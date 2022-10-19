New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $145.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Content Delivery Network (CDN) estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$145.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25% over the period 2020-2027. Dynamic Content, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.8% CAGR and reach US$117.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Static Content segment is readjusted to a revised 22.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.3% CAGR



The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 22.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Arkena

Aryaka Networks

AT&T, Inc.

CDNetworks

CDNvideo

CenturyLink

ChinaCache

CloudFlare

Comcast Technology Solutions

Deutsche Telekom A.G.

Fastly, Inc.

Google Inc.

Imperva Incapsula

Instart Logic Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia

NTT Communications Corporation

Qwilt

StackPath

Verizon Digital Media Services

Wangsu Science & Technology





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Content Delivery Network (CDN) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dynamic Content by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Dynamic Content by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dynamic Content by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Static Content by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Static Content by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Static Content by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Public Sector by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Government & Public Sector

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Public

Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic

Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &

Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic

Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &

Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic

Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &

Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic

Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &

Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic

Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &

Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic

Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &

Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic

Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &

Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic

Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &

Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery

Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2022 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic

Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &

Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network

(CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic

Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________