Personal Care Appliances Global Market Report 2022

, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Wahl Clipper Corporation, Vega Industries Private Limited, Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing Appliance Factory, Braun GmbH, Norelco Consumer Products Company and Johnson & Johnson.



The global personal care appliances market is expected to grow from $18.22 billion in 2021 to $19.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The personal care appliances market is expected to grow to $24.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.



The personal care appliances market consists of sales of electric personal care devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for personal hygiene, personal grooming, or beautification. Personal care appliances refer to devices that facilitate personal care applications including hair care, oral care, and hair removal.



The main types of personal care appliances products include hair care, hair removal, oral care and other products.Hair care appliances are used for hair care on the human scalp, and to a lesser extent facial, pubic and other body hair.



There are many types of hair care devices are available such as hair dryers, hair straighteners, curling brushes, hair clippers, curling irons, hair setters and others. The different distribution channels include online and offline for end-users including male and female.



North America was the largest region in the personal care appliances market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the personal care appliances market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the personal care appliances market going forward.The e-commerce industry refers to the transactions of sale of products online.



E-commerce helps in easy promotion and sales of products to customers. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, a government-based promotion agency, the e-commerce market in India reached $52.57 billion and $67-84 billion in 2020 and 2021 respectively and is expected to reach $350 billion by 2030. Therefore, the positive outlook of the e-commerce industry is driving the personal care appliances market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the personal care appliances market.Companies are emphasizing launching new technologically advanced products to capture significant market share.



For instance, in January 2021, Panasonic, a Japan-based conglomerate company operating in personal care appliances launched a new hair dryer (EH-NA67-W) for all ages and genders.The newly launched EH-NA67-W uses patented nanotechnology to reduce hair damage from daily brushing.



Also, in August 2020, Philips, a Dutch conglomerate company operating in personal care appliances introduced a brand new Hair Clipper 3000 series under the male grooming category designed with advanced Dual Cut and Trim & Flow Technology. The newly launched Philips Hair Clipper delivers maximum precision making it easy to get a salon-like haircut at home.



In November 2021, Edgewell Personal Care, a US-based consumer products company acquired Billie Inc., in an all-cash transaction at a purchase price of $310 million. With the acquisition, the Billie brand complements and strengthens Edgewell’s position in the women’s shaving category, by adding to a portfolio of strong brands including Schick Intuition, Hydro Silk, and Skintimate. Billie Inc. is a US-based consumer brand company offering a broad portfolio of personal care products for women.



The countries covered in the personal care appliances market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

