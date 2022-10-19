Climb Channel Solutions Teams Up with Proofpoint to Bring People-Centric Cybersecurity Solutions to the Channel

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) has joined forces with Proofpoint, a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, to help companies stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and train their employees to be more resilient against cyber-attacks.



While email, mobile devices, and social media have become common tools of trade for many organizations, they can also be used nefariously by cyber criminals to attack businesses. Proofpoint protects these assets with an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions to block malicious emails, safeguard data, and ensure employees are trained to identify, resist, and report attacks.

Proofpoint Essentials, a dedicated email security solution for SMBs, defends organizations against email threats including phishing, malware, spam, and other forms of objectionable or dangerous content. The cloud-based solution includes award-winning email security, continuity, encryption and archiving, all backed by Proofpoint’s best-of-breed intelligence platform and infrastructure.

Proofpoint Security Awareness Training empowers employees to identify and take appropriate action when faced with a real threat. By providing staff with targeted, threat-guided education, organization experience 30 percent fewer clicks on real-world malicious links.

“Email-based attacks continue to dominate the threat landscape, with more than three-quarters of organizations receiving email-based ransomware attacks last year,” said Jason Eberhardt, global vice president, cloud and MSP, Proofpoint. “We’re proud to team up with Climb Channel Solutions to offer SMBs enterprise-class protection and security awareness training at a price point that delivers value and cost savings.”

“Proofpoint’s complete and comprehensive email security and protection platform help customers not only protect themselves, but also the organizations they work closely with,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Proofpoint’s proven suite of solutions have the ability to stop most attacks and detect and block advanced threats. Climb Channel Solutions’ collaboration with Proofpoint helps to protect mission critical business.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

