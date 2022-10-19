Foxpoint Announces Joshua Krause as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Business Initiatives

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foxpoint, a leading tech-enabled logistics platform and holding company for OTR leasing, announces the promotion of Joshua Krause to Chief Operating Officer to continue driving business initiatives forward.



“Josh’s growth-focused mindset and automotive industry experience enabled him to overhaul the Sales and Marketing functions of our business to increase efficiencies and customer engagement,” said Jeff Dema, Foxpoint Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to promote Josh to COO and know his passion for optimization and operational excellence will continue to drive our business forward.”

Krause joined Foxpoint in 2018 as a Sales Manager and was promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2020. He previously held finance and sales management roles at automotive companies in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nevada. In his role as VP at Foxpoint, he tripled the company’s leasing portfolio, developed and led a new sales strategy, and restructured the marketing spend. Krause also championed a customer-focused culture shift to revolutionize the organization’s business model for all departments.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role and use what I’ve learned from being boots on the ground with the Sales and Marketing teams across the entire organization,” said Josh Krause, Chief Operating Officer of Foxpoint. “With a future-facing outlook and ability to challenge the status quo, we can continue to provide effective solutions to our transportation partners.”

Foxpoint is the holding company for OTR Leasing, a tech-enabled specialty finance company that leases Class 8 Trucks, and RAPID, an all-inclusive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for asset management, workflow management, and reporting. With cutting-edge technologies and data-driven solutions, Foxpoint brands increase efficiencies and streamline decision-making. Krause’s appointment to the executive suite will allow Foxpoint to enhance its cross-functional capabilities and continue transforming the future of transportation.

About Foxpoint

Foxpoint was founded in 2013 and is a leading technology-enabled logistics platform based near Kansas City, Mo. For more information, visit foxpoint.com.

Contact:

Josh Zolotor, Foxpoint

josh.zolotor@otrleasing.com

913-214-8950