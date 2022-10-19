METAVERSE 100 WINNERS HONORED NOV. 7 at RECEPTION HOSTED BY PROPHET

Ft. Lauderdale. FL, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metaverse Spectrum will be honoring the first-ever METAVERSE 100 winners at a breakfast reception Nov. 7 at One World Trade Center in New York. A panel of metaverse and Web 3.0 experts selected 100 of the most innovative companies they believe will determine the future of the metaverse.



The award recognition breakfast will be hosted by PRophet, a Stagwell Marketing Cloud Company. In conjunction with the first-ever Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and Expo, which takes place Oct. 25, a panel of Metaverse experts were assembled to select the METAVERSE 100, an exclusive list of the most exciting people and companies in the space today.

"Our team is thrilled to sponsor and participate in the Metaverse 100 Breakfast," said Andrew Meranus, Executive Vice President at PRophet. "As we watch the continued emergence of technologies like Web3 and the Metaverse, PRophet will be eager to participate in opportunities that seek to support the forward-thinking companies driving innovation in these spaces."

“Our team of judges built a rigorous selection process to come up with the M100 list. Out of hundreds of considerations, only the most innovative technologies, executives, and influencers were chosen for the honor,” said Sabrina George, Senior Vice President of the Metaverse Spectrum. “We will repeat this vetting every year to make sure our list reflects the best and brightest Metaverse companies pioneering in this space.”

Companies making the METAVERSE 100 cut include early adopters such as AB Inbev and Adidas, who ran early experiments with NFTs and virtual worlds. From the gaming industry, METAVERSE 100 picks included Roblox and Epic Games based on their immersive experiences technology. Roblox has over 40 million daily active users, an internal economy and millions of hours of user-generated content and games. Epic Games, creator of Fortnite and the Unreal Engine that powers Hollywood productions like The Mandalorian, has shown the economic and creative power the metaverse can unlock.

Blockchain technology leaders on the list include Tixologi and NVIDIA blockchain technology, as well as metaverse communities such as The Sandbox and Yuga Labs. Their NFT projects are key in setting the framework for the future metaverse.

METAVERSE 100 winners, who will receive an honorary badge, are at the forefront of these emerging technologies. These honorees are inspiration for marketers and entrepreneurs who are looking to jump into the space but who may be unsure where to start. View the complete list on The Metaverse Spectrum.





About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever A.I.-driven data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform designed by and for the PR community that analyzes past stories to better predict future media interest and sentiment using natural language processing and machine learning. PRophet is a flagship product within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary suite of SaaS and DaaS tools built for the in-house marketer, spanning campaign ideation to activation and analysis. PRophet was founded by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken in 2020 with backing from political strategist, technologist and author Mark Penn, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About The Metaverse Spectrum

The Metaverse Spectrum is an online marketplace for metaverse solutions and Web 3.0 technologies. It was formed to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers in the metaverse industry, providing the B2B market with educational venues. The Metaverse Spectrum produces the annual Metaverse Business Conference and Expo and other thought leadership events throughout the year. For more information about the marketplace or Metaverse in general, please visit https://themetaversespectrum.com.



