3 India Mining & Quarrying Sector Market Revenues, By Applications, 2017-2027F

15.1.4 India Others Sector Market Revenues, By Applications, 2017-2027F

16. India Construction Equipment Market, By Regions

16.1. India Construction Equipment Market Revenues, By Regions

16.1.1 India Northern Region Market Revenues, By Regions, 2017-2027F

16.1.2 India Southern Region Market Revenues, By Regions, 2017-2027F

16.1.3 India Eastern Region Market Revenues, By Regions, 2017-2027F

16.1.4 India Eastern Region Market Revenues, By Regions, 2017-2027F

17. India Construction Equipment Market Government Initiatives & Regulations

18. India Construction Equipment Market Key Performance Indicators

19. India Construction Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment

19.1. India Construction Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment, By Equipment Type, 2027F

19.2. India Construction Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2027F

19.3. India Construction Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2027F

20. India Construction Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. India Construction Equipment Market Volume Share, By Company, 2020

20.2. India Construction Equipment Market Competitive Benchmarking-OEM, By Technical Parameters

20.3. India Construction Equipment Market Competitive Benchmarking-OEM, By Operating Parameters

21. Company Profile

21.1. Caterpillar Incorporation

21.2. Hyundai Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd.

21.3. JCB India Limited

21.4. Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd.

21.5. Liugong India Private Limited

21.6. L&T Construction Equipment Limited

21.7. Sany Heavy Industry India Private Limited

21.8. Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery

21.9. Volvo Construction Equipment

21.10. Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

21.11. Liebherr Group

22. Key Strategic Recommendations

23. Disclaimer

