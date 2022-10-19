New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896369/?utm_source=GNW

Global System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market to Reach $118.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for System-On-A-Chip (SoC) estimated at US$65.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$118.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mixed Signal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$52.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The System-On-A-Chip (SoC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



Analog Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR



In the global Analog segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured) -

Apple Inc.

ARM Holdings Plc

Broadcom Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microsemi Corp.

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Palmchip Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

System-on-A-Chip (SoC): Introduction

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Drive Growth Prospects

Mixed Signal System-on-a-Chip Dominates the Market

ICs Go Beyond 5 nm Technology Nodes

Questioning the Existence of Moore’s Law?

Technology Developments - Key to the Success of SoC Market

System-On-A-Chip (SoC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. (USA)

ARM Holdings Plc (UK)

Broadcom Limited (USA)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Altera Corporation (USA)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (USA)

Microsemi Corp. (USA)

NVIDIA Corporation (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

Palmchip Corporation (USA)

Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Siemens AG (Germany)

STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Toshiba Corporation (USA)

Xilinx, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Internet of Things (IoT) Opens New Growth Avenues for SoCs

AI Chips Attract Attention

Companies Aim at SoCs for 5G

Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Gains

Autonomous Vehicles Sets the Pace for More Powerful SoC

Architecture

Wireless Communication Devices Offer Wide Scope

Evolving Smartphone Technology and Increasing Thrust on SoC

Designs

Data Centers: Another Opportunity Market

Shift towards Low Power Processor SoCs

Miniaturization of Electronics: A Key Factor Influencing Demand

Compact Size of Logic Devices Favors Growth

SoCs in Digital Devices and Consumer Electronics

SoCs in Smart TVs Drives Growth

Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SoCs

Application of SoCs in Digital Signage

Medical Field Opens New Growth Opportunities

Manufacturers Build SoCs to Facilitate Industrial Automation

Multicore SoCs Gain Widespread Acceptance

Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth

Emergence of Quadcore & Octacore Processor SoCs



