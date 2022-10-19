New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sugar Alcohols Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900770/?utm_source=GNW

Global Sugar Alcohols Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sugar Alcohols estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sorbitol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$849.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mannitol segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $329.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Sugar Alcohols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$329.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$275.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.



Xylitol Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR



In the global Xylitol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$82 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$95.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$182.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

A&Z Food Additives Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods Plc

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH (ACT)

Beckmann-Kenko GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Dow Inc.

Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Roquette Freres

Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sugar Alcohols: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Global Sugar Alcohols Market on a Steady Growth Track

Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities

Growing Awareness About Benefits Offered Enhance Appeal & Image

of Sugar Alcohols

Sugar Alcohols Gain Popularity as Sugar-free Sweeteners

Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Core Regional Market

Europe and US - Significant Markets for Sugar Alcohols

Competitive Scenario

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Enterprises Aim to Expand Market Footprint

Sugar Alcohols - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector

Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector

Exploding Demand for Food Additives Triggers Massive Opportunities

Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects

Sugar-free Chewing Gums Containing Polyols Gain Popularity

Soaring Image as ?Tooth-Friendly? Sweeteners Fuels Consumption

Volumes

High Cost of Living Propels Sales

Value Addition Portrays Vibrant Opportunities

Perceived Value of Gums Luring Industry Majors

Energy Bars: The Pocketsize Power Houses

Chocolates are No Longer ?Just for Kids?

Investments in Processing Technology to Conquer Competition

Increasing Use of Polyols in Pharmaceuticals Augurs Well

New Pharmaceutical Applications of Polyols under Research

Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Registrations & Legalities for Use of Polyols in Cosmetics and

Toiletries

Sorbitol - The Most Widely Used Polyol-based Sweetener

Erythritol: Better Digestive Profile

Xylitol Grabs Attention as Key Substitute for Sugar

Mannitol, Maltitol & Isomalt Set to Make Gains

Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels to Drive Demand for

Sugar Alcohols

Obesity Facts in a Nutshell

Increasing Diabetes Incidence- A Major Growth Factor

Maltitol and Fructo-oligosaccharides Lower Glycaemic Response -

A New Study

Favorable Demographics & Socio-Economic Trends Lend Traction

Expanding Gray Population

Rising Strength of Middle Income Group

Urban Sprawl

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Controversial Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on

Health: A Key Limitation

Use of Microbes for the Production of Polyols



