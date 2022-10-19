New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $145.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Content Delivery Network (CDN) estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$145.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25% over the period 2020-2027. Dynamic Content, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.8% CAGR and reach US$117.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Static Content segment is readjusted to a revised 22.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.3% CAGR
The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 22.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Arkena
Aryaka Networks
AT&T, Inc.
CDNetworks
CDNvideo
CenturyLink
ChinaCache
CloudFlare
Comcast Technology Solutions
Deutsche Telekom A.G.
Fastly, Inc.
Google Inc.
Imperva Incapsula
Instart Logic Inc.
Limelight Networks, Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Nokia
NTT Communications Corporation
Qwilt
StackPath
Verizon Digital Media Services
Wangsu Science & Technology
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Content Delivery Network (CDN) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dynamic Content by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Dynamic Content by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dynamic Content by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Static Content by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Static Content by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Static Content by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Public Sector by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Government & Public Sector
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Public
Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $145.8 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW