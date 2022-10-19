Gritstone to Host Data Update on CORAL and Discuss the Application of Self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) in Infectious Diseases

-- Data to be presented from CORAL-BOOST and CORAL-CEPI trials evaluating Gritstone’s samRNA vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2 --



EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that it will host a webinar on October 25, 2022 to present data from its CORAL program and discuss the application of its self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine platform for infectious diseases. During the webinar, lead investigators will present data from the ongoing Phase 1 CORAL-BOOST and CORAL-CEPI trials which are evaluating the company’s samRNA vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2. Following the data presentations, Lawrence “Larry” Corey, M.D., an internationally renowned expert in virology, immunology and vaccine development, will speak to the potential application of samRNA vaccines against infectious diseases.

Presenters and Content

Professor Andrew Ustianowski, National Clinical Lead for the UK NIHR COVID Vaccine Research Programme, will present data from CORAL-BOOST. This presentation will expand on study data being presenting at IDWeek 2022.

Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, will present the interim data from CORAL-CEPI. This presentation will include data on virus-naïve subjects.

Larry Corey, M.D., virology, immunology and vaccine development expert, former President & Director of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (“Fred Hutch”) and Board Member of Gritstone bio, will speak to the landscape and broad potential application of samRNA.

Company management will also provide an overview of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) as a novel vaccine platform for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

Webinar Details

Date and time : 8:00 – 9:00am ET on Tuesday, October 25

Link : To register for the webinar, please click here

A replay of the webinar will be accessible for 30 days following the event on the events page of the company’s website: https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events.

About the CORAL Program

Gritstone’s CORAL program is evaluating the company’s infectious disease approach, which is designed to drive both B cell and T cell immunity using a self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vector, against SARS-CoV-2. The program currently includes three ongoing Phase 1 trials: CORAL-BOOST, which is evaluating one construct in a boost setting (following primary series of currently-approved COVID-19 vaccines); CORAL-CEPI, which is evaluating multiple constructs in virus-naïve, convalescent, and HIV+ subjects in South Africa; and CORAL-NIH, which is being run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), is evaluating multiple constructs in previously vaccinated healthy volunteers. The program serves as proof-of-concept for the application of Gritstone’s platform against coronaviruses and other infectious diseases and is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, NIAID and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential of Gritstone’s therapeutic programs; the advancements in Gritstone’s ongoing clinical trials; the timing of data announcements related to ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of future clinical trials. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Gritstone’s research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Gritstone’s programs’ clinical stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Gritstone’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. Gritstone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Gritstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 10, 2022, as well as Gritstone’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed on May 5, 2022 and August 4, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Gritstone as of the date hereof. Gritstone disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Gritstone Contacts

Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Gritstone bio

ir@gritstone.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

(973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com