Hair Accessories Global Market Report 2022

The global hair accessories market is expected to grow from $19.06 billion in 2021 to $21.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The hair accessories market is expected to grow to $35.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%.



The hair accessories market consists of the sales of hair accessories by entities (organizations, sole traders, and distributors) used to decorate hairstyles.Hair accessories are things that are wrapped, inserted, affixed, or knotted to the hair.



Women are the primary users of hair accessories all around the world.Hair accessories come in a variety of materials, forms, and sizes.



Some hair accessories are better for removing bangs from the face, while others are better for keeping haircuts in place. Ornaments and the materials used to make hair ornaments have been used to reflect fashion level, social class, religion, and age group throughout history.



The main types of products in the hair accessories market include clips and pins, headbands, wigs and extensions, elastics and ties, and others.The clips and pins of hair accessories are used to hold back or fasten the hair and to keep the hairstyle perfectly set for a long time.



They are typically made from plastic and metal and are designed to secure hair without pulling or breaking it.Hair clips are useful items for everyday usage, whether for utility or aesthetics.



The various distribution channels include hypermarkets and supermarkets, general stores, online or e-commerce, and are used in personal applications and commercial applications.



North America was the largest region in the hair accessories market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hair accessories market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The hair accessories research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hair accessories statistics, including hair accessories industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with hair accessories share, detailed hair accessories segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hair accessories industry. This hair accessories market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Increasing consumers’ focus on looks and aesthetics is expected to propel the growth of the hair accessories market going forward.Hair has a crucial function in enhancing one’s image, as healthy, lustrous, and well-groomed hair enhance a person’s appearance.



People take care of their hair, try various haircuts, and accessorize in order to appear desirable, which increases the demand for hair care products.For instance, according to Allergan 360, a US-based pharmaceutical company’s aesthetic report on Beyond Beauty 2019 edition, in the United States, 62% of customers desire to revive their looks or appear to be a fresher version of themselves, while 83% of consumers globally were eager to invest in their appearance.



Therefore, the increasing consumer’s focus on looks and aesthetics is driving the demand for the hair accessories market.



New product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the hair accessories market.Major companies operating in the hair accessories sector are focused on developing new innovative products to increase their market share.



For instance, in July 2022, Diva Divine Hair, an India-based premium retailer in hair extensions, launched an affordable yet premium quality line of clip-in hair extensions, hair toppers, wigs, and hair accessories.The products offered are made from 100% natural human hair, ranging from clip-in hair extensions that are easy to use and provide instant hair length and volume.



Hair Toppers are available in various shapes and sizes. The Wigs collection is easy to apply and gives a natural look.



In November 2019, Henkel AG & Co., a Germany-based chemical and consumer goods company, acquired Deva Parent Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Henkel would strengthen their presence in appealing and rapidly rising areas and categories and also strengthen and complement the Hair Professional company. Deva Parent Holdings, Inc. is a US-based premium professional hair care and accessories company.



The countries covered in the hair accessories market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

