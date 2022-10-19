New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulated Shipping Packaging Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351361/?utm_source=GNW

Hydropac Limited, NanoCool (Pelican BioThermal) and Valor Industries.



The global insulated shipping packaging market is expected to grow from $6.70 billion in 2021 to $7.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The market is expected to grow to $9.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.



The insulated shipping packaging market consists of sales of insulated shipping packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the preservation of product freshness and efficacy.Insulated shipping packaging refers to a type of packaging that controls the temperature of a product and aids in shipping various items that are temperature-sensitive.



Insulated packaging protects products from temperature and pressure fluctuations, as well as physical harm.



The main types of insulated shipping packaging are pouches and bags, boxes and containers, and other types.Pouches and bags refer to small or medium-sized bags for storing or transferring stuff that is compact, lightweight thermal envelopes and are ideal for transporting flat or small temperature-sensitive items.



The various materials include plastic, wood, glass, and other material that are used in food and beverages, industrial, pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care, and other end-user applications.



North America was the largest region in the insulated shipping packaging market in 2021. The regions covered in the insulated shipping packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The insulated shipping packaging market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides insulated shipping packaging market statistics, including insulated shipping packaging industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an insulated shipping packaging market share, detailed insulated shipping packaging market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the insulated shipping packaging industry. This insulated shipping packaging market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



An increase in the consumption of frozen food is contributing to the growth of the insulated shipping packaging market going forward.Frozen food refers to the food that has been subjected to rapid freezing and is kept frozen until used.



Insulated shipping packaging is used to keep frozen food at a constant temperature. For instance, according to the American Frozen Food Institute, FMI Study, a US-based trade association, frozen foods have a very high household penetration of 99.2% and grew by 21% from 2019 to 2020. An increase in the consumption of frozen food will drive the growth of the insulated shipping packaging market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the insulated shipping packaging market.Major companies operating in insulated shipping packaging are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Lifoam Industries, a US-based company launched Envirocooler insulated shippers with bioffex technology. BioffexTM technology combines a proprietary manufacturing technique with plant-based raw ingredients to produce revolutionary foam insulation made entirely of renewable materials.



In July 2019, Aurora Capital Partners, a US-based leading middle-market private equity firm, acquired Cold Chain Technologies for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, both companies aim to advance their growth goals and exceed the expectations of their customers.



Cold Chain Technologies is a US-based global leader in the development and delivery of cost-effective insulated thermal shipping packaging solutions.



The countries covered in the insulated shipping packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

