The Worldwide Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Industry is Projected to Reach $47 Billion by 2030

The global non-opioid pain treatment market in the COVID-19 period has been estimated to value USD 13,919.2 million in 2021 and it is projected to reach USD 47,184.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing geriatric population, increasing need to improve treatments in healthcare, and growing lifestyle-associated ailments, is driving the growth of non-opioids pain treatment market. Furthermore, increasing occurrence of chronic pain is also fueling the non-opioids pain treatment market growth. Increasing spending on research and development, undergoing clinical trials, and change in the favorable regulatory policies are augmenting the growth of the non-opioids pain treatment market.



Non-opioid analgesics are prescribed medications, and over-the-counter (OTC) medication, which is used to ease the pain. They have become gradually emphasized in various clinical settings as a preferred, effective, and safe first-line therapy substitute to opioid medications for chronic pain and mild to moderate acute pain.

Furthermore, non-opioid pain treatment involves strong pain relievers. This treatment is done in the place of opioids due to increased addiction caused by opioids. Thus, demand for non-opioids drugs is also rising due to the side-effects caused by the opioid drugs. Non-opioids pain is the substitute expected to grow at a rapid rate with a shift from conventional prescribed opioid painkillers. This in turn, will propel the growth of the non-opioids pain treatment market during the projected period.



However, factors such as the high price of patent drugs and the use of opioids in numerous under developing and developed countries are expected to restrain the non-opioid pain treatment market during the projected period. Also, inclination towards alternative therapies and fake products are also hampering the global non-opioid pain treatment market growth.



Modernized development pathway for non-opioid analgesics and partnerships/collaborations among the major manufacturers for the drug development is projected to boost the non-opioids pain treatment market. Rising prevalence of diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, dental disorders, and epilepsy, leading to chronic pain conditions, such as migraine, osteoarthritis, lower back pain, fibromyalgia, localized neuropathic pain, and localized musculoskeletal pain, are expected to drive the global non-opioid pain treatment market growth.



This research report categorizes the market for non-opioid pain treatment based on various segments and region and forecasts revenue growth and analysis of trends in each of the submarkets. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities and challenges which influence the Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market.

Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch and development, partnership, merger and acquisition have been included in order to draw the competitive landscape in the Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each segment such as source and application of the Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Abstract



2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Scope

2.2. Key Definitions-Content

2.2.1. Opioids

2.2.2. Non-Opioid Analgesics

2.2.3. Analgesics

2.2.4. Nonnarcotic Analgesics

2.2.5. Anti-Inflamatory Drugs

2.2.6. NSAIDs

2.2.7. OTC Drugs

2.2.8. Arthritis



3. Research Practice

3.1. Research Practice

3.1.1. Supply Based Analysis

3.1.2. Demand Based Analysis

3.1.3. Global Level Analysis

3.1.4. Country Level Analysis

3.1.5. Triangulation

3.2. Primary Data

3.3. Secondary Data

3.4. Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology

3.5. Assumptions/ Limitations for the Study

3.6. What this Study Provides

3.7. Key Questions Answered by this Report

3.8. This Study is Intended for



4. Key Related Data

4.1. Competitive Positioning

4.1.1. Product Positioning, by Product

4.1.2. Product Positioning, by Disease

4.1.3. Product Positioning, by Drug Type

4.1.4. Regional Reach Positioning

4.2. Major Investments in Last Five Years by Global Players

4.3. Key Industry Trends

4.3.1. High Demand for Non-Opioid in Cancer Treatment

4.3.2. Increasing Demand for Medical Cannabis

4.4. Technological Advances

4.4.1. Oral Medication

4.4.2. Intravenous

4.4.3. Subcutaneous

4.4.4. Implants

4.4.5. Drug-Free Patch

4.4.6. Radiofrequency Ablation

4.4.7. Digital Technology

4.5. Used Cases: Go-To-Market Strategy

4.6. Patent Analysis, 2010-2020

4.7. Guidelines & Regulations

4.7.1. U.S. Fda

4.7.2. European Medicines Agency (Ema)

4.7.2.1. Health Europa-

4.7.2.2. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Mohfw) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (Cdsco)-

4.7.2.3. Health Canada-

4.8. Covid- 19 Impact on Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market



5. Impact Factor Analysis

5.1. Drivers/Restraints/Opportunities/Challenges

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing Prevalence of Chronic Pain

5.1.1.2. Increase Research & Development and Clinical Trials

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Abuse of Recreational Drugs

5.1.2.2. High Cost Associated With Drug Development

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing Geriatric Population Leading to Rising Demand for Elderly Care

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Long Duration of Drug Approval Process

5.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants: (Moderate to High)

5.2.2. The Bargaining Power of Suppliers: (Moderate)

5.2.3. The Intensity of Rivalry: (Moderate)

5.2.4. The Bargaining Power of Buyers: (High)

5.2.5. The Threat of Substitute: (Moderate to High)

5.3. PESTEL Analysis

5.4. Value Chain Analysis

5.5. Market Share Analysis, 2020



6. Market Development Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. New Product Development (2015-2021)

6.3. Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations/ Expansion (2015-2021)

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions (2015-2021)



7. Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Capsaicin-Derived Treatments

7.3. Omega-3 Fatty Acid-Containing Treatments

7.4. Medical Cannabis Treatments

7.5. Menthol-Containing Treatments

7.6. Botulinum Toxins



8. Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Disease

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Migraine

8.3. Arthritis

8.4. Fibromyalgia

8.5. Multiple Sclerosis

8.6. Surgical

8.7. Cancer

8.7.1. Cancer, by Type

8.7.1.1. Breast Cancer

8.7.1.2. Colorectal Cancer

8.7.1.3. Leukemia/Lymphoma Cancer

8.7.1.4. Melonama

8.7.1.5. Prostate Cancer

8.7.1.6. Brain Cancer

8.7.1.7. Other Cancers

8.8. Epilepsy

8.9. Dental



9. Non-Opioid Pain Treatments Market for Product by Disease

9.1. Capsaicin-Derived Treatments, by Disease

9.2. Omega-3 Fatty Acid-Containing Treatments, by Disease

9.3. Medical Cannabis Treatments, by Disease

9.4. Menthol-Containing Treatments, by Disease

9.5. Botulinum Toxins, by Disease



10. Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Drug Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

10.3. Corticosteroids

10.4. Acetaminophen

10.5. Anticonvulsants

10.6. Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor Antidepressants



11. Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Hospital Pharmacies

11.3. Retail Pharmacies

11.4. Online Pharmacies

11.5. Drug Stores



12. Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, Regional Analysis



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Novartis AG

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Novartis Ag: Financial Overview

13.1.3. Novartis Ag: Product Overview

13.1.4. Novartis Ag: SWOT Analysis

13.1.5. Novartis Ag: Key Development

13.2. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.: Financial Overview

13.2.3. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.: Product Overview

13.2.4. Sun Pharma Industries Ltd.: SWOT Analysis

13.2.5. Sun Pharma Industries Ltd.: Key Development

13.3. Pfizer Inc.

13.3.1. Company Overview

13.3.2. Pfizer Inc..: Financial Overview

13.3.3. Pfizer Inc.: Product Overview

13.3.4. Pfizer Inc.: SWOT Analysis

13.3.5. Pfizer Inc.: Key Developments

13.4. Rpg Life Sciences Limited

13.4.1. Company Overview

13.4.2. Rpg Life Sciences Limited.: Financial Overview

13.4.3. Rpg Life Sciences Limited: Product Overview

13.4.4. Rpg Life Sciences Limited: SWOT Analysis

13.5. Pacira Biosciences Inc.

13.5.1. Company Overview

13.5.2. Pacira Biosciences Inc..: Financial Overview

13.5.3. Pacira Biosciences Inc.: Product Overview

13.5.4. Pacira Biosciences Inc.: SWOT Analysis

13.5.5. Pacira Biosciences Inc.: Key Developments

13.6. Heron Therapeutics

13.6.1. Company Overview

13.6.2. Heron Therapeutics: Financial Overview

13.6.3. Heron Therapeutics: Product Overview

13.6.4. Heron Therapeutics: SWOT Analysis

13.6.5. Heron Therapeutics: Key Developments

13.7. Gw Pharmaceuticals

13.7.1. Company Overview

13.7.2. Gw Pharmaceuticals: Financial Overview

13.7.3. Gw Pharmaceuticals: Product Overview

13.7.4. Gw Pharmaceuticals: SWOT Analysis

13.7.5. Gw Pharmaceuticals: Key Developments

13.8. Kineta Inc.

13.8.1. Company Overview

13.8.2. Kineta Inc: Product Overview

13.8.3. Kineta Inc.: SWOT Analysis

13.8.4. Kineta Inc: Key Developments

13.9. US Worldmeds, LLC

13.9.1. Company Overview

13.9.2. US Worldmeds, LLC: Product Overview

13.9.3. US Worldmeds, LLC: SWOT Analysis

13.9.4. US Worldmeds, LLC: Key Developments

13.10. Anodyne Pain, LLC

13.10.1. Company Overview

13.10.2. Anodyne Pain, LLC: Product Overview

13.10.3. Anodyne Pain, LLC: SWOT Analysis

13.10.4. Anodyne Pain, LLC: Key Developments

13.11. Maxheal Pharmaceuticals India Ltd

13.11.1. Company Overview

13.11.2. Maxheal Pharmaceuticals India Ltd.: Product Overview

13.11.3. Maxheal Pharmaceuticals India Ltd.: SWOT Analysis



14. Appendix

