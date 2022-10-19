Storage Area Network (SAN) Market to touch US$ 26.86 Bn revenue by 2029 end. Factors like widespread adoption of Hybrid SAN-NAS solutions has led the growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, The global Storage Area Network (SAN) market is expected to showcase stable growth opportunities by exhibiting a CAGR of around 3.9% over the assessment period from 2022 to 2029. The global market reached a valuation of US$ 19,576 Mn in 2021 and further expand at a valuation of US$ 26,867 Mn by the year 2029. SAN market is predicted to be accountable for around 7% of the global next-generation data storage market. According to historical estimations, the global SAN market was valued at US$ 14,921 Mn in 2014. The demand for SAN is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.0% during the period 2014-2021.



The need to store massive amounts of data among enterprises is on the rise for better performance, availability, manageability, and security of data storage assets has increased over the years. Thus, several market players are increasingly integrating advanced technologies in SAN solutions such as Fiber Channel (FC) SAN, Fiber Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) SAN, InfiniBand SAN, and iSCSI Protocol SAN.

Both hyperscale server SAN and enterprise server SAN are utilized to improve the capacity of mass storage devices (tape libraries, optical jukeboxes, and disk arrays) that have access to servers. The growth of the market is attributed to the surging IT spending in emerging economies and increasing demand for efficient data backup and storage operations.

Get a Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-802

Key Takeaways

The introduction and adoption of hybrid SAN-NAS solutions are one of the reasons attributed to the growing trend in the global SAN market. Hybrid solutions allow companies to merge block and file-based data on a common array. Unified storage systems support files, along with block-based protocols such as FC and NFS, and HDD and flash-based storage drives.

As compared to the individual implementations, the architecture of unified storage systems is known to be more complex and is anticipated to become more simplified in the future to efficiently meet the increased demands of enterprises. Owing to these developments, a significant reduction in the dependency of enterprises on a single architecture is visible for their dynamic requirements.

Traditional means of storage data paired with critical information are known to be inefficient for current requirements and fast access to massive amounts of data is a major challenge in this scenario. Traditional SCSI (Small Computer Systems Interface) technology utilizes parallel cabling, which reduces speed, and distance and limits the number of attached storage devices.

Computing environments are drastically shifting from server-centric to data-centric models due to which efficient access to shared data resources is increasingly becoming complex. Such prolific and impressive growth in the information that ought to be stored, managed, maintained, and retrieved has compelled IT decision-makers to make storage decisions separate from server decisions. This in turn is driving the growth of the storage area networks market.

Competitive Landscape

Several key players in the SAN market are concentrating on investing heavily in innovation, research, and development practices in order to offer different solutions for several industrial applications. To expand their presence, dominant market players are undergoing various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations as well as acquisitions which are resulting in widened customer base.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/storage-area-network-san-market

More Insights into the Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

Japan is expected to remain one of the most lucrative SAN markets over the APAC regions as the global market is anticipated to grow at around 1.6X by 2029. Japan's market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 188.3 Mn during 2022-29.

India is yet another market that is set to showcase lucrative growth opportunities over the SAN market with a robust CAGR of 6.6% throughout the assessment period from 2022 to 2029. India market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 534.0 Mn during 2022-29.

Sales revenue of the SAN market in the U.S. is anticipated to surge at an impressive CAGR of about 2.9% between 2021 to 2029 and its sales are expected to reach around 1.2X by 2029.

SAN Market Outlook by Category

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services Consulting System Integration Support & Maintenance



By SAN Type:

Hypercscale Server SAN

Enterprise Server SAN

By Technology:

Fibre Channel (FC)

Fibre Channel Over Ethernet (FCOE)

InfiniBand

iSCSI Protocol

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utility

Government

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & e-Commerce

Others





Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/802

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. FMI Analysis

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Demand Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029

3.1. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2021

3.2. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2029

3.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-802

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology

Storage Virtualization Market Size: Storage Virtualization Market - Global industry segment analysis, regional outlook, share, growth; Storage Virtualization Market 2018 to 2028 by future market insights

Storage as a Service Market Sales: Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) market expected to surge at a whopping CAGR of 16.4% between 2020 and 2030

Spatial Computing Market Trends: The spatial computing market revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 87.5 Bn. The spatial computing market is expected to reach US$ 544.6 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% for 2022-2032

Embedded Lending Market Share: Embedded lending market revenue totaled ~US$ 4.7 Bn in 2021. The embedded lending market is expected to reach ~US$ 32.5 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% for 2022 – 2032

Battery Management System Market Outlook: The global battery management system market size is valued at US$ 7,329.28 Million in 2022 and is forecasted to be valued at US$ 37,715.01 Million by 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com