Baby Powder Global Market Report 2022

, GLÜKi Organics, Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Gerber Products Company, Naterra International Inc., Unilever plc, Chicco, Artsana USA Inc., Jahwa, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bathtime Kids, Libero, Lion Corporation, Mamaearth, Mann & Schröder GmbH, and Dabur Ltd.



The global baby powder market is expected to grow from $1.21 billion in 2021 to $1.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The baby powder market is expected to grow to $1.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The baby powder market consists of sales of baby powder products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for preventing diaper rashes on a baby’s skin.Baby powder refers to a fine powder composed mainly of talc or corn starch that is sprinkled or rubbed on the skin to absorb moisture and relieve chafing.



It is a light powder that helps to dry or smooth the skin.



The main types of baby powder market products are talc-based and talc-free.The talc-based product is used to prevent rashes and irritation around an infant’s bottom and genitals.



Talc-based products refer to baby powder that uses talc as its primary ingredient.Talc refers to a mineral in clay mined from underground deposits.



It’s the softest mineral, which makes it useful in the making of products like cosmetics and baby powders. It is distributed through online and offline channels and is used by infants and toddlers.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the baby powder market in 2021. The regions covered in the baby powder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for baby hygiene products is significantly contributing to the growth of the baby powder market going forward.Baby hygiene refers to the cleanliness and maintenance of the baby’s skin and genitals.



Baby powder can be used as a cleaning agent since it absorbs moisture, which aids in sweating and bacteria growth.Children are more prone to infections and diseases, and also, due to the increase in COVID impact, there is an increasing requirement for personal hygiene and cleanliness for children.



For instance, according to Accupac, a US-based manufacturer of personal care products, in November 2019, 40% of US parents spent more than $900 on baby hygiene products. In addition, according to Ergobaby, a US-based premium baby consumer products company, in 2019 the average cost of prenatal care during the first year of a child’s life for parents in the UK stood at $11,980.35 which includes average spending of $515.14 on baby hygiene products. Therefore, increasing demand for baby hygiene products is driving the growth of the baby powder market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the baby powder market.Major companies operating in the baby powder sector are focused on launching innovative products to increase their market coverage.



For instance, in May 2020, Amyris Inc., a US-based company specializing in making hygiene care products, launched Pipette’s baby powder, a product which is an alternative to talc-based powders. The product is unique because it includes sugarcane-derived squalene as an ingredient, which provides seemingly weightless hydration for a baby’s sensitive skin, along with antioxidant-rich mango seed butter to help repair the skin’s natural balance.



In October 2021, the Good Glamm Group, an India-based provider of beauty and personal care products, acquired The Moms Co. for a deal amount of $64 million. The acquisition will assist Good Glamm in entering the mom and infant care product market, as well as add distribution and scaling support to The Moms Co’s existing items. The Moms Co. is an India-based company that provides mom and baby care products such as talc-free baby powder.



The countries covered in the baby powder market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

