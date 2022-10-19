New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telemetry Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351366/?utm_source=GNW

The global telemetry market is expected to grow from $222.24 billion in 2021 to $250.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The telemetry market is expected to reach $400.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%.



The telemetry market consists of sales of the telemetry services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the health/medical sector as WMTS (wireless medical telemetry services) to quantify patient health parameters.Telemetry refers to the automatic measurement and wireless transmission of data from remote sources.



Sensors at the source will measure either electrical data (such as voltage or current) or physical data (such as temperature or pressure).These measurements have been converted to specific electrical voltages.



A multiplexer will combine the voltages, along with timing data, into a single data stream for transmission to a remote receiver.



The main types of sensors in telemetry are pressure sensors, position sensors, vehicle dynamics sensors, torque sensors, GPS sensors, temperature sensors, vibration sensors, weather prediction sensors, strain gauge sensors, voltage sensors, load cells sensors, resistance sensors, current sensors, magnetic RPM sensors, displacement sensors, and optic RPM sensors. . Pressure sensors refer to a device or instrument which can measure the pressure in gases or liquids. The components are hardware and software. The technologies involved wire-link, wireless telemetry system, data loggers, acoustic telemetry, and digital telemetry. The various applications included healthcare, consumer, aerospace and defense, industry and automation, agriculture and wildlife, logistics and transportation, marine and oceanography, energy and power, oil and gas, and hydrography.



North America was the largest region in the telemetry market in 2021 The regions covered in the telemetry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising cardiovascular cases and associated mortality are expected to propel the growth of the telemetry market going forward.Cardiovascular is related to or involving the heart and blood vessels.



A cardiac telemetry unit involves several patient rooms with vital sign monitors that will continuously transmit data, such as the heart rate, breathing, and blood pressure, to a nearby location. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based Government Agency data, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) took the lives of 17.9 million individuals worldwide in the year 2019, accounting for 32% of all deaths. Heart attacks and strokes were responsible for 85% of these deaths. CVDs have been responsible for 38% of the 17 million premature deaths (before the age of 70) caused by noncommunicable diseases in 2019. Therefore, the rising cardiovascular cases and associated mortality are driving the growth of the telemetry market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the telemetry market.Major companies operating in the telemetry market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in February 2021, Lindsay Corporation, a US-based company operating in telemetry launched RoadConnect, a cloud-based remote asset monitoring platform for the transportation industry.RoadConnect will provide Departments of Transportation (DOTs) with a single-source solution and the product has unique features such as monitoring and maintaining a virtually unlimited number of roadside assets including crash cushions, guardrails, and utility poles.



The solution has been used to monitor asset details, location, status, and impacts in real-time, enabling DOTs for increasing uptime, health, and performance of critical infrastructures, resulting in improved operational efficiency and overall road safety.



In December 2020, Royal Philips, an Amsterdam-based health technology company acquired Biotelemetry for an amount of $2.8 billion. This acquisition of BioTelemetry is a strong fit with Philips’ cardiac care portfolio, and its strategy to transform the delivery of care along the health continuum with integrated solutions. BioTelemetry Inc. is a leading US-based operating in telemetry.



The countries covered in the telemetry market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

