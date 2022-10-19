New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351357/?utm_source=GNW

The global skin care products market is expected to grow from $125.40 billion in 2021 to $136.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The skin care products market is expected to grow to $170.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The skin care products market consists of sales of skin care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the appearance and texture of the skin, and also, moisturize and cleanse the face, hands, and body, as well.Skin care refers to the products that help to support skin integrity, and enhance its appearance.



These products are sold in various types such as creams, serums, and lotions.



The main product types of skin care products are anti-aging products, skin whitening products, sensitive skin care products, anti-acne products, dry skin care products, infant skin care products, and others.Anti-aging products are primarily moisturizer-based and marketed with the promise of making the consumer look younger by reducing, masking, or preventing signs of skin aging.



The different distribution channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, cosmetics stores, online stores, and others. It is used by several end users such as males, females, and kids.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the skin care products market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the skin care products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising awareness regarding the various benefits of using personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the skin care products market going forward.Using personal care products in daily routine helps in maintaining hygiene and helps in the prevention of catching and spreading germs and diseases.



For instance, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based medical library, in 2019, Following a survey on cosmetic use among 106 college students, it was shown that 69.8% of respondents used cosmetics every day, 23.6 % applied cosmetics twice to three times per week, and 93.2 % of female and married medical students used cosmetics twice to three times daily. Therefore, the increase in awareness regarding the various benefits of using personal care products are driving the growth of the skincare products market.



The emergence of artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the skin care products market.Major companies operating in the skin care products sector are focused on launching new AI-powered products to enhance their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, L’Oréal, a French-based manufacturer of cosmetics and personal care products, launched a 3 in 1 device, Perso, which works on an AI-powered technology home system for beauty personalization. This device is designed by L’Oréal Technology Incubator and helps to deliver on-the-spot skincare and cosmetic formulas that optimize for increasing levels of personalization. "Perso" will be used to analyze the user’s skin pattern and dispense a customized amount of lotion.



In April 2021, L’Oréal, a France-based personal care company, acquired Takami Co. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would allow L’Oréal to expand its business in Japan and other Asian countries. Takami Co. is a Japan-based company that develops premium skincare products.



The countries covered in the skin care products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

